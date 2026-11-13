Round 1 of the Alabama high school football playoffs brought a few surprises, with Andalusia, Central-Florence, Geraldine and West Morgan among the teams sent home early.

The biggest surprises? Geraldine and Andalusia, in that order.

We gave Geraldine an 80% chance of winning and Andalusia 75%. Both were heavy favorites playing at home against opponents who, between them, hadn't won a playoff game since 1997.

Despite those upsets, I still finished with a solid opening round, going 84-20 (80.8%).

We did my best work in the two highest classifications, going a combined 23-1 in Class 6A (8-0) and Class 5A (15-1).

Here's how the rest of our first-round predictions shook out:

Class 4A: 13-3

Class 3A: 12-4

Class 2A: 13-3

Class 1A: 13-3

Private School Class A: 6-2

Private School Class AA: 4-4

Round 2 brings us 56 games as eight Class 6A teams return from first-round byes.

Each of the six public-school classifications will feature eight second-round games, while the two private-school divisions will play four each.

Here are our picks for Round 2, along with my estimated win probabilities.

Class 6A

Hewitt-Trussvile vs. James Clemens (8-2)

Hewitt-Trussville (60%)

Foley (7-4) at Auburn (7-3)

Auburn 65%

Spain Park (7-4) at Prattville (10-0)

Prattville 75%

Carver-Montgomery (7-4) at Daphne (7-3)

Daphne 62%

Baker (6-5) at Central-Phenix City (9-1)

Central-Phenix City 88%

Vestavia Hills (8-2) at Sparkman (8-2)

Vestavia Hills 55%

Opelika (5-5) at Fairhope (8-2)

Opelika (52%)

Hoover (5-6) at Thompson (8-1)

Thompson 80%

Class 5A

Pike Road (8-3) at Homewood (10-1)

Homewood 68%

McAdory (9-2) at Gulf Shores (11-0)

Gulf Shores 75%

Saraland (10-1) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (10-0)

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 58%

Benjamin Russell (8-2) at Spanish Fort (8-3)

Spanish Fort (58%)

Boaz (9-2) at Muscle Shoals (7-3)

Muscle Shoals 60%

Russellville (10-1) at Parker

Parker 65%

Minor (8-3) at Florence (10-1)

Florence 70%

Douglas (10-1) at Clay-Chalkville (8-2)

Clay-Chalkville 72%

Orange Beach (9-2) at Sipsey Valley (9-2)

Orange Beach 58%

Selma (10-1) at Vigor (9-2)

Vigor 55%

Class 4A

Williamson (8-1) at Northside (10-1)

Williamson (60%)

Marbury (10-1) at Eufaula (8-3)

Marbury 58%

Alexandria (10-1) at Scottsboro (11-0)

Scottsboro 65%

Oak Grove (10-1) at Moody (6-5)

Oak Grove 68%

Deshler (9-2) at Good Hope (8-3)

Deshler 62%

Cherokee County (8-3) at Leeds (9-1)

Leeds 68%

Class 3A

Cleburne County (11-0) at Cordova (8-3)

Cleburne County 78%

Bibb County (9-2) at T.R. Miller (9-2)

T.R. Miller 58%

Jackson (8-3) at Pleasant Grove (9-2)

Pleasant Grove 58%

Bullock County (10-0) at W.S. Neal (7-4)

Bullock County 65%

Etowah (7-4) at Plainview (11-0)

Plainview 85%

Lauderdale County (8-3) at Hatton (11-0)

Hatton 68%

Fayette County (9-2) at Vinemont (7-4)

Fayette County 60%

Oneonta (10-1) at Curry (7-4)

Oneonta 68%

Class 2A

Ariton (8-3) at Reeltown (11-0)

Reeltown 88%

Isabella (10-1) at Luverne (10-1)

Luverne 68%

Aliceville (10-1) at Dadeville (7-4)

Aliceville 58%

Cottonwood (11-0) at Clarke County (8-3)

Cottonwood 75%

Walter Wellborn (9-2) at Fyffe (10-1)

Fyffe 78%

Gordo (10-1) at Pleasant Valley (9-2)

Gordo 62%

Cold Springs (10-1) at Lexington (10-1)

Lexington 62%

Collinsville (9-2) at Piedmont (10-1)

Piedmont 72%

Class 1A

Kinston (10-1) at McKenzie (10-1)

McKenzie 58%

Leroy (9-2) at Brantley (8-3)

Brantley 55%

University Charter (10-1) at Billingsley (7-4)

University Charter 75%

Maplesville (8-2) at Elba (10-1)

Maplesville 65%

Loachapoka (9-2) at Woodville (10-1)

Woodville 60%

Hubbertville (10-1) at Wadley (6-4)

Hubbertville 68%

Sulligent (7-4) at Addison (11-0)

Addison 85%

Spring Garden (6-5) at Winterboro (11-0)

Winterboro 80%

Private Single A

Cottage Hill (9-2) at Bayside Academy (9-2)

Bayside Academy 65%

Mobile Christian (9-2) at Montgomery Academy (11-0)

Montgomery Academy 75%

Mars Hill Bible (9-2) at Tuscaloosa Academy (9-1)

Tuscaloosa Academy 68%

Whitesburg Christian (8-3) at Westbrook Christian (11-0)

Westbrook Christian 82%

Private Double A

St. Paul's (5-6) at UMS-Wright (10-1)

UMS-Wright 80%

Glenwood (6-5) at McGill-Toolen (9-2)

McGill-Toolen 78%

John Carroll (5-6) at Briarwood Christian (11-0)

Briarwood Christian 92%

Lee-Scott Academy (3-8) at American Christian (10-1)

American Christian 90%