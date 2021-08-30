Ex-NFL QB Trent Dilfer Apologizes for Viral H.S. Coaching Exchange

August 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Publish date:

Ex-NFL QB Trent Dilfer Takes 'Full Responsibility' for Heated Exchange With High School Player

Author:

Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, now a high school football coach in Nashville, apologized over the weekend after a heated confrontation with one of his players went viral.

The former Ravens Super Bowl-winning quarterback and ESPN analyst acts as the head coach at Lipscomb Academy, where he was caught on video yelling at, and shoving, one of his players on the sideline during a 62-7 win Friday.

It is unclear what sparked Dilfer's strong reaction.

“I want to address the incident on our sideline during Friday night’s game vs. Independence that has drawn a lot of attention,” Dilfer said in a statement. “First and foremost, I take full responsibility as the head coach and leader of our team for not de-escalating an emotional situation with one of our players, Beau Dawson. 

"Beau is one of our finest student-athletes and embodies all the characteristics we are looking for in our Mustang players. Beau plays the game with the right kind of passion and is an inspiration to our other players."

SI Recommends

The player in question, Beau Dawson, is the son of former NFL kicker Phil Dawson, who serves as Lipscomb's special teams coordinator.

Dilfer was the No. 6 pick in the 1994 NFL draft by the Buccaneers. He spent the first six years of his career with Tampa Bay before playing with the Ravens, Seahawks, Browns and 49ers. 

ESPN hired him as an NFL analyst in 2008 and he worked for the network until 2017. 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Kylian Mbappé leaves PSG for Real Madrid
Soccer

Reports: Real Madrid’s Summer Move for Mbappé Is Off

Kylian Mbappé will evidently be sticking around with PSG through the remainder of this season at the very least, with French reports saying Real Madrid has withdrawn its push.

diontae-johnson-concussion-protocol
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Tiers (2021): Wide Receiver Rankings Explained

Ranking wide receivers in tiers will help you make better decisions during your fantasy football drafts

Alabama coordinator Bill O'Brien looks on
Play
College Football

Forde-Yard Dash: Will These Coordinator Changes Work Out?

Examining the outlook for several key personnel moves in 2021, starting with the reigning national champs.

Trent Dilfer
High School

Ex-NFL QB Trent Dilfer Apologizes for Viral H.S. Coaching Exchange

Dilfer, now a high school football coach in Nashville, apologized  for a heated confrontation with one of his players.

Drew McIntyre in action against Bobby Lashley
Play
Wrestling

Drew McIntyre: Special Olympics Role ‘Has Changed My Life’

Working with Special Olympics “is an immense honor,” the former WWE champion says.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Tiers (2021): Running Back Rankings Explained

Ranking running backs in tiers will help you make better decisions during your fantasy football drafts

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts (left) and third baseman Justin Turner (10) after his home run in the seventh inning at Petco Park.
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Rankings & Projections - Week of August 30

Weekly fantasy baseball rankings and projections for every hitter & pitcher across Major League Baseball

dobbins
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 PPR

Fantasy football PPR top 200 rankings for the 2021 NFL season from Michael Fabiano