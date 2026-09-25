The Alabama high school football season continues on Friday, and we have scoreboards to follow scores from every classification.

The top games in Alabama are Knoxville Catholic vs. No. 6 Hoover, No. 14 Saraland vs. Pell City, and No. 15 Enterprise vs. Andalusia.

Stay on High School On SI for coverage throughout the Alabama high school football season.

Alabama High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 25

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6 MAN SCOREBOARD

CLASS A SCOREBOARD

CLASS AA SCOREBOARD

CLASS AISA 8-MAN SCOREBOARD

CLASS AISA AA SCOREBOARD

CLASS AISA AAA SCOREBOARD