Most of the teams in the Power 25 will kick off their respective seasons this week.

The Power 25 is a collaboration between SBLive and Sports Illustrated. Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Zach Shugan and SI Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country.

Nearly half of the teams in the Power 25 have yet to kick off their seasons, but the Thanksgiving holiday typically marks the start of high-level tournaments around the country and brings out hardwood heavyweights, including No. 1 Montverde (Fla.) Academy, which will kick off its season at the Hoopfest in Pleasant Grove, Utah today.

Two spots opened in the first installment of the Power 25 after Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) fell out and preseason No. 11 Donda Academy (Simi Valley, Calif.) abruptly closed its doors following intense backlash over antisemitic comments made by its founder Kanye West.

Now, Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) and Modesto (Calif.) Christian debut at No. 24 and No. 25 respectively.

Here’s a look at how the rest of the rankings shake out in Week 1:

Cooper Flagg is one of the main reasons Montverde Academy sits atop the Power 25 rankings. USA Basketball

1. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) (0-0)

2. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ari.) (5-0)

3. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) (3-0)

4. Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.) (2-0)

5. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) (6-0)

6. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (2-0)

7. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) (0-0)

8. Camden (Camden, N.J.) (0-0)

9. Duncanville (Duncanville, Tex.) (2-0)

10. Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (2-0)

11. Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.) (3-0)

12. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) (8-0)

13. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) (0-0)

14. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (2-0)

15. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.) (0-0)

16. Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) (1-0)

17. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) (0-0)

18. St. Rita (Chicago, Ill.) (0-0)

19. Word of God (Raleigh, N.C.) (3-2)

20. Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) (3-1)

21. Columbus (Miami, Fla.) (0-0)

22. Centerville (Centerville, Ohio) (0-0)

23. Perry (Gilbert, Ari.) (0-0)

24. Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (0-0)

25. Modesto Christian (Modesto, Calif.) (0-0)

More CBB Coverage: