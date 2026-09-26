Alabama High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 25
The 2026 Alabama high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.
Alabama High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 25
Full Alabama High School Football Scoreboard
Calera 42, Gardendale 32
Verbena 36, Victory Christian 28
T.R. Miller 35, Hillcrest 6
Wilcox Central 14, Marengo 8
Providence Christian 41, Wicksburg 22
Cedar Bluff 33, Ider 6
Lincoln 56, Munford 7
Pike County 23, Carroll 21
Cold Springs 28, Holly Pond 8
West Limestone 21, Brewer 13
Southeastern 47, Ragland 13
White Plains 42, Hokes Bluff 28
Chambers Academy 48, Valiant Cross Academy 7
Daleville 14, Houston County 7
Jacksonville 24, Cherokee County 13
Leroy 20, Straughn 7
Gadsden City 49, Fultondale 8
Blacksher 64, Excel 18
Arab 35, Decatur 14
Thomasville 7, Demopolis 0
Cottonwood 34, Ashford 0
Alabama Christian Academy 44, Sweet Water 0
Valley 24, Russell County 23
Woodville 61, DHCA 7
Wenonah 21, Midfield 16
Ramsay 34, Pinson Valley 26
Riverside Christian Academy 42, Pineview Christian 20
Springville 14, Hayden 9
Alexandria 35, (#23) Piedmont 12
Mountain Brook 10, (#18) Oxford 3
Freedom Cowboys 52, CSTHEA 12
Mobile Christian 50, St. Stanislaus 19
Bullock County 27, Charles Henderson 15
Maplesville 35, Luverne 20
Geneva 34, Pike Liberal Arts 33
Mars Hill Bible 56, Baldwyn 0
Tharptown 22, Waterloo 0
Brooks 49, Central 35
Knoxville Catholic 20, (#6) Hoover 17
Lanett 63, LaFayette 6
Evangel Christian 46, Lighthouse HomeSchool 44
Smiths Station 28, Wetumpka 20
Donoho 16, Gaylesville 15
Wellborn 52, North Sand Mountain 6
Hubbertville 46, West Blocton 16
Vinemont 24, Appalachian 14
Winterboro 28, Dadeville 12
Addison 14, Oakman 0
Lakeside School 28, Coosa Valley Academy 20
Hope Christian Academy 28, Berry 8
Vigor 20, (#21) Benjamin Russell 10
Oak Grove 35, Shelby County 6
Moody 20, St. Clair County 17
Macon-East Montgomery Academy 62, Springwood 30
Helena 33, Pleasant Grove 27
Sparkman 21, Mae Jemison 6
Southern Prep Academy 39, Crenshaw Christian Academy 10
Handley 27, Beauregard 15
Curry 42, Carbon Hill 14
Ohatchee 23, Glencoe 14
Southside 45, Etowah 0
Bibb County 42, Brookwood 31
Scottsboro 49, North Jackson 6
St. Michael Catholic 37, Bayside Academy 19
Citronelle 38, Monroe County 0
Westbrook Christian 28, Oneonta 27
(#14) Saraland 68, Pell City 10
University Charter 48, Ellwood Christian 0
West End 34, Sardis 12
Valley Head 44, Sand Rock 42
Keith 50, Southside 30
Russellville 49, Coosa Christian 10
McKenzie 40, Pleasant Home 38
Jacksonville Christian Academy 34, Russell Christian Academy 20
Section 35, Kate Duncan Smith DAR 6
Flomaton 38, Southern Choctaw 0
Grissom 34, Columbia 20
Pleasant Valley 27, Spring Garden 0
W.S. Neal 53, Rain 28
Clarke County 32, Millry 0
Stanhope Elmore 41, Eufaula 14
Hooper Academy 61, Autauga Academy 58
Weaver 35, Saks 18
Escambia Academy 55, Heritage Christian Academy 0
Kinston 55, Red Level 14
Geraldine 62, Crossville 7
Fort Dale Academy 18, Goshen 0
Southern Academy 32, Bessemer Academy 21
Tallassee 34, Booker T. Washington 30
Sipsey Valley 60, Aliceville 27
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 42, Phillips 0
Comer 28, Fayetteville 21
Greene County 42, Hatch 0
St. Luke's Episcopal 49, Fruitdale 18
Good Hope 52, West Point 26
Elkmont 35, Danville 6
Trinity Presbyterian 25, Lee-Scott Academy 23
Whitesburg Christian Academy 66, Rogers 20
Douglas 42, Collinsville 17
Jackson-Olin 28, Shades Valley 14
Wilson 16, Lawrence County 12
Hackleburg 48, Lynn 16
Faith Academy 20, Murphy 8
Satsuma 50, Washington County 22
LeFlore 44, Bryant 14
Brantley 30, Highland Home 14
Elberta 51, Chickasaw 12
Dale County 23, Ariton 21
Abbeville Christian Academy 37, Edgewood Academy 0
(#25) Orange Beach 45, Marion 0
Loachapoka 21, Georgiana 0
Minor 38, Center Point 14
Isabella 49, Billingsley 0
Gordo 42, Corner 26
Calhoun 38, Breakthrough Charter 6
Cherokee 47, Vina 22
Cottage Hill Christian Academy 42, McIntosh 16
Elba 37, Long 36
Central Holmes Christian 34, Tuscaloosa Christian 14
Tabernacle 48, North River Christian 19
Ranburne 12, Woodland 7
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917