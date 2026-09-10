51 High School Linebackers on Watch List for 2026 Butkus Award

More than 50 of the best high school linebackers across the country are on the watch list for this year’s Butkus Award.

Details on the Award

The Butkus Foundation on Thursday revealed the list, which includes 51 players in honor of the late Pro and College Football Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus and his No. 51 jersey.

The award – which preserves the legacy of Dick Butkus “through excellence in football, cardiovascular health advocacy and youth character development” – also recognizes linebackers at the college and pro football levels.

How Players are Picked for the Watch List

The 51-member Butkus Award Selection Committee evaluates candidates that show “particular emphasis on instincts, toughness, on-field leadership, competitiveness, football character and consistent excellence” at the linebacker position, according to a release.

“At the high school level, players are still developing quickly, and the opening weeks of the season give us another opportunity to see who is growing into the position,” said Matt Butkus of the Butkus Foundation, also Dick Butkus’ son. “Every player on this list has earned the chance to be part of the Butkus Award conversation. My dad believed great linebackers changed games through preparation, toughness, intelligence, and relentless effort, and those qualities still define this award today.”

When the Winner Will be Revealed

The Butkus Award’s semifinalists will be announced on Oct. 28, with finalists revealed on Nov. 20 and the winner unveiled the week of Dec. 7.

The high school linebacker to win last year was Tyler Atkinson (Grayson, Texas).

“When an outstanding player receives the Butkus Award, he will know two things: first, he is recognized as the best of the best linebackers in the country; second, and in the long run most important, he will understand this recognition brings a responsibility of giving back,” said Dick Butkus in 2008.

2026 Butkus Award High School Watch List

Case Alexander, Washington (Okla.)

Mikahi Allen, Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.)

Ty Ashley, Owensboro (Owensboro, Ky.)

Gregory Batson, Lee County (Leesburg, Ga.)

Max Brown, Jefferson (Jefferson, Ga.)

Rick Brown, Susquehanna Township (Harrisburg, Pa.)

Ta’sheem Butler, Glassboro (Glassboro, N.J.)

Cole Crawford, Cartersville (Cartersville, Ga.)

Jeremiah Culpepper, Troup County (LaGrange, Ga.)

Quinton Cypher, Millbrook (Raleigh, N.C.)

Taven Epps, Tustin (Tustin, Ca.)

Brayton Epps, Washington (Massillon, Ohio)

Frederrick Ford, Greenwood (Greenwood, Miss.)

Sean Fox, Warren Central (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Noah Glover, Battlefield (Haymarket, Va.)

Jake Godfree, North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.)

Prince Goldsby, Blue Springs South (Blue Springs, Mo.)

Joakim Gouda, McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.)

Caleb Green, Lee’s Summit North (Lee’s Summit, Mo.)

Izzy Hammons, Choctaw (Choctaw, Okla.)

Kaden Henderson, Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.)

Antwoine Higgins, Anderson (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Roman Igwebuike, Mount Carmel (Chicago, Ill.)

Amarri Irvin, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Marshaun Ivy, Cardinal Ritter College Prep (Saint Louis, Mo.)

Olrick Johnson III, Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.)

Isaiah Leilua, Servite (Anaheim, Ca.)

Brandon Lockley, St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Jalaythan Mayfield, Lincolnton (Lincolnton, N.C.)

Josh McCarthy, Farmington (Farmington, Mo.)

Ellis McGaskin, Williamson (Mobile, Ala.)

Colton McKibben, Carlsbad (Carlsbad, N.M.)

Isaac McNeil, Vigor (Prichard, Ala.)

Jhadyn Nelson, Langham Creek (Houston, Texas)

Kareem Palmer, Toombs County (Lyons, Ga.)

Isaiah Phelps, Pacifica (Oxnard, Ca.)

Josiah Poyer, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Ca.)

Aroson “AJ” Randle Jr., Garner (Garner, N.C.)

Ethan Reyna, Andrean (Merrillville, Ind.)

Kobe Rhymes, North Kansas City (Kansas City, Mo.)

Sean Rice, St. Laurence (Burbank, Ill.)

Jackson Ross, Hammond School (Columbia, S.C.)

Samson “Toa” Satele, Mililani (Mililani, Hawaii)

Zykee Scott, La Salle College (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Kenneth Simon II, Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, Tenn.)

Ja’Bios Smith, Swainsboro (Swainsboro, Ga.)

Gavin Stecker, Bettendorf (Bettendorf, Iowa)

Tate Wallace, Regina (Iowa City, Iowa)

(Braylon Williams, Lamar (Arlington, Texas)

Ba’Roc Willis, Pell City (Pell City, Ala.)

Cooper Witten, Liberty Christian (Argyle, Texas)