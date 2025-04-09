Scottie Scheffler’s Masters Champions Dinner Had Past Winner ‘Call Fire Department’
It was a spicy Masters Champions Dinner.
No, not because of the PGA Tour-LIV Golf rift. And no, Phil Mickelson and Fred Couples didn’t get into it despite a recent back-and-forth on social media.
Instead, it was host Scottie Scheffler’s tortilla soup and Texas-style chili.
“It was a five-alarm fire,” 1979 champion Fuzzy Zoeller told Golfweek. “I had to call the fire department to blow it out.”
Yes, that was hyperbole.
Thirty-two of the 35 seats were occupied Tuesday night at Augusta National, with Tiger Woods, Vijay Singh and Sandy Lyle not attending the annual festivity.
Why wasn’t Woods there?
“We were putting our jackets away and the guys said that Tiger still can’t put weight on his foot,” 1971 winner Charles Coody said of Woods’s achilles injury. “They said his weight tolerance just isn’t there to climb up those stairs.”
As many of the participants ordered the ribeye steak over the blackened redfish, there apparently wasn’t a lot of hoopla during the meal.
“It was a quiet dinner—quieter than normal,” said 1973 winner Tommy Aaron. “Crenshaw welcomed Angel Cabrera back to the table, and also paid tribute to Bernhard (Langer) for his last Masters. But neither Angel or Bernhard spoke.”
Meanwhile, Scheffler’s menu was similar to his first time hosting the dinner in 2023. So if he wins his third Masters in four years, Zoeller might want to bring something to reduce the spice.