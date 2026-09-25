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Alabama High School Football Schedule, Scores, Live Updates - September 25

Follow Friday night's action from around Alabama
Jack Butler|
Catholic's Kaiden Johnson (26) runs the ball at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Montgomery, Ala. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. Montgomery Catholic leads Glenwood 14-7 at halftime.
Catholic's Kaiden Johnson (26) runs the ball at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Montgomery, Ala. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. Montgomery Catholic leads Glenwood 14-7 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Alabama high school football season continues on Friday, and we have scoreboards to follow scores from every classification.

The top games in Alabama are Knoxville Catholic vs. No. 6 Hoover, No. 14 Saraland vs. Pell City, and No. 15 Enterprise vs. Andalusia.

Stay on High School On SI for coverage throughout the Alabama high school football season.

Alabama High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 25

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6 MAN SCOREBOARD

CLASS A SCOREBOARD

CLASS AA SCOREBOARD

CLASS AISA 8-MAN SCOREBOARD

CLASS AISA AA SCOREBOARD

CLASS AISA AAA SCOREBOARD

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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