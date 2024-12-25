Golf’s Most Shocking Stories of 2024: Hideki Matsuyama Robbed in Airport, Wins Next Event
As 2024 comes to a close, SI Golf’s writers and editors reflect on the year’s craziest stories.
Hideki Matsuyama could have easily been fazed at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
The 32-year-old from Japan had just won bronze at the Olympics in France and was traveling back to the U.S. for the FedEx Cup playoffs. However, a misfortune occurred en route.
Matsuyama, his caddie, Shota Hiyato, and coach, Mikhito Kuromiya, were robbed in the London airport. The golfer had his wallet stolen and his caddie and coach lost their passports. Luckily, the bronze medal wasn’t taken.
“We didn't even know it happened,” Matsuyama said. “We were just having a friendly dinner, and Shota was the first one, ‘Hey, where is my bag?’ Of course, it was frustrating, but we really didn't know it happened. It was just kind of all of a sudden.
"Yeah, he just took it and ran.”
Hiyato and Kuromiya had to return to Japan to navigate their passport situation, leaving Matsuyama in need of a fill-in caddie for the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis. Taiga Tabuchi, who loops for Japanese pro Ryo Hisatsune, took the bag.
Improbably, the world No. 12 went on to win. Matsuyama nearly blew a five-shot lead in the final round, but back-to-back birdies to end his day gave him his 10th Tour victory.
“Maybe because of (what happened in London),” Matsuyama said, “I won this week.”
Bob Harig: The timing is certainly interesting and sometimes highlights how these guys can get even more focused when dealing with injury, illness or personal strife. But I’d look more at the simple fact that Hideki was playing quite well around that time, coming off a strong performance at the Olympics, and that despite the distractions, he kept it going.
Jeff Ritter: Golfers are notoriously superstitious, and the fact that Matsuyama won his event following the robbery makes me wonder if his team might set up future muggings ahead of majors this year.
John Schwarb: Don’t ever underestimate a pro athlete’s ability to compartmentalize. Robbery? As long as the thieves don’t get the clubs.