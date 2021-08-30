Ex-NFL QB Trent Dilfer Apologizes for Viral H.S. Coaching Exchange

Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, now a high school football coach in Nashville, apologized over the weekend after a heated confrontation with one of his players went viral.

The former Ravens Super Bowl-winning quarterback and ESPN analyst acts as the head coach at Lipscomb Academy, where he was caught on video yelling at, and shoving, one of his players on the sideline during a 62-7 win Friday.

It is unclear what sparked Dilfer's strong reaction.

“I want to address the incident on our sideline during Friday night’s game vs. Independence that has drawn a lot of attention,” Dilfer said in a statement. “First and foremost, I take full responsibility as the head coach and leader of our team for not de-escalating an emotional situation with one of our players, Beau Dawson.

"Beau is one of our finest student-athletes and embodies all the characteristics we are looking for in our Mustang players. Beau plays the game with the right kind of passion and is an inspiration to our other players."

The player in question, Beau Dawson, is the son of former NFL kicker Phil Dawson, who serves as Lipscomb's special teams coordinator.

Dilfer was the No. 6 pick in the 1994 NFL draft by the Buccaneers. He spent the first six years of his career with Tampa Bay before playing with the Ravens, Seahawks, Browns and 49ers.

ESPN hired him as an NFL analyst in 2008 and he worked for the network until 2017.

