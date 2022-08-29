Winner's Bag: Rory McIlroy’s 2022 Tour Championship Golf Gear and Apparel

In a major comeback against world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy earned his third career Tour Championship victory, a first in PGA Tour history. With the potential for Scheffler to tie him late in the round, McIlroy saved par on 18 to win the $18 million.

Let's take a look at McIlroy’s winning gear, from his golf clubs to his apparel.

Rory McIlroy’s Golf Clubs That Won Him the Tour Championship

After three wins this season and several near-misses, McIlroy closed the deal to finish the season on a strong note. Having signed a multi-year extension with TaylorMade Golf earlier this year, it was no surprise his golf clubs and ball are 100% TaylorMade. Here’s what you’ll find in his TaylorMade staff bag:

TaylorMade Stealth Plus Driver

Rory McIlroy Rocks Nike Apparel and Shoes at 2022 Tour Championship

Nike Dri-FIT Player Striped Shirt

Rory McIlroy, who used to play Nike golf clubs and balls, extended his apparel contract with the comany for 10 years in 2017. With McIlroy and Tiger Woods both representing the brand, they’ve been in quite the spotlight in recent years. Here’s what McIlroy’s been wearing.