Here's What Each Player Will Earn This Week at the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship

The 2024 FedEx Cup Playoffs kicked off in Memphis. Here's what each player in the field stands to earn this week.

Jeff Ritter

Scheffler entered the FedEx St. Jude atop the standings in the season-long points race.
Playoff fever has arrived on the PGA Tour, and the FexEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis kicks off a three-event swing by offering a $20 million purse, with $3.6 million to the winner.

Scottie Scheffler enters the playoffs as the top seed, the top-ranked player in the world and the overwhelming betting favorite. If he wins, it'll be his seventh title of the calendar year.

Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark follow Scheffler in the current standings. Only the top 70 players are in this field, with the top 50 after Sunday's final round advancing to the BMW Championship next week. Viktor Hovland is the defending FedEx Cup champion.

Here are the final payouts for the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship

2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship Final Payouts

Win: $3.6 million

2: $2.16 million

3: $1.36 million

4: $960,000

5: $800,000

6: $720,000

7: $670,000

8: $620,000

9: $580,000

10: $540,000

11: $500,000

12: $460,000

13: $420,000

14: $380,000

15: $360,000

16: $340,000

17: $320,000

18: $300,000

19: $280,000

20: $260,000

21: $240,000

22: $224,000

23: $208,000

24: $192,000

25: $176,000

26: $160,000

27: $154,000

28: $148,000

29: $142,000

30: $136,000

31: $130,000

32: $124,000

33: $118,000

34: $113,000

35: $108,000

36: $103,000

37: $98,000

38: $94,000

39: $90,000

40: $86,000

41: $82,000

42: $78,000

43: $74,000

44: $70,000

45: $66,000

46: $62,000

47: $58,000

48: $54,800

49: $52,000

50: $50,400

51: $49,200

52: $48,000

53: $47,200

54: $46,400

55: $46,000

56: $45,600

57: $45,200

58: $44,800

59: $44,400

60: $44,000

61: $43,600

62: $43,200

63: $42,800

64: $42,400

65: $42,000

66: $41,600

67: $41,200

68: $40,800

69: $40,400

70: $40,000

