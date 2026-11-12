BYU Commit Blake Wong Breaks Eight Norco Football Records, Could Become Bear Bachmeier's Next Star Target

Blake Wong has spent his high school football career rewriting the record books at Norco High School. Now, the BYU commit could be preparing to catch passes from another former Inland Empire football star.

Wong, a Class of 2027 wide receiver, has broken eight school receiving records during his time with the Cougars, according to The Connect Sport, establishing himself as one of Southern California's most productive high school pass catchers.

With 173 career receptions, 2,723 receiving yards and 33 touchdown catches, Wong has put together a remarkable resume at Norco. His production has included record-breaking single-game performances, a dominant 2025 season and 13 career games with at least 100 receiving yards.

His accomplishments have also created an intriguing connection to BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier, the former Murrieta Valley standout who has emerged as a prominent figure in the Cougars' offense.

Eight Records That Define Blake Wong's Norco Career

Wong's accomplishments extend well beyond a single breakout season.

The 2027 prospect owns Norco's career records for receptions (173), receiving yards (2,723) and receiving touchdowns (33).

He also holds the school record for career 100-yard receiving games with 13, demonstrating the consistency that has made him one of the Inland Empire's most productive offensive weapons.

His 2025 campaign was particularly impressive.

Wong finished the season with 1,470 receiving yards and 20 touchdown receptions, establishing Norco single-season records in both categories.

His ability to take over individual games has been equally remarkable. Wong set school records with 280 receiving yards in a single contest and five touchdown receptions in another record-setting performance.

Together, those eight records illustrate a receiver capable of producing explosive performances while maintaining a high level of consistency throughout his high school career.

For a program with Norco's football tradition, Wong's accomplishments have established a new standard for future receivers.

From the Inland Empire to BYU: The Bear Bachmeier Connection

Wong's commitment to BYU creates the possibility of an intriguing quarterback-receiver combination featuring two former Inland Empire high school standouts.

Bear Bachmeier, who starred at Murrieta Valley before beginning his college career, has already established himself as a key contributor for the Cougars.

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47), a former Murrieta Valley High School standout, runs for a touchdown against Iowa State on Oct. 25, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. Bachmeier could eventually team up with Norco record-setting wide receiver Blake Wong, a BYU commit in the Class of 2027. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The former Nighthawks quarterback developed a reputation as one of Southern California's top dual-threat prospects, combining an impressive passing ability with the athleticism to make plays outside the pocket.

His transition to BYU has continued the Bachmeier family's football legacy, one that has become synonymous with Murrieta Valley's success over the past decade.

As previously covered by High School On SI, Bear is one of four Bachmeier brothers who have made their mark on the football field.

His oldest brother, Hank Bachmeier, became one of California's most prolific high school quarterbacks before continuing his career at Boise State, Louisiana Tech and Wake Forest.

Another brother, Tiger Bachmeier, starred as a wide receiver at Murrieta Valley before beginning his college career at Stanford and eventually transferring to BYU.

The youngest of the four, Buck Bachmeier, has continued the family's quarterback tradition at Murrieta Valley during the 2026 high school football season serving as the backup QB as a sophomore.

For Wong, the connection offers an interesting glimpse into his potential future.

After competing in the Inland Empire throughout their high school careers, Wong and Bear Bachmeier could eventually find themselves sharing the field at BYU.

Although the Cougars' quarterback situation in 2027 remains to be determined, the possibility of Bachmeier throwing passes to one of Norco's most accomplished receivers adds another layer of intrigue to Wong's college commitment.

A New Chapter Awaits in Provo

Wong's decision to commit to BYU gives the Cougars another talented Southern California prospect as they continue building their roster for the future.

His high school production speaks for itself.

With eight school records, more than 2,700 career receiving yards and 33 touchdown receptions, Wong has demonstrated the ability to make an impact as both a big-play threat and a consistent receiving option.

His 13 career 100-yard receiving performances further highlight his ability to deliver across multiple seasons rather than relying on a handful of standout games.

The transition to Big 12 football will present a new challenge, but Wong will arrive with an impressive high school resume and a history of producing against Southern California competition.

For Norco, his records will serve as benchmarks for the next generation of receivers who put on a Cougars uniform.

For BYU, Wong represents another opportunity to bring Inland Empire talent to Provo.

And should he eventually line up alongside Bear Bachmeier, two of the region's most accomplished high school football players could have an opportunity to write their next chapter together.