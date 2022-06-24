Shop: Inflation Shouldn't Affect Your Golf Game - Save Money on Latest Golf Tech

Skip to main content

Inflation Shouldn't Affect Your Golf Game - Save Money on Latest Golf Tech

Buying pre-owned golf clubs is an easy way to make an impact on your game without paying the hefty price tag.

Prices are rising, but it’s also peak golf season. What to do?

Spending money on new gear may seem daunting, but there are a few ways to get creative and add a new driver or iron set to your golf bag. To save money without sacrificing the latest technology, check out GlobalGolf’s pre-owned options.

Shop used golf drivers and save money while still adding some of the latest golf tech to your bag. Available on Morning Read's online pro shop.

If you’ve never considered buying used golf clubs, it’s time to add it to your radar. If you’ve had your driver in your bag for years, you’ll most likely see as much positive impact with last season’s model as with a current edition.

With golf companies’ technology evolving rapidly, you benefit thanks to more great choices than ever before. With GlobalGolf’s certified pre-owned process, you’ll receive new-to-you golf clubs in the condition you want.

Buying Pre-owned TaylorMade Drivers

The TaylorMade Stealth driver, released in 2022, is available on Morning Read's Pro Shop, powered by GlobalGolf.

TaylorMade Stealth Driver

Let’s take TaylorMade drivers, for example. The Stealth driver is hot right now, but the SIM2 is hardly a slouch. Both are fantastic options for an upgrade, though you’ll notice the SIM2 driver has some nice savings attached as it’s from last season and may be previously played.

The main difference between the Stealth and SIM2 driver is the materials; the Stealth driver uses titanium for a lighter feel and carbon for a hotter clubface. The rest of the technology is similar, though the Stealth has improved on the SIM2 driver’s core features.

Shop the latest TaylorMade drivers - like the SIM2 MAX - on Morning Read's online pro shop.

TaylorMade SIM2 MAX Driver

But when you look at the SIM2 driver compared to a TaylorMade driver a decade ago (or even five years ago), the innovation is night and day. So for a budget-friendly option, the SIM2 driver is in no way a technological sacrifice.

Shop the Latest Deals on TaylorMade Drivers

Which Golf Clubs Are Right for You?

Shop the latest Cobra golf drivers - like the LTDx - on Morning Read's online pro shop.

Cobra LTDx Driver

When navigating offerings each season and weighing the cost versus the technology, try out GlobalGolf’s golf club selector, USelect™. It will simplify your search after answering a few questions about your game.

Personalized recommendations will be instantaneously generated, covering all golf club types and brands. Those can easily be filtered down until you’re only looking at Cobra drivers, for example. If you’re curious if the Cobra LTDx or RADSPEED driver is best for your game, this driver selector tool will let you know; then you can make a smart purchasing decision.

Shop the latest Cobra golf drivers - like the RADSPEED - on Morning Read's online pro shop.

Cobra RADSPEED Driver

With all options laid out before you, you can choose to go with the latest and greatest from the golf companies - like the Stealth line - or you can save some money without sacrificing any of the tech by choosing a pre-owned model.

The beauty of it is, it’s up to you.

Shop the Largest Selection of Pre-owned Golf Clubs

Disclaimer: All selections are independently chosen by our editorial team. If you buy a linked product, Morning Read and SI.com may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Shop: Inflation Shouldn't Affect Your Golf Game - Save Money on Latest Golf Tech

