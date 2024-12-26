Golf’s Most Shocking Stories of 2024: The Death of Grayson Murray
One of golf’s feel-good stories of 2024 turned into its most tragic when Grayson Murray passed away in May a day after he had withdrawn due to illness during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Murray, 30, who won the Sony Open in January for his second-career PGA Tour victory, was found dead on May 25 at his Florida home, according a statement from the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department. He took his own life according to a statement released by his parents. The police said there was no apparent foul play.
The golfer had withdrawn after 16 holes of the second round at Colonial Country Club and told playing partner Peter Malnati that he was ill. He had spoken openly earlier this year about his issues with alcohol addiction and was upbeat about trying to help others. He had seemingly turned his life around, got engaged and found success on the course after several years of struggling.
The victory in Hawaii earned Murray a spot in the Masters and he made the cut at the PGA Championship, played the weekend before his death. He was exempt for the upcoming U.S. Open and had worked his way toward the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Scottie Scheffler spoke at a memorial service held during the week of the Memorial Tournament two weeks after Murray’s death.
“We’re not designed to live this life on our own,” Scheffler told a gathering of players, officials and spectators. “We all carry a lot more baggage than we let on—myself especially.”
“I think we all wish we could have done more for him, wish we could have done things differently,” Scheffler added. “You know, your mind just kind of goes to what you could have done to prevent this from happening.”
In 2023, Murray won twice on the developmental Korn Ferry Tour to earn his PGA Tour card for the 2024 season. He won his first event, the Sony, in Honolulu, making a 40-footer on the final green to defeat Keegan Bradley and Ben An.
Murray tied for 10th at the Wells Fargo Championship and was 51st at the Masters and tied for 43rd at the PGA Championship.