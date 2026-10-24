Skip to main content
High School

Alabama High School Football Final Scores - October 23

See final scores from around Alabama high school football action
Jack Butler|
Benjamin Lelek

The Alabama high school football season continued on Friday night, and High School On SI has final scores.

Alabama High School Football Final Scores - October 23

Munroe 40, Lakeside School 8

(#14) Gulf Shores 33, Theodore 7

Fayetteville 55, Woodland 53

Baker 49, Robertsdale 21

Shelby County 35, Holt 8

Decatur 30, East Limestone 6

Valley 42, Beauregard 6

Curry 37, Haleyville 17

Alabama Christian Academy 52, Pike Liberal Arts 21

Tharptown 24, Vina 0

Central of Coosa County 44, Horseshoe Bend 14

Leroy 26, Washington County 18

Pike County 49, Wicksburg 28

Bullock County 17, Booker T. Washington 14

West Limestone 48, Elkmont 0

West Morgan 62, Ardmore 15

Aliceville 53, Sumter Central 6

Cottage Hill Christian Academy 75, Northside Methodist Academy 0

Straughn 63, Headland 30

Brantley 34, Barbour County 0

(#7) Hewitt-Trussville 42, (#8) Spain Park 28

Dadeville 35, Ranburne 14

Woodville 47, Spring Garden 8

Southern Christian 58, Macon-East Montgomery Academy 54

Florence 35, Hartselle 17

Deshler 55, West Point 14

South Lamar 41, Marion County 12

Demopolis 20, Montevallo 3

Fort Payne 45, Albertville 21

Tuscaloosa Christian 46, Victory Christian 6

Berry 22, Pickens County 18

Monroe Academy 42, Southern Academy 12

Hamilton 49, Lawrence County 12

Hueytown 30, Brookwood 29

St. Paul’s Episcopal 39, Houston Academy 7

Hokes Bluff 14, Glencoe 7

Jackson 71, Excel 14

Sparkman 55, Buckhorn 21

Good Hope 42, Hayden 7

Madison Academy 42, Lee-Scott Academy 28

Plainview 34, North Jackson 14

Pleasant Grove 46, Cordova 36

Columbia 37, Lee 36

James Clemens 41, Huntsville 7

Guntersville 37, Brewer 6

(#24) Maplesville 65, Billingsley 0

Brooks 43, Priceville 24

Autauga Academy 63, Lowndes Academy 20

Fairhope 27, Daphne 24

Charles Henderson 43, Greenville 20

(#17) Oxford 52, Pinson Valley 20

Northside 31, Selma 24

Muscle Shoals 45, Athens 20

Colbert County 38, Winston County 6

(#10) Hoover 49, Tuscaloosa County 0

(#2) Thompson 42, (#25) Oak Mountain 0

Alexandria 7, Jacksonville 0

Verbena 38, Red Level 7

Fayette County 42, East Lawrence 21

Etowah 43, Holly Pond 12

Corner 38, West Blocton 14

Beulah 27, Daleville 14

Elba 57, Florala 28

Piedmont 48, Wellborn 6

Greensboro 26, Greene County 8

Cold Springs 56, Carbon Hill 6

Bibb County 50, Fultondale 12

UMS-Wright Prep 20, McGill-Toolen 17

Douglas 26, Arab 13

Chelsea 42, Chilton County 35

Glenwood 42, Faith Academy 14

Thomasville 48, Hillcrest 21

Tuscaloosa Academy 42, Hope Christian Academy 13

McAdory 42, Paul W. Bryant 13

Vinemont 6, Susan Moore 0

T.R. Miller 35, Wilcox Central 0

Citronelle 38, Orange Beach 7

(#9) Auburn 35, Smiths Station 0

Wadley 38, LaFayette 14

Moody 31, Central of Clay County 7

Sylacauga 42, Anniston 40

St. Clair County 16, Southside 13

Cedar Bluff 20, Gaylesville 12

Slocomb 30, Geneva 7

Hatton 46, Danville 7

Colbert Heights 12, Clements 0

Valiant Cross Academy 25, Edgewood Academy 13

Sylvania 18, Kate Duncan Smith DAR 14

Coosa Christian 59, Shoals Christian 0

Hale County 44, Tarrant 14

Lexington 56, Sheffield 7

Blount 41, Elberta 8

Phil Campbell 42, Falkville 16

(#20) Pike Road 39, Rehobeth 0

Ider 50, Section 14

Monroe County 28, Chickasaw 0

Collinsville 21, Pisgah 12

Meek 30, Red Bay 22

Stanhope Elmore 28, Wetumpka 19

East Central HomeSchool 39, FCHSA 14

University Charter 54, Shields 12

W.S. Neal 33, Flomaton 0

Hooper Academy 29, Southern Prep Academy 23

(#18) Briarwood Christian 28, American Christian Academy 14

Pickens Academy 14, Donoho 7

Scottsboro 56, Sardis 0

Southern Choctaw 36, Marengo 6

Jasper 22, Minor 12

Westbrook Christian 31, Whitesburg Christian Academy 21

Fyffe 57, North Sand Mountain 0

Pleasant Valley 49, West End 20

(#15) Saraland 56, Spanish Fort 14

Ariton 17, Geneva County 0

White Plains 34, Ashville 7

Keith 46, Breakthrough Charter 0

Helena 21, Calera 10

Prattville Christian Academy 39, Fort Dale Academy 20

Mobile Christian 35, Bayshore Christian 7

Geraldine 38, New Hope 6

Pell City 52, Springville 0

Kinston 45, Pleasant Home 6

Sand Rock 34, Brindlee Mountain 16

Victory Christian 42, Holy Spirit Catholic 8

Comer 22, Randolph County 20

Andalusia 40, New Brockton 6

Bob Jones 48, Gadsden City 24

Hazel Green 35, Grissom 28

Huffman 25, Mortimer Jordan 17

McKenzie 1, Calhoun (forfeit)

Oneonta 62, Hanceville 0

Eufaula 32, Carroll 0

Dallas County 16, Southside 13

Randolph School 25, John Carroll Catholic 21

Houston County 7, Goshen 0

Hubbertville 51, Lynn 0

Center Point 54, Dora 3

McIntosh 21, Fruitdale 12

Loachapoka 42, Notasulga 0

(#6) Hillcrest 22, Bessemer City 20

Fairfield 27, Wenonah 24

Oak Grove 28, Shades Valley 27

Addison 33, Hackleburg 7

Central 34, Rogers 27

Lauderdale County 49, Wilson 21

Russellville 45, Austin 35

Foley 7, Mary G. Montgomery 6

Sulligent 34, Brilliant 6

Escambia County 21, Opp 20

Isabella 49, Thorsby 20

Luverne 59, Clarke County 22

Baldwin County 28, Murphy 0

Georgiana 20, Central 6

Elmore County 41, Tallassee 14

Choctaw County 58, Millry 0

Waterloo 42, Cherokee 30

St. Michael Catholic 38, Montgomery Catholic 31

Central 28, Northridge 14

Lamar County 51, Southeastern 29

Mae Jemison 35, Boaz 14

Evangel Christian 54, Trinity Christian Homeschool 22

Westminster Christian Academy 42, St. John Paul II 13

Gordo 42, Midfield 6

Ashford 48, Dale County 7

Chambers Academy 40, Sparta Academy 6

Gaston 14, Ohatchee 7

Sipsey Valley 65, Jemison 30

(#22) Vigor 43, Satsuma 7

(#21) Montgomery Academy 21, Trinity Presbyterian 7

(#1) Prattville 13, (#4) Vestavia Hills 0

Pennington 36, Tanner 35

Providence Christian 27, St. Luke’s Episcopal 20

Russell Christian Academy 43, Tabernacle 20

Marbury 41, Holtville 20

(#3) Central 49, (#13) Enterprise 5

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Share on XFollow @Butler917
Home/Alabama