How Many Undefeated Florida High School Football Teams Are Left? The Updated List by Class for Week 8

The field of Florida’s unbeaten high school football teams gets considerably smaller every week.

Of the 66 teams included in our Week 6 roundup, only 38 remain perfect entering Week 8.

Several notable programs have dropped out including Venice who picked up its first loss, 20-17, Jupiter who fell to Santaluces 34-31 in four overtimes and Palm Beach Central who was shut out by Royal Palm Beach, 14-0.

The changes have been particularly noticeable in Class 6A, which has gone from 10 teams in the previous roundup to just three: Seminole, Alonso and Cypress Bay. Class 2A is down from seven to two, with Bradford and Immaculata-La Salle still perfect.

Another matchup between unbeaten teams comes Thursday, Oct. 8, when Seffner Christian hosts Out-of-Door Academy. Both enter at 7-0.

Here is the updated list of teams that remain unbeaten, organized by classification. Records reflect reported results as of Thursday afternoon, Oct. 8, before Thursday night’s games.

Independent

IMG Academy (6-0)

The Ascenders survived their closest game of the season, beating The St. James Performance Academy 44-42 on Oct. 3. IMG has scored 307 points through six victories and travels to New Palestine on Friday.

Innovation (6-0)

The Bulls have outscored six opponents 253-62, most recently beating Cypress Creek 42-7. Innovation returns from a week off Friday at Colonial, looking to extend a start in which its defense has allowed just 10.3 points per game.

Fort Lauderdale (6-0)

Fort Lauderdale ended Cooper City’s unbeaten start with a 27-10 victory before beating Pembroke Pines Charter 49-6. The Flying L’s have allowed 56 points through six games and host Stoneman Douglas on Thursday.

Leonard (5-0)

The Lancers reached 5-0 Monday with an 18-0 shutout of Suncoast. Leonard has outscored opponents 151-84 and returns to action Friday at home against Marco Island Academy.

Jay (6-0)

Jay followed a 43-0 victory over Bozeman with a forfeit win over True Institute, recorded as 1-0. The Royals have allowed just 28 points all season and travel to Marianna on Thursday.

Oasis (5-0)

The Sharks needed overtime to beat Island Coast 21-13 after handling Bonita Springs 49-7 the previous week. Oasis has outscored its opponents 191-61 and is scheduled to play at Mariner on Monday, Oct. 12.

Hilliard (6-0)

Hilliard followed a 49-8 win over Scintilla Charter Academy with a much tighter 35-32 victory over Old Plank Christian Academy. The Flashes have scored 265 points and host Aucilla Christian on Thursday.

Canterbury (6-0)

The Cougars have outscored six opponents 288-30, averaging 48 points per game while allowing five. Canterbury’s latest victory was 46-6 over Saint Stephen’s Episcopal, and Santa Fe Catholic visits Friday.

SSAA

Seffner Christian (7-0)

The Crusaders have allowed six points over their last two games, shutting out Providence School 41-0 and beating Cambridge Christian 49-6. Seffner Christian hosts fellow unbeaten Out-of-Door Academy on Thursday, with both teams at 7-0.

Out-of-Door Academy (7-0)

The Thunder beat IMG Academy (State) 46-7 and Southwest Florida Christian 49-14 in their last two games. ODA has scored 303 points through seven victories and travels to unbeaten Seffner Christian on Thursday.

Episcopal School of Jacksonville (7-0)

The Eagles remained perfect with a 35-34 double-overtime victory over North Florida Educational Institute on Oct. 2. Episcopal has outscored opponents 313-80, including a 57-8 win over Duval Charter the previous week.

SSAA Atlantic

King’s Academy (7-0)

The Lions rolled to 7-0 with a 51-0 shutout of SmartEn Sports Academy. Their start also includes a 25-24 overtime victory over American Heritage. King’s Academy hosts Somerset Academy-Canyons on Friday.

West Nassau (6-0-1)

West Nassau has not lost, although its 14-14 tie with Charlton County prevents a perfect record. The Warriors have since won five straight, most recently beating Providence School 49-12. They host West Deptford on Saturday.

Hardee (7-0)

The Wildcats have outscored seven opponents 282-40 after beating Umatilla 41-7 and Frostproof 37-6. Hardee hosts Avon Park on Friday before a scheduled trip to fellow unbeaten Hawthorne next week.

Satellite (7-0)

Satellite has allowed just 28 points through seven games while scoring 302. The Scorpions beat Cocoa Beach 55-13 and Eustis 49-6 in their last two outings and travel to Bayside on Friday.

Cottondale (6-0)

The Hornets preserved their perfect record while ending Franklin County’s unbeaten start with a 48-30 road victory. Cottondale is averaging 52.3 points per game and hosts Liberty County on Thursday.

Class 1A

Hawthorne (7-0)

Hawthorne followed a 37-0 shutout of Williston with a 28-14 victory over Wakulla. The Hornets have allowed 66 points through seven games and travel to Chiefland on Friday before hosting unbeaten Hardee next week.

Carrollwood Day (7-0)

The Patriots have passed 400 points for the season, outscoring opponents 404-45. Their latest victory was 63-21 over Trinity Christian Academy. Carrollwood Day is off this week and returns Oct. 16.

Lakeland Christian (7-0)

The Vikings added a 51-6 win over Moore Haven and a 48-0 shutout of Deerfield-Windsor to reach 7-0. Lakeland Christian has scored 395 points and gets a week off before returning Oct. 16.

Maclay (7-0)

Maclay beat FAMU DRS 56-22 before shutting out North Florida Christian 38-0. The Marauders have outscored opponents 287-70 and next play Oct. 16 at First Baptist Academy, which also enters Week 8 unbeaten.

First Baptist Academy (6-0)

The Naples Lions have surrendered 34 points through six games, most recently beating Ida Baker 44-7. First Baptist hosts Neumann on Friday before playing unbeaten Maclay the following week.

Class 2A

Bradford (7-0)

Bradford has scored 105 points over its last two games, beating Madison County 52-24 and Eastside 53-13. The Tornadoes carry a 339-56 scoring margin into Friday’s district game at Newberry.

Immaculata-La Salle (6-0)

The Royal Lions handed Ransom Everglades its first loss, 40-20, before winning a closer game at Mater Academy Charter, 13-7. Immaculata-La Salle hosts Hialeah on Friday looking for its seventh victory.

Class 3A

Raines (6-0)

The Vikings stayed perfect by handing Venice its first loss, 20-17, on Oct. 2. Raines has held every opponent to 17 points or fewer and travels to Bishop Kenny on Friday.

Merritt Island (6-0)

The Mustangs have scored at least 35 points in every game, most recently beating Titusville 39-16. Their start includes a 44-19 victory at Cocoa. Merritt Island returns from a week off Friday at Eau Gallie.

The Villages Charter (6-0)

The Buffalo reached 6-0 with a 42-7 victory over West Port, following a 42-6 win over Tavares. The Villages hosts Eustis in a district game Friday.

Dunnellon (6-0)

The Tigers have won their last two games by a combined three points, edging Lakewood Ranch 14-13 and Eastside 23-21. Dunnellon has allowed 40 points through six games and hosts Belleview on Friday.

Class 4A

Columbia (7-0)

Columbia scored a season-high 51 points in a 51-28 road win over Manatee after beating Riverside 35-17. The Tigers are off this week before returning at ED White on Oct. 16.

Mosley (6-0)

The Dolphins enter Week 8 following a 35-7 win over Lincoln and a week off. Mosley has scored 195 points while allowing 84 and hosts Arnold in a district matchup Friday.

St. Augustine (6-0)

The Yellow Jackets have outscored six opponents 220-69, most recently beating Clay 37-13. After a week off, St. Augustine resumes its district schedule Friday at Ridgeview.

Clearwater (6-0)

Clearwater has three shutouts and has allowed 36 points through six games. The Tornadoes’ latest result was a 41-0 victory over Northeast, and they return Friday at home against Pinellas Park.

Leon (6-0)

The Lions survived Chiles 23-21 before beating Port St. Joe 49-7. Leon has outscored its opponents 225-65 and begins a run of district games Friday at Rickards.

Lake Weir (6-0)

Lake Weir followed a 35-0 shutout of Lecanto with a 44-14 win at Interlachen. The Hurricanes are averaging 44.3 points per game while allowing 7.3 and host Gainesville on Friday.

Class 5A

St. Thomas Aquinas (6-0)

The Raiders protected their perfect record with a 21-20 road victory over Chaminade-Madonna. St. Thomas Aquinas has outscored six opponents 221-65 and hosts McArthur on Friday.

Tampa Bay Tech (7-0)

The Titans beat Bloomingdale 41-0 and Lennard 40-7 in their last two games, extending their scoring margin to 264-51. Tampa Bay Tech hosts Armwood in a district matchup Friday.

Buchholz (7-0)

The Bobcats have handed Forest and Santa Fe their first losses in consecutive games, winning 38-20 and 35-10. Buchholz takes its 7-0 record to Matanzas for a Thursday district game.

Class 6A

Seminole (6-0)

The Seminoles reached 6-0 with a 43-18 win over Apopka before taking a week off. Seminole has outscored opponents 189-83 and hosts Lake Mary in a district game Friday.

Alonso (6-0)

The Ravens have scored 100 points over their last two games, shutting out Palm Harbor University 51-0 and beating Newsome 49-14. Alonso has allowed 34 points through six games and hosts Strawberry Crest on Friday.

Cypress Bay (7-0)

The Lightning followed a 21-18 overtime win over Western with a 31-18 victory at West Broward. Cypress Bay has outscored seven opponents 283-84 and hosts Miami in a district game Friday.