Alabama High School Football Final Scores - October 23
The Alabama high school football season continued on Friday night, and High School On SI has final scores.
Alabama High School Football Final Scores - October 23
Munroe 40, Lakeside School 8
(#14) Gulf Shores 33, Theodore 7
Fayetteville 55, Woodland 53
Baker 49, Robertsdale 21
Shelby County 35, Holt 8
Decatur 30, East Limestone 6
Valley 42, Beauregard 6
Curry 37, Haleyville 17
Alabama Christian Academy 52, Pike Liberal Arts 21
Tharptown 24, Vina 0
Central of Coosa County 44, Horseshoe Bend 14
Leroy 26, Washington County 18
Pike County 49, Wicksburg 28
Bullock County 17, Booker T. Washington 14
West Limestone 48, Elkmont 0
West Morgan 62, Ardmore 15
Aliceville 53, Sumter Central 6
Cottage Hill Christian Academy 75, Northside Methodist Academy 0
Straughn 63, Headland 30
Brantley 34, Barbour County 0
(#7) Hewitt-Trussville 42, (#8) Spain Park 28
Dadeville 35, Ranburne 14
Woodville 47, Spring Garden 8
Southern Christian 58, Macon-East Montgomery Academy 54
Florence 35, Hartselle 17
Deshler 55, West Point 14
South Lamar 41, Marion County 12
Demopolis 20, Montevallo 3
Fort Payne 45, Albertville 21
Tuscaloosa Christian 46, Victory Christian 6
Berry 22, Pickens County 18
Monroe Academy 42, Southern Academy 12
Hamilton 49, Lawrence County 12
Hueytown 30, Brookwood 29
St. Paul’s Episcopal 39, Houston Academy 7
Hokes Bluff 14, Glencoe 7
Jackson 71, Excel 14
Sparkman 55, Buckhorn 21
Good Hope 42, Hayden 7
Madison Academy 42, Lee-Scott Academy 28
Plainview 34, North Jackson 14
Pleasant Grove 46, Cordova 36
Columbia 37, Lee 36
James Clemens 41, Huntsville 7
Guntersville 37, Brewer 6
(#24) Maplesville 65, Billingsley 0
Brooks 43, Priceville 24
Autauga Academy 63, Lowndes Academy 20
Fairhope 27, Daphne 24
Charles Henderson 43, Greenville 20
(#17) Oxford 52, Pinson Valley 20
Northside 31, Selma 24
Muscle Shoals 45, Athens 20
Colbert County 38, Winston County 6
(#10) Hoover 49, Tuscaloosa County 0
(#2) Thompson 42, (#25) Oak Mountain 0
Alexandria 7, Jacksonville 0
Verbena 38, Red Level 7
Fayette County 42, East Lawrence 21
Etowah 43, Holly Pond 12
Corner 38, West Blocton 14
Beulah 27, Daleville 14
Elba 57, Florala 28
Piedmont 48, Wellborn 6
Greensboro 26, Greene County 8
Cold Springs 56, Carbon Hill 6
Bibb County 50, Fultondale 12
UMS-Wright Prep 20, McGill-Toolen 17
Douglas 26, Arab 13
Chelsea 42, Chilton County 35
Glenwood 42, Faith Academy 14
Thomasville 48, Hillcrest 21
Tuscaloosa Academy 42, Hope Christian Academy 13
McAdory 42, Paul W. Bryant 13
Vinemont 6, Susan Moore 0
T.R. Miller 35, Wilcox Central 0
Citronelle 38, Orange Beach 7
(#9) Auburn 35, Smiths Station 0
Wadley 38, LaFayette 14
Moody 31, Central of Clay County 7
Sylacauga 42, Anniston 40
St. Clair County 16, Southside 13
Cedar Bluff 20, Gaylesville 12
Slocomb 30, Geneva 7
Hatton 46, Danville 7
Colbert Heights 12, Clements 0
Valiant Cross Academy 25, Edgewood Academy 13
Sylvania 18, Kate Duncan Smith DAR 14
Coosa Christian 59, Shoals Christian 0
Hale County 44, Tarrant 14
Lexington 56, Sheffield 7
Blount 41, Elberta 8
Phil Campbell 42, Falkville 16
(#20) Pike Road 39, Rehobeth 0
Ider 50, Section 14
Monroe County 28, Chickasaw 0
Collinsville 21, Pisgah 12
Meek 30, Red Bay 22
Stanhope Elmore 28, Wetumpka 19
East Central HomeSchool 39, FCHSA 14
University Charter 54, Shields 12
W.S. Neal 33, Flomaton 0
Hooper Academy 29, Southern Prep Academy 23
(#18) Briarwood Christian 28, American Christian Academy 14
Pickens Academy 14, Donoho 7
Scottsboro 56, Sardis 0
Southern Choctaw 36, Marengo 6
Jasper 22, Minor 12
Westbrook Christian 31, Whitesburg Christian Academy 21
Fyffe 57, North Sand Mountain 0
Pleasant Valley 49, West End 20
(#15) Saraland 56, Spanish Fort 14
Ariton 17, Geneva County 0
White Plains 34, Ashville 7
Keith 46, Breakthrough Charter 0
Helena 21, Calera 10
Prattville Christian Academy 39, Fort Dale Academy 20
Mobile Christian 35, Bayshore Christian 7
Geraldine 38, New Hope 6
Pell City 52, Springville 0
Kinston 45, Pleasant Home 6
Sand Rock 34, Brindlee Mountain 16
Victory Christian 42, Holy Spirit Catholic 8
Comer 22, Randolph County 20
Andalusia 40, New Brockton 6
Bob Jones 48, Gadsden City 24
Hazel Green 35, Grissom 28
Huffman 25, Mortimer Jordan 17
McKenzie 1, Calhoun (forfeit)
Oneonta 62, Hanceville 0
Eufaula 32, Carroll 0
Dallas County 16, Southside 13
Randolph School 25, John Carroll Catholic 21
Houston County 7, Goshen 0
Hubbertville 51, Lynn 0
Center Point 54, Dora 3
McIntosh 21, Fruitdale 12
Loachapoka 42, Notasulga 0
(#6) Hillcrest 22, Bessemer City 20
Fairfield 27, Wenonah 24
Oak Grove 28, Shades Valley 27
Addison 33, Hackleburg 7
Central 34, Rogers 27
Lauderdale County 49, Wilson 21
Russellville 45, Austin 35
Foley 7, Mary G. Montgomery 6
Sulligent 34, Brilliant 6
Escambia County 21, Opp 20
Isabella 49, Thorsby 20
Luverne 59, Clarke County 22
Baldwin County 28, Murphy 0
Georgiana 20, Central 6
Elmore County 41, Tallassee 14
Choctaw County 58, Millry 0
Waterloo 42, Cherokee 30
St. Michael Catholic 38, Montgomery Catholic 31
Central 28, Northridge 14
Lamar County 51, Southeastern 29
Mae Jemison 35, Boaz 14
Evangel Christian 54, Trinity Christian Homeschool 22
Westminster Christian Academy 42, St. John Paul II 13
Gordo 42, Midfield 6
Ashford 48, Dale County 7
Chambers Academy 40, Sparta Academy 6
Gaston 14, Ohatchee 7
Sipsey Valley 65, Jemison 30
(#22) Vigor 43, Satsuma 7
(#21) Montgomery Academy 21, Trinity Presbyterian 7
(#1) Prattville 13, (#4) Vestavia Hills 0
Pennington 36, Tanner 35
Providence Christian 27, St. Luke’s Episcopal 20
Russell Christian Academy 43, Tabernacle 20
Marbury 41, Holtville 20
(#3) Central 49, (#13) Enterprise 5
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917