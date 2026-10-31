Skip to main content
High School

Alabama High School Football Final Scores - October 30

See final scores from Friday night's action
Jack Butler|
David Leong

Final scores from Alabama high school football games on Friday, October 30,

Alabama High School Football Final Scores - October 30

Clarke County 38, Northview 34

Cleburne County 62, Springville 6

Victory Christian 56, Horseshoe Bend 20

Donoho 20, Ragland 10

Northridge 30, Mortimer Jordan 27

Albertville 16, Guntersville 3

Cottage Hill Christian Academy 53, Chickasaw 0

Hale County 32, Greensboro 19

Reeltown 58, Elmore County 14

Holt 53, Sumter Central 18

Hokes Bluff 40, Munford 0

Mary G. Montgomery 35, Theodore 13

Talladega 70, Montevallo 6

Buckhorn 34, Athens 31

Hamilton 72, Haleyville 20

Marion County 36, Colbert Heights 22

McGill-Toolen 35, Baker 28

Holly Pond 14, Falkville 0

Fayette County 40, South Lamar 3

UMS-Wright Prep 50, Baldwin County 39

Whitesburg Christian Academy 21, West Limestone 14

Cordova 49, Dora 14

Heritage 35, Southern Prep Academy 14

Freedom Cowboys 58, Tennessee Heat 43

Pike Liberal Arts 49, Samson 36

Florala 52, Red Level 30

Minor 16, Paul W. Bryant 0

Kate Duncan Smith DAR 49, Brindlee Mountain 0

Charles Henderson 29, New Brockton 6

Fairhope 29, (#21) Vigor 27

Lakeside School 42, Trinity Christian 23

Evangel Christian 52, Ezekiel Academy 6

Chilton County 42, Jemison 22

Houston Academy 28, Providence Christian 24

Orange Beach 50, Holtville 14

Gaylesville 40, Verbena 28

Central of Clay County 30, St. Clair County 27

Southside 28, Anniston 26

Hayden 55, Crossville 6

Glencoe 31, White Plains 21

(#23) Montgomery Academy 42, St. Anne-Pacelli 0

Carbon Hill 57, Shoals Christian 6

Abbeville 30, Daleville 12

Plainview 35, Lincoln 29

Cherokee County 28, Fairview 14

Tuscaloosa Christian 58, Tabernacle 20

Vina 28, Waterloo 0

T.R. Miller 43, W.S. Neal 24

Selma 64, Keith 24

West Morgan 35, Cullman 13

Slocomb 26, Geneva County 18

Woodville 57, Section 16

Meek 38, Berry 28

Spanish Fort 35, St. Paul’s Episcopal 14

Sylacauga 58, Saint James 31

Jasper 28, Hartselle 17

Calera 55, Tuscaloosa County 21

Isabella 42, McKenzie 16

Blacksher 47, Southern Choctaw 6

(#14) Gulf Shores 41, Bayside Academy 0

Geraldine 28, Lee 0

Winterboro 55, Randolph County 15

Russell Christian Academy 38, Jacksonville Christian Academy 13

Ashville 35, Gaston 23

Excel 22, Monroe County 0

Robertsdale 29, Park Crossing 10

Westbrook Christian 10, Fyffe 6

Pickens Academy 31, Fruitdale 6

Scottsboro 49, Good Hope 14

Escambia Academy 43, Springwood 6

American Christian Academy 37, Northside 21

Appalachian 20, West End 7

Randolph School 44, Madison County 9

Blount 50, Percy Julian 21

Leeds 41, John Carroll Catholic 0

Ranburne 35, Spring Garden 7

Florence 35, Fort Payne 14

LeFlore 23, Faith Academy 3

Elkmont 48, Hanceville 8

Sheffield 27, Clements 8

Douglas 35, Etowah 14

Lamar County 37, Sulligent 8

Flomaton 27, Satsuma 6

Sipsey Valley 47, West Blocton 10

Citronelle 48, Escambia County 0

Cleveland 49, Pennington 21

Foley 53, St. Michael Catholic 32

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 40, Asbury 6

Brilliant 38, Cherokee 30

(#18) Homewood 24, (#24) Oak Mountain 15

Pleasant Home 36, Zion Chapel 0

Hazel Green 41, Priceville 37

Wilson 21, Colbert County 21

Alexandria 49, Handley 14

(#3) Central 64, (#7) Clay-Chalkville 46

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Share on XFollow @Butler917
Home/Alabama