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Alabama High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 25

Get final scores from Friday's slate of action
Jack Butler|
Eufaula's Ty'keyvious McCoy (6) scores a touchdown against Stanhope Elmore during their game in Millbrook, Ala., on Friday evening, September 25, 2026.
Eufaula's Ty'keyvious McCoy (6) scores a touchdown against Stanhope Elmore during their game in Millbrook, Ala., on Friday evening, September 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Alabama high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.

Alabama High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 25

Full Alabama High School Football Scoreboard

Calera 42, Gardendale 32

Verbena 36, Victory Christian 28

T.R. Miller 35, Hillcrest 6

Wilcox Central 14, Marengo 8

Providence Christian 41, Wicksburg 22

Cedar Bluff 33, Ider 6

Lincoln 56, Munford 7

Pike County 23, Carroll 21

Cold Springs 28, Holly Pond 8

West Limestone 21, Brewer 13

Southeastern 47, Ragland 13

White Plains 42, Hokes Bluff 28

Chambers Academy 48, Valiant Cross Academy 7

Daleville 14, Houston County 7

Jacksonville 24, Cherokee County 13

Leroy 20, Straughn 7

Gadsden City 49, Fultondale 8

Blacksher 64, Excel 18

Arab 35, Decatur 14

Thomasville 7, Demopolis 0

Cottonwood 34, Ashford 0

Alabama Christian Academy 44, Sweet Water 0

Valley 24, Russell County 23

Woodville 61, DHCA 7

Wenonah 21, Midfield 16

Ramsay 34, Pinson Valley 26

Riverside Christian Academy 42, Pineview Christian 20

Springville 14, Hayden 9

Alexandria 35, (#23) Piedmont 12

Mountain Brook 10, (#18) Oxford 3

Freedom Cowboys 52, CSTHEA 12

Mobile Christian 50, St. Stanislaus 19

Bullock County 27, Charles Henderson 15

Maplesville 35, Luverne 20

Geneva 34, Pike Liberal Arts 33

Mars Hill Bible 56, Baldwyn 0

Tharptown 22, Waterloo 0

Brooks 49, Central 35

Knoxville Catholic 20, (#6) Hoover 17

Lanett 63, LaFayette 6

Evangel Christian 46, Lighthouse HomeSchool 44

Smiths Station 28, Wetumpka 20

Donoho 16, Gaylesville 15

Wellborn 52, North Sand Mountain 6

Hubbertville 46, West Blocton 16

Vinemont 24, Appalachian 14

Winterboro 28, Dadeville 12

Addison 14, Oakman 0

Lakeside School 28, Coosa Valley Academy 20

Hope Christian Academy 28, Berry 8

Vigor 20, (#21) Benjamin Russell 10

Oak Grove 35, Shelby County 6

Moody 20, St. Clair County 17

Macon-East Montgomery Academy 62, Springwood 30

Helena 33, Pleasant Grove 27

Sparkman 21, Mae Jemison 6

Southern Prep Academy 39, Crenshaw Christian Academy 10

Handley 27, Beauregard 15

Curry 42, Carbon Hill 14

Ohatchee 23, Glencoe 14

Southside 45, Etowah 0

Bibb County 42, Brookwood 31

Scottsboro 49, North Jackson 6

St. Michael Catholic 37, Bayside Academy 19

Citronelle 38, Monroe County 0

Westbrook Christian 28, Oneonta 27

(#14) Saraland 68, Pell City 10

University Charter 48, Ellwood Christian 0

West End 34, Sardis 12

Valley Head 44, Sand Rock 42

Keith 50, Southside 30

Russellville 49, Coosa Christian 10

McKenzie 40, Pleasant Home 38

Jacksonville Christian Academy 34, Russell Christian Academy 20

Section 35, Kate Duncan Smith DAR 6

Flomaton 38, Southern Choctaw 0

Grissom 34, Columbia 20

Pleasant Valley 27, Spring Garden 0

W.S. Neal 53, Rain 28

Clarke County 32, Millry 0

Stanhope Elmore 41, Eufaula 14

Hooper Academy 61, Autauga Academy 58

Weaver 35, Saks 18

Escambia Academy 55, Heritage Christian Academy 0

Kinston 55, Red Level 14

Geraldine 62, Crossville 7

Fort Dale Academy 18, Goshen 0

Southern Academy 32, Bessemer Academy 21

Tallassee 34, Booker T. Washington 30

Sipsey Valley 60, Aliceville 27

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 42, Phillips 0

Comer 28, Fayetteville 21

Greene County 42, Hatch 0

St. Luke's Episcopal 49, Fruitdale 18

Good Hope 52, West Point 26

Elkmont 35, Danville 6

Trinity Presbyterian 25, Lee-Scott Academy 23

Whitesburg Christian Academy 66, Rogers 20

Douglas 42, Collinsville 17

Jackson-Olin 28, Shades Valley 14

Wilson 16, Lawrence County 12

Hackleburg 48, Lynn 16

Faith Academy 20, Murphy 8

Satsuma 50, Washington County 22

LeFlore 44, Bryant 14

Brantley 30, Highland Home 14

Elberta 51, Chickasaw 12

Dale County 23, Ariton 21

Abbeville Christian Academy 37, Edgewood Academy 0

(#25) Orange Beach 45, Marion 0

Loachapoka 21, Georgiana 0

Minor 38, Center Point 14

Isabella 49, Billingsley 0

Gordo 42, Corner 26

Calhoun 38, Breakthrough Charter 6

Cherokee 47, Vina 22

Cottage Hill Christian Academy 42, McIntosh 16

Elba 37, Long 36

Central Holmes Christian 34, Tuscaloosa Christian 14

Tabernacle 48, North River Christian 19

Ranburne 12, Woodland 7

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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