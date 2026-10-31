Alabama High School Football Final Scores - October 30
Final scores from Alabama high school football games on Friday, October 30,
Alabama High School Football Final Scores - October 30
Clarke County 38, Northview 34
Cleburne County 62, Springville 6
Victory Christian 56, Horseshoe Bend 20
Donoho 20, Ragland 10
Northridge 30, Mortimer Jordan 27
Albertville 16, Guntersville 3
Cottage Hill Christian Academy 53, Chickasaw 0
Hale County 32, Greensboro 19
Reeltown 58, Elmore County 14
Holt 53, Sumter Central 18
Hokes Bluff 40, Munford 0
Mary G. Montgomery 35, Theodore 13
Talladega 70, Montevallo 6
Buckhorn 34, Athens 31
Hamilton 72, Haleyville 20
Marion County 36, Colbert Heights 22
McGill-Toolen 35, Baker 28
Holly Pond 14, Falkville 0
Fayette County 40, South Lamar 3
UMS-Wright Prep 50, Baldwin County 39
Whitesburg Christian Academy 21, West Limestone 14
Cordova 49, Dora 14
Heritage 35, Southern Prep Academy 14
Freedom Cowboys 58, Tennessee Heat 43
Pike Liberal Arts 49, Samson 36
Florala 52, Red Level 30
Minor 16, Paul W. Bryant 0
Kate Duncan Smith DAR 49, Brindlee Mountain 0
Charles Henderson 29, New Brockton 6
Fairhope 29, (#21) Vigor 27
Lakeside School 42, Trinity Christian 23
Evangel Christian 52, Ezekiel Academy 6
Chilton County 42, Jemison 22
Houston Academy 28, Providence Christian 24
Orange Beach 50, Holtville 14
Gaylesville 40, Verbena 28
Central of Clay County 30, St. Clair County 27
Southside 28, Anniston 26
Hayden 55, Crossville 6
Glencoe 31, White Plains 21
(#23) Montgomery Academy 42, St. Anne-Pacelli 0
Carbon Hill 57, Shoals Christian 6
Abbeville 30, Daleville 12
Plainview 35, Lincoln 29
Cherokee County 28, Fairview 14
Tuscaloosa Christian 58, Tabernacle 20
Vina 28, Waterloo 0
T.R. Miller 43, W.S. Neal 24
Selma 64, Keith 24
West Morgan 35, Cullman 13
Slocomb 26, Geneva County 18
Woodville 57, Section 16
Meek 38, Berry 28
Spanish Fort 35, St. Paul’s Episcopal 14
Sylacauga 58, Saint James 31
Jasper 28, Hartselle 17
Calera 55, Tuscaloosa County 21
Isabella 42, McKenzie 16
Blacksher 47, Southern Choctaw 6
(#14) Gulf Shores 41, Bayside Academy 0
Geraldine 28, Lee 0
Winterboro 55, Randolph County 15
Russell Christian Academy 38, Jacksonville Christian Academy 13
Ashville 35, Gaston 23
Excel 22, Monroe County 0
Robertsdale 29, Park Crossing 10
Westbrook Christian 10, Fyffe 6
Pickens Academy 31, Fruitdale 6
Scottsboro 49, Good Hope 14
Escambia Academy 43, Springwood 6
American Christian Academy 37, Northside 21
Appalachian 20, West End 7
Randolph School 44, Madison County 9
Blount 50, Percy Julian 21
Leeds 41, John Carroll Catholic 0
Ranburne 35, Spring Garden 7
Florence 35, Fort Payne 14
LeFlore 23, Faith Academy 3
Elkmont 48, Hanceville 8
Sheffield 27, Clements 8
Douglas 35, Etowah 14
Lamar County 37, Sulligent 8
Flomaton 27, Satsuma 6
Sipsey Valley 47, West Blocton 10
Citronelle 48, Escambia County 0
Cleveland 49, Pennington 21
Foley 53, St. Michael Catholic 32
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 40, Asbury 6
Brilliant 38, Cherokee 30
(#18) Homewood 24, (#24) Oak Mountain 15
Pleasant Home 36, Zion Chapel 0
Hazel Green 41, Priceville 37
Wilson 21, Colbert County 21
Alexandria 49, Handley 14
(#3) Central 64, (#7) Clay-Chalkville 46
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917