12 Best Florida High School Football Performances From Week 8

Merritt Island quarterback Kevin Verpaele led a late scoring drive before finding the end zone in overtime to beat Eau Gallie 36-35 and keep the Mustangs unbeaten. Hilliard running back DJ Alderman also preserved a perfect record with four touchdowns against Aucilla Christian.

Cape Coral’s Derek Hooker threw five touchdown passes, Bishop Verot’s Ayden Gonzalez returned two punts for scores, and Santa Fe Catholic’s Chase Sherwood recorded three sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble against previously unbeaten Canterbury.

These 12 players delivered some of Florida’s best individual high school football performances in Week 8.

12. Trace Messmer, DB, Cape Coral (5-2)

Messmer helped Cape Coral keep North Fort Myers off the scoreboard in a 48-0 district victory.

The senior defensive back recorded three of the Seahawks’ seven sacks as Cape Coral held the Red Knights to 21 total yards and improved to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in district play.

Cape Coral defensive back Trace Messmer recorded three sacks as the Seahawks shut out North Fort Myers 48-0 in Week 8. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

11. Ashton Kelly, RB, Palmetto (6-1)

Kelly helped Palmetto extend its winning streak with a 37-14 victory over rival Manatee.

The senior running back rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries as the Tigers won their sixth consecutive game, improving to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in district play.

Palmetto running back Ashton Kelly rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 37-14 win over rival Manatee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

10. Kelden Dupree, QB, Baker County (5-2)

Dupree led Baker County to a 42-0 road shutout of Suwannee on Thursday.

The sophomore quarterback threw four touchdown passes as the Wildcats improved to 5-2.

Baker County quarterback Kelden Dupree threw four touchdown passes in a 42-0 road win over Suwannee, helping the Wildcats improve to 5-2. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

9. Austin Bowman, RB, Venice (7-1)

Bowman supplied three touchdowns in Venice’s 49-14 victory over Lakewood Ranch.

The sophomore running back rushed for 170 yards on 14 carries, averaging 12.1 yards per attempt as the Indians improved to 7-1.

8. Caden DiLoreto, QB, Community School of Naples (2-4)

DiLoreto helped Community School of Naples end a three-game losing streak with a 44-6 victory over Evangelical Christian.

The senior quarterback threw four touchdown passes and added another score on the ground as the Seahawks improved to 2-4.

Community School of Naples quarterback Caden DiLoreto accounted for five touchdowns in a 44-6 win over Evangelical Christian, ending the Seahawks’ three-game losing streak. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

7. Michael Hope, QB, Barron Collier (3-3)

Hope’s late touchdown run made the difference in Barron Collier’s 34-28 win over Aubrey Rogers.

The junior quarterback passed for 215 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 133 yards and another score, accounting for 348 yards and four touchdowns including a 4-yard touchdown run with 3:52 remaining to win the game.

Barron Collier quarterback Michael Hope accounted for 348 yards and four touchdowns, including the winning rushing score, in a 34-28 victory over Aubrey Rogers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

6. Tyrese Jefferson, RB, Melbourne (5-2)

Jefferson got it done on offense and special teams as Melbourne held off Lake Howell for a 42-35 victory.

The sophomore running back scored on runs of 13 and 41 yards and added a 79-yard punt-return touchdown in the fourth quarter. His return helped the Bulldogs build a two-touchdown lead and improve Melbourne to 5-2.

Melbourne running back Tyrese Jefferson scored two rushing touchdowns and returned a punt 79 yards for another in a 42-35 win over Lake Howell. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

5. Ayden Gonzalez, WR, Bishop Verot (4-2)

Gonzalez produced a three-touchdown game in Bishop Verot’s 64-0 shutout of Island Coast.

The senior caught four passes for 90 yards and a touchdown and returned two punts for touchdowns in the second quarter. He finished with 193 yards on eight touches as the Vikings improved to 4-2.

Bishop Verot receiver Ayden Gonzalez returned two punts for touchdowns and caught another score in the Vikings’ 64-0 win over Island Coast. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

4. Derek Hooker, QB, Cape Coral (5-2)

Hooker put together a five-touchdown passing performance as Cape Coral overwhelmed North Fort Myers 48-0.

The senior quarterback finished with 327 passing yards, 300 coming in the first half, as the Seahawks improved to 5-2 overall and remained unbeaten at 3-0 in district play.

Cape Coral quarterback Derek Hooker threw for 327 yards and five touchdowns in the Seahawks’ 48-0 victory over North Fort Myers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3. Chase Sherwood, LB, Santa Fe Catholic (6-1)

Sherwood helped end Canterbury’s perfect start in Santa Fe Catholic’s 47-7 road victory.

The senior linebacker recorded three sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble. The Hawks won their sixth straight game to improve to 6-1, while Canterbury suffered its first loss after opening 6-0.

2. DJ Alderman, RB, Hilliard (7-0)

Alderman found the end zone four times in Hilliard’s 46-27 victory over Aucilla Christian on Thursday.

The senior running back rushed for 196 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries and added a 90-yard kickoff-return touchdown as Hilliard remained unbeaten at 7-0.

1. Kevin Verpaele, QB, Merritt Island (7-0)

Verpaele delivered with Merritt Island’s unbeaten record on the line, leading a late comeback in a 36-35 overtime victory over Eau Gallie.

The senior quarterback passed for 162 yards and rushed for 72 yards and three touchdowns. He scored from 1 yard out and found Kamar Fielder for the tying two-point conversion with 41 seconds left in regulation.

Verpaele added a 4-yard touchdown run in overtime, and the Mustangs stopped Eau Gallie’s two-point attempt to seal the win and improve to 7-0.

Merritt Island quarterback Kevin Verpaele helped keep the Mustangs unbeaten with three rushing touchdowns in a 36-35 overtime win over Eau Gallie. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect