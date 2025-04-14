Rory McIlroy Had the Perfect Line to Open His Presser After Finally Winning Masters
Professional golfer Rory McIlroy entered rare air on Sunday when he at long last won the Masters, the last title he needed to become just the sixth golfer in history to complete a career grand slam. With the win, which has eluded him for years, he joins Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods in having won all four majors: the Masters, the PGA Tournament, the U.S. Open, and the British Open.
Now that he has finally done it (and won his first major in over a decade), McIlroy then started off his post-win presser with a hilarious question for the media, who has questioned him about his desire to win the tournament and inability to do so for years.
"I'd like to start this press conference with a question myself," McIlroy told the room, proudly donning his green jacket. "What are we all going to talk about next year?" Immediately, the group erupted in laughter.
He had to have been saving that quip for years.
Take a peek at the below:
After getting in his playful jab, the 35-year-old superstar then detailed a bit more about what the win meant to him.
"It's a dream come true. I've dreamt about that moment for as long as I can remember. Watching Tiger here in 1997 do what he did and winning his first green jacket, I think that inspired so many of my generation to want to emulate what he did. There were points in my career where I didn't know if I would have this nice garment over my shoulders. But I didn't make it easy today. I certainly didn't make it easy. I was nervous. It was one of the toughest days I've ever had on the golf course.
"I've literally made my dreams come true today. I would say to every boy and girl listening to this, 'Believe in your dreams and if you work hard enough and you put the effort in, you can achieve anything you want.'"
McIlroy came into Sunday's round with a two-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau but quickly squandered that advantage with a double-bogey on the first hole. He climbed back by the end, only to shockingly miss the short tournament-winning putt. So when he finally clinched victory in the playoff vs. Justin Rose, he had to have been a bundle of nerves—indeed, things easily could have gone a different way,
But he did it. And at long last, he's got a nice green jacket hanging in his closet.