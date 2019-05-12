Watch: Matthew Boling Sets High School 100M Dash Record

Matthew Boling clocked a 10.13 run during the 100-meter dash.

By Kaelen Jones
May 12, 2019

Matthew Boling set a national high-school record when he ran a 100-meter race in 10.13 seconds during the Texas Class 6A state championships event on Saturday.

Boling, a senior sprinter who attends Strake Jesuit, had already made headlines when he legged out a 9.98 run during the regionals. The performance, however, was not considered a national record because it was wind-aided.

But Boling's run on Saturday was deemed legal, if not astounding.

Boling's previous wind-legal personal best was 10.22 for the 100-meter dash. He's also logged a 20.58-second finish in the 200-meter dash. Additionally, he's competed in the long jump, 4x100 and 4x400-meter relays.

Boling will run at the University of Georgia next year.

