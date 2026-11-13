Alabama High School Football Playoff Predictions 2026: Picks for Every Second-Round Game
Round 1 of the Alabama high school football playoffs brought a few surprises, with Andalusia, Central-Florence, Geraldine and West Morgan among the teams sent home early.
The biggest surprises? Geraldine and Andalusia, in that order.
We gave Geraldine an 80% chance of winning and Andalusia 75%. Both were heavy favorites playing at home against opponents who, between them, hadn't won a playoff game since 1997.
Despite those upsets, I still finished with a solid opening round, going 84-20 (80.8%).
We did my best work in the two highest classifications, going a combined 23-1 in Class 6A (8-0) and Class 5A (15-1).
Here's how the rest of our first-round predictions shook out:
- Class 4A: 13-3
- Class 3A: 12-4
- Class 2A: 13-3
- Class 1A: 13-3
- Private School Class A: 6-2
- Private School Class AA: 4-4
Round 2 brings us 56 games as eight Class 6A teams return from first-round byes.
Each of the six public-school classifications will feature eight second-round games, while the two private-school divisions will play four each.
Here are our picks for Round 2, along with my estimated win probabilities.
Class 6A
Hewitt-Trussvile vs. James Clemens (8-2)
Hewitt-Trussville (60%)
Foley (7-4) at Auburn (7-3)
Auburn 65%
Spain Park (7-4) at Prattville (10-0)
Prattville 75%
Carver-Montgomery (7-4) at Daphne (7-3)
Daphne 62%
Baker (6-5) at Central-Phenix City (9-1)
Central-Phenix City 88%
Vestavia Hills (8-2) at Sparkman (8-2)
Vestavia Hills 55%
Opelika (5-5) at Fairhope (8-2)
Opelika (52%)
Hoover (5-6) at Thompson (8-1)
Thompson 80%
Class 5A
Pike Road (8-3) at Homewood (10-1)
Homewood 68%
McAdory (9-2) at Gulf Shores (11-0)
Gulf Shores 75%
Saraland (10-1) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (10-0)
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 58%
Benjamin Russell (8-2) at Spanish Fort (8-3)
Spanish Fort (58%)
Boaz (9-2) at Muscle Shoals (7-3)
Muscle Shoals 60%
Russellville (10-1) at Parker
Parker 65%
Minor (8-3) at Florence (10-1)
Florence 70%
Douglas (10-1) at Clay-Chalkville (8-2)
Clay-Chalkville 72%
Orange Beach (9-2) at Sipsey Valley (9-2)
Orange Beach 58%
Selma (10-1) at Vigor (9-2)
Vigor 55%
Class 4A
Williamson (8-1) at Northside (10-1)
Williamson (60%)
Marbury (10-1) at Eufaula (8-3)
Marbury 58%
Alexandria (10-1) at Scottsboro (11-0)
Scottsboro 65%
Oak Grove (10-1) at Moody (6-5)
Oak Grove 68%
Deshler (9-2) at Good Hope (8-3)
Deshler 62%
Cherokee County (8-3) at Leeds (9-1)
Leeds 68%
Class 3A
Cleburne County (11-0) at Cordova (8-3)
Cleburne County 78%
Bibb County (9-2) at T.R. Miller (9-2)
T.R. Miller 58%
Jackson (8-3) at Pleasant Grove (9-2)
Pleasant Grove 58%
Bullock County (10-0) at W.S. Neal (7-4)
Bullock County 65%
Etowah (7-4) at Plainview (11-0)
Plainview 85%
Lauderdale County (8-3) at Hatton (11-0)
Hatton 68%
Fayette County (9-2) at Vinemont (7-4)
Fayette County 60%
Oneonta (10-1) at Curry (7-4)
Oneonta 68%
Class 2A
Ariton (8-3) at Reeltown (11-0)
Reeltown 88%
Isabella (10-1) at Luverne (10-1)
Luverne 68%
Aliceville (10-1) at Dadeville (7-4)
Aliceville 58%
Cottonwood (11-0) at Clarke County (8-3)
Cottonwood 75%
Walter Wellborn (9-2) at Fyffe (10-1)
Fyffe 78%
Gordo (10-1) at Pleasant Valley (9-2)
Gordo 62%
Cold Springs (10-1) at Lexington (10-1)
Lexington 62%
Collinsville (9-2) at Piedmont (10-1)
Piedmont 72%
Class 1A
Kinston (10-1) at McKenzie (10-1)
McKenzie 58%
Leroy (9-2) at Brantley (8-3)
Brantley 55%
University Charter (10-1) at Billingsley (7-4)
University Charter 75%
Maplesville (8-2) at Elba (10-1)
Maplesville 65%
Loachapoka (9-2) at Woodville (10-1)
Woodville 60%
Hubbertville (10-1) at Wadley (6-4)
Hubbertville 68%
Sulligent (7-4) at Addison (11-0)
Addison 85%
Spring Garden (6-5) at Winterboro (11-0)
Winterboro 80%
Private Single A
Cottage Hill (9-2) at Bayside Academy (9-2)
Bayside Academy 65%
Mobile Christian (9-2) at Montgomery Academy (11-0)
Montgomery Academy 75%
Mars Hill Bible (9-2) at Tuscaloosa Academy (9-1)
Tuscaloosa Academy 68%
Whitesburg Christian (8-3) at Westbrook Christian (11-0)
Westbrook Christian 82%
Private Double A
St. Paul's (5-6) at UMS-Wright (10-1)
UMS-Wright 80%
Glenwood (6-5) at McGill-Toolen (9-2)
McGill-Toolen 78%
John Carroll (5-6) at Briarwood Christian (11-0)
Briarwood Christian 92%
Lee-Scott Academy (3-8) at American Christian (10-1)
American Christian 90%
Jay Pace is a veteran journalist who has covered high school, college and NFL football for more than 20 years. An accomplished and versatile writer, Pace boasts a unique style and powerful voice that resonates boldly with a football crazed southern audience. Known for data-driven reporting and field-level insight, he delivers reliable and authoritative coverage across every level of the sport. In a career that has included stops in Alabama, Georgia, Texas and most recently, Tennessee, Pace is one of the sport’s premiere voices for high school football. His work has been published in a number of newspapers and digital publications including The Anniston Star, CrimsonConfidential, Scout.com, and recently, OnDaMarcSports.com in addition to various regional outlets. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.