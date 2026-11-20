Three Alabama high school football games Friday night could produce three remarkable milestones — including a share of the state's most prestigious coaching record and a place in one of its most exclusive quarterback clubs.

Fyffe's Paul Benefield needs one victory to tie Danny Horn's Alabama record of 380 career coaching wins. Westbrook Christian's Steve Smith can claim sole possession of sixth place on the state's all-time wins list with his 317th victory.

And at Collinsville, senior quarterback Mason McAteer is just 132 passing yards away from becoming the seventh player in Alabama high school football history to reach 10,000 career passing yards.

All three will pursue those milestones with their seasons on the line in the state quarterfinals, adding another layer of drama to an already compelling Friday night of playoff football.

Benefield Chases Immortality

Benefield's remarkable coaching journey began at Sylvania High School in 1992.

In five seasons at Sylvania, Benefield led the Rams to two region titles and consecutive 12-1 seasons in 1994 and 1995, the first 10-win seasons in program history.

Fyffe Coach Paul Benefield points to a player during high school football action in Fyffe, Alabama October 25, 2024. (Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden Times) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mama called in 1997, and Benefield left Sylvania for his alma mater, Fyffe.

A lot has changed since then.

Paul Benefield and his Big Red Machine have not.

Fyffe football has never been broken, so Benefield never tried to fix it. Instead, he's remained true to his old-school roots, running the football, minimizing mistakes, forcing turnovers and playing defense like a pack of angry wolves in search of a meal.

It has worked remarkably well.

334 wins. Twenty-one region titles. Playoff appearances in 29 of 30 seasons. And seven state championships, all since 2014.

While football has undergone sweeping changes at every level, Benefield and the Red Devils have largely resisted the urge to reinvent themselves.

That commitment to a winning formula has paid off. Heading into Friday night's showdown with No. 6 Gordo, Fyffe is 334-52 under Benefield, who owns a 379-63 career record.

The Red Devils are three victories away from an eighth state championship.

Their legendary coach is just two wins from standing alone atop Alabama's all-time coaching wins list.

A victory Friday would tie Danny Horn's state record of 380 career wins. Another victory in next week's semifinals would give Benefield sole possession of the record and send Fyffe to the Class 2A state championship game.

Whether he gets there this season or next remains to be seen.

Standing between Benefield and career win No. 380 is perennial powerhouse Gordo.

The Green Wave, making their 34th consecutive playoff appearance, are four-time state champions led by accomplished coach Chris Chambless, who owns a 229-57 career record.

Gordo won't be an easy out.

If Benefield gets win No. 380 tonight, he will have earned it,

Steve 316

A few rungs below Benefield on Alabama's all-time coaching wins ladder is Westbrook Christian's Smith.

Smith picked up career victory No. 316 last week with a 42-18 win over Whitesburg Christian, moving into a tie for sixth place with T.R. Miller legend Jamie Riggs.

Westbrook Christian football goes through fall practice at the school in Rainbow City, Alabama on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. (Maxwell Donaldson, The Gadsden Times) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A victory over Tuscaloosa Academy on Friday night would give Smith sole possession of sixth place.

Smith's first opportunity as a head coach came more than 30 years ago, when Cedar Bluff took a flyer on a young, unproven 25-year-old graduate assistant from Jacksonville State University.

Cedar Bluff got the stability it needed, while Smith gained the valuable experience he wanted.

The Tigers advanced to the playoffs in 10 of his 11 seasons at Cedar Bluff, winning six region championships.

When Smith left for Piedmont in 2006, the once-young, unproven coach was Cedar Bluff's all-time winningest coach with an 85-45 record.

While Cedar Bluff gave him his start, Piedmont is where his star began its meteoric rise.

In 17 seasons with the Bulldogs, Smith won five state championships and 10 region titles, compiling a remarkable 198-36 record.

After 28 successful years in public education, Smith retired at the end of the 2022-23 school year before accepting the head coaching job at Westbrook Christian, a small private school in Rainbow City.

Four seasons into the third stop of his career, Smith continues doing what he's always done.

Just win, baby.

In the midst of perhaps the greatest season in school history, undefeated Westbrook Christian is one victory away from playing for a state championship.

The Gunslinger

And then there's McAteer.

While Benefield and Smith are chasing history from the sidelines, the Collinsville senior quarterback is creating it on the field.

Collinsville's Mason Mcateer needs just 132 passing yards to join an elite club. of prep passers. September 30, 2022. (Dave Hyatt: The Gadsden Times)Collinsville At Fyffe Football | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A five-year starter at quarterback, McAteer is the grandson of Collinsville coach Ernie Willingham.

Five seasons of high school football with his gramps riding shotgun.

And what a ride it has been.

McAteer spent the first four years of his career rewriting the DeKalb County record books.

Entering his senior season, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound gunslinger already held the county's career records for passing yards (7,317) and touchdown passes (83).

"He just does a good job of running the offense," Willingham said in a phone interview. "Of course, he can spin it a little bit. His stats show that. But he's a good runner too."

Heading into Friday night's home quarterfinal against Lexington, McAteer has thrown for 9,868 yards and 106 touchdowns in his career. He has also piled up more than 12,800 yards of total offense.

His 106 career touchdown passes rank 11th in state history.

Now, with his brilliant high school career winding down, McAteer stands just 132 passing yards shy of 10,000.

There are no guarantees in November football, but the odds appear to favor McAteer reaching the milestone.

If he gets there, he would become just the seventh player in Alabama high school football history to reach 10,000 career passing yards.

Truly rarefied air.

Interestingly, McAteer would be the third quarterback from the class of 2027 to join that club.

The other two are Thompson's Trent Seaborn, the state's all-time leading passer with 13,016 career passing yards, and St. Michael Catholic's Gunner Rivers, who ranks fifth with 10,629.

Other notable names in the 10,000-yard club include JaMarcus Russell (10,774) and Bo Nix (10,386).

Three games. Three names. One Friday night with history on the line.