Here's What Each Player Will Earn This Week at the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship
Playoff fever has arrived on the PGA Tour, and the FexEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis kicks off a three-event swing by offering a $20 million purse, with $3.6 million to the winner.
Scottie Scheffler enters the playoffs as the top seed, the top-ranked player in the world and the overwhelming betting favorite. If he wins, it'll be his seventh title of the calendar year.
Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark follow Scheffler in the current standings. Only the top 70 players are in this field, with the top 50 after Sunday's final round advancing to the BMW Championship next week. Viktor Hovland is the defending FedEx Cup champion.
Here are the final payouts for the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship
Win: $3.6 million
2: $2.16 million
3: $1.36 million
4: $960,000
5: $800,000
6: $720,000
7: $670,000
8: $620,000
9: $580,000
10: $540,000
11: $500,000
12: $460,000
13: $420,000
14: $380,000
15: $360,000
16: $340,000
17: $320,000
18: $300,000
19: $280,000
20: $260,000
21: $240,000
22: $224,000
23: $208,000
24: $192,000
25: $176,000
26: $160,000
27: $154,000
28: $148,000
29: $142,000
30: $136,000
31: $130,000
32: $124,000
33: $118,000
34: $113,000
35: $108,000
36: $103,000
37: $98,000
38: $94,000
39: $90,000
40: $86,000
41: $82,000
42: $78,000
43: $74,000
44: $70,000
45: $66,000
46: $62,000
47: $58,000
48: $54,800
49: $52,000
50: $50,400
51: $49,200
52: $48,000
53: $47,200
54: $46,400
55: $46,000
56: $45,600
57: $45,200
58: $44,800
59: $44,400
60: $44,000
61: $43,600
62: $43,200
63: $42,800
64: $42,400
65: $42,000
66: $41,600
67: $41,200
68: $40,800
69: $40,400
70: $40,000