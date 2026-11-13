Iowa High School Football Career Wins Leader Will Not Return To Ankeny Centennial

The all-time wins leader in Iowa high school football is moving on.

According to a report by KCCI, Jerry Pezzetti and his son, Ryan Pezzetti, will not return as co-head football coached at Ankeny Centennial High School in 2027.

Jerry Pezzetti, a member of the Iowa High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the National High School Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame, sits atop the state list for career wins with 463. The 88-year-old became co-head coach at Ankeny Centennial with his son in 2013.

“Appreciate the kids, number one,” Ryan Pezzetti said. “Appreciate the community and support we had over the years.

“Over seven decades, he coached sons, fathers and grandfathers. With every generation showing more respect than the first toward his commitment and dedication.”

Jerry Pezzetti Owns Two State Titles, Over 400 Career Coaching Victories

Before coaching at Ankeny Centennial, Pezzetti led Ankeny High School for 44 years, winning state titles in 1997 and 2012. The second title came the season before the two schools split. He also coached at Murray High School and Melcher-Dallas High School.

Ryan Pezzetti started coaching with his father as an assistant, spending three-plus decades with him now on the sidelines.

“I want to thank both coaches Jerry and Ryan Pezzetti for their impact on the Ankeny Centennial Jaguar football program, and their investments in the sport and our student-athletes,” Ankeny Centennial athletic director Nate Lingren said. “They have put players in the NFL, collegiately at every level and have developed exceptional young men.

“Our program has benefitted greatly from their leadership, and we wish them well in this transition.”

Ankeny Centennial Made The Playoffs Multiple Times Under Pezzetti

Jerry Pezzetti owns a career coaching record of 463-196-1, including a 3-6 mark this past fall leading the Jaguars. Ankeny Centennial went 5-5 in 2025 after back-to-back winning records that included an 8-3 mark in 2024.

Over the past 14 years, the Jaguars have won 92 games, qualifying for the playoffs every season from 2013 to 2025.

Ankeny Centennial is set to return starting quarterback Brekken Miller, who recently committed to play college baseball at Notre Dame. Miller completed 62 percent of his passes for 2,065 yards and 19 touchdowns, adding 311 rushing yards and four scores.

Matthew Nichols and Kenyon Sallis had over 300 rushing yards as sophomores, while classmate Hunter Derby had 423 receiving yards to rank second on the team.