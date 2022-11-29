The Dragons knocked off Montverde Academy and Sunrise Christian Academy in back-to-back games.

The Power 25 is a collaboration between SBLive and Sports Illustrated. Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Zach Shugan and SI Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country.

AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) made the most of its only scheduled meeting with Montverde (Fla.) Academy this season, using a balanced attack to knock off the Eagles, 65-54, and snag the Power 25’s No. 1 spot in Week 2.

Rayvon Griffith, a forward who is committed to Cincinnati, led the Dragons with 12 points and five rebounds in the win.

A day later, the Dragons solidified their claim at the top with a 53-47 win over then No. 4 Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.).

Prolific Prep’s (Napa, Calif.) strong week bumps them up a spot to No. 4 and Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah) and Carmel Christian (Matthews, N.C.) make their debut in the Power 25 this week after impressive starts to the season.

Here’s a look at how the rest of the rankings shake out in Week 2.

Oregon signee Mookie Cook has been a matchup problem for the Dragons this season. DFRITZ

1. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ari.) (7-0)

2. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) (1-1)

3. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) (5-0)

4. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) (8-0)

5. Duncanville (Duncanville, Tex.) (5-0)

6. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (2-0)

7. Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.) (2-2)

8. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) (0-0)

9. Camden (Camden, N.J.) (0-0)

10. Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (4-1)

11. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.)

12. Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.)

13. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) (0-0)

14. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.) (0-0)

15. Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) (3-0)

16. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (2-1)

17. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) (1-0)

18. Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) (4-1)

19. Word of God (Raleigh, N.C.) (4-2)

20. Perry (Gilbert, Ari.) (4-0))

21. Columbus (Miami, Fla.) (1-1)

22. Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah) (4-0)

23. St. Rita (Chicago, Ill.) (2-2)

24. Centerville (Centerville, Ohio) (0-0)

25. Carmel Christian (Matthews, N.C.) (6-1)

