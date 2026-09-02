New York High School Football Program Cancels Season Opener Due to Low Numbers

Hastings (NY) football, a Section I program located in Westchester County, New York, recently decided to cancel its season opener after the team pulled out of scrimmage due to concerns.

Week 0 Contest Off the Schedule

The Journal-News reported that Yellowjackets axed their Week 0 matchup against Dobbs Ferry due to low participation numbers on the team. The cancellation occurred following a handful of summer practice injuries.

Yellowjackets Just Above Roster Limit

Hastings currently has 18 eligible players, with 11 of them seniors, according to athletic director Drew Wendol. The State requires that high school football teams have at least 16 players on their roster in order to compete during the season.

“Our numbers were a little light and in order to maintain a season, so we’re hoping that a little time will help build up the program to a point where there won’t be any issues during the regular season,” Wendol said via The Journal-News.

Many Other Programs Affected by Low Numbers

Hastings move comes after a wave of Long Island high school teams – Amityville, Port Jefferson and Holy Trinity – canceled their 2026 seasons within the last week.

Due to Hastings’ school enrollment numbers, the football team moved up from Class C to B this season. Wendol noted that the Yellowjackets won’t have a JV team this year.

“We don’t even have a youth program anymore,” Wendol said via The Journal-News. “We’ve been practicing but had four players injured before the scrimmage. We’re hoping that they will be cleared and ready to go, and we may have a couple of new kids registering.”

According to an analysis by USA Today, participation in high school football in the Empire State has been on the decline for nearly 20 years. Since 2008, statewide numbers have dropped more than 30% – including from 38,354 to 25,874 in 2024.

Going Through Changes

The Yellowjackets went 3-6 last year and 9-32 overall in the previous five seasons.

“If (Section I) had a developmental league (for Class B and C schools) we’d be playing there,” Wendol said via The Journal-News. “I don’t want to put anyone in danger.”

Hastings hopes to Keep Rest of Schedule

If Hastings’ injured players are able to recover and enough interest is gained from possible newcomers, the Yellowjackets will open its season at home against Edgemont/Blind Brook on Thursday, Sept. 10.

“We’re trying to honor the schedule...I don’t want (the team’s 11 seniors) to lose the season,” Wendol said via The Journal-News.

The report noted that Dobbs Ferry likely won’t refill its open Week 0 slot. The Eagles will welcome Rye Neck to town on Sept. 10 for their new season opener.