Referee Who Made Wrestler Cut Dreadlocks Banned From Buena Regional School District Matches

Alan Maloney has been banned from Buena Regional School District matches.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 23, 2018

Referee Alan Maloney, who forced a New Jersey wrestler to cut his dreadlocks prior to match Wednesday, has been banned from officiating matches involving the Buena Regional School District, according to the Daily News.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association is investigating the incident in which Maloney determined Andrew Johnson's head cover for his dreadlocks did not meet regulations and then forced Johnson to either cut his hair or forfeit the match.

Buena Regional School District superintendent David Cappuccio Jr. issued a statement obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer that stated the school and the district played no role in getting Johnson to cut his hair. He also informed the NJSIAA Assistant Director "that, although the investigation in the matter is ongoing, the assigned referee will no longer be permitted to officiate any contests that include any Buena Regional School District student-athletes."

"Regulations regarding hair length and legal hair covers for wrestlers are provided by the National Federation of State High School Associations," a statement from the organization reads. "At this point NJSIAA is working to determine the exact nature of the incident."

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy, state assemblyman John Armato and the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union have all criticized Maloney for his actions that many are calling racist and discriminatory.

In 2016, Maloney was accused of directing a racial slur at another official who was black. He was initially suspended but had the punishment overturned after an appeal.

You May Like

More High School

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)