Alabama High School Football Final Scores - September 18
The 2026 Alabama high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
Alabama High School Football Final Scores - September 18
Valley 52, Holtville 13
Pleasant Home 32, Barbour County 0
Fayetteville 41, Notasulga 6
Bibb County 43, Hale County 24
Moody 49, Lincoln 37
Douglas 29, Albertville 26
Luverne 50, Thomasville 37
(#24) Muscle Shoals 45, Hartselle 14
(#14) Parker 28, Minor 0
Cold Springs 36, Cleveland 21
Blacksher 24, Hillcrest 18
Cordova 45, Corner 44
Lauderdale County 41, West Limestone 14
(#13) Saraland 28, Baldwin County 0
(#21) Daphne 49, Davidson 7
Booker T. Washington 26, Geneva 3
Central 60, Elkmont 13
Pike County 41, Slocomb 36
Spring Garden 69, Ragland 46
Reeltown 27, Dadeville 20
Woodville 48, Gaylesville 0
(#3) Vestavia Hills 30, (#10) Spain Park 7
South Lamar 47, Pickens County 18
Good Hope 46, Crossville 0
Cherokee County 19, Guntersville 7
Demopolis 30, Holt 26
Fort Payne 14, Mae Jemison 12
Falkville 8, Tanner 7
Jackson 82, Wilcox Central 30
(#20) Enterprise 42, Dothan 21
Fultondale 48, West Blocton 7
Oneonta 48, Hokes Bluff 14
Brantley 44, Samson 6
Leeds 61, Anniston 28
East Lawrence 35, Haleyville 13
McAdory 40, Brookwood 20
Handley 28, Talladega 13
Hamilton 41, Brooks 20
Deshler 20, Priceville 7
Flomaton 63, Excel 12
Alabama Christian Academy 31, Prattville Christian Academy 14
Cottage Hill Christian Academy 46, Providence Christian 14
Glenwood 3, Montgomery Catholic 3
Abbeville 6, Elba 0
Benjamin Russell 38, Russell County 7
Fairhope 32, Robertsdale 6
Maplesville 57, Verbena 0
Charles Henderson 46, Elmore County 21
(#7) Clay-Chalkville 49, (#15) Oxford 14
Chambers Academy 43, Autauga Academy 6
Hatton 48, Oakman 7
Jacksonville 28, Central of Clay County 14
Bullock County 21, Beulah 7
(#8) Hoover 59, Oak Mountain 13
Ohatchee 19, Vincent 6
Opp 32, T.R. Miller 28
Sheffield 20, Winston County 10
Carroll 28, Ashford 7
Lowndes Academy 48, Southern Prep Academy 13
McGill-Toolen 38, Faith Academy 0
Southside 41, Pinson Valley 19
(#1) Thompson 62, Tuscaloosa County 7
Clinton Christian Academy 79, Meridian HomeSchool 34
Mary G. Montgomery 16, Bryant 6
Trinity Christian 52, Springwood 26
Mobile Christian 48, Snook Christian Academy 0
Bessemer City 40, Hueytown 7
Plainview 56, Asbury 0
Marbury 43, Beauregard 0
Wicksburg 28, Daleville 14
Curry 33, Winfield 29
Tuscaloosa Christian 34, Russell Christian Academy 8
Thorsby 52, Greene County 30
West Morgan 49, Lawrence County 14
Brewer 27, Hayden 9
White Plains 35, Munford 0
Alexandria 47, Sylacauga 21
Vinemont 54, Holly Pond 14
Dallas County 52, Sumter Central 6
Oak Grove 33, Dora 14
(#22) Orange Beach 43, Rain 0
(#16) Carver Montgomery 55, Smiths Station 14
Sparkman 21, Huntsville 7
Etowah 49, Susan Moore 7
Straughn 21, New Brockton 14
John Carroll Catholic 30, Lee-Scott Academy 17
Fyffe 55, Brindlee Mountain 6
Pisgah 50, Section 0
Andalusia 41, Headland 12
Montgomery Academy 58, Saint James 0
Clarke County 34, Chickasaw 6
Jasper 13, Jackson-Olin 7
Collinsville 42, Sand Rock 0
Westbrook Christian 48, DHCA 0
Cleburne County 59, Ashville 7
North Jackson 37, Madison County 18
W.S. Neal 15, Escambia County 12
Pelham 48, Chelsea 21
Childersburg 54, Weaver 15
Geneva County 8, Highland Home 6
Huffman 28, Cullman 14
University Charter 62, Marion 6
Freedom Cowboys 30, East Central HomeSchool 6
Wellborn 58, Pleasant Valley 35
Pike Road 50, Stanhope Elmore 14
Dale County 10, Eufaula 7
Phil Campbell 34, Colbert County 26
Pell City 36, St. Clair County 35
Geraldine 69, Sylvania 8
Bessemer Academy 28, Morgan Academy 18
Trinity Presbyterian 35, Fort Dale Academy 0
St. Luke's Episcopal 14, Bayshore Christian 7
Lexington 49, Pennington 0
West End 40, Saks 6
Southeastern 14, Locust Fork 6
Kinston 28, Florala 13
Southern Academy 40, Banks Academy 18
Escambia Academy 57, Evangel Christian Academy 0
Mars Hill Bible 41, Coosa Christian 14
Northview 21, Monroe County 6
Lanett 40, Randolph County 7
Addison 56, Meek 6
Greenville 11, Tallassee 8
Bob Jones 31, Buckhorn 21
McKenzie 36, Billingsley 6
Sweet Water 67, Keith 27
Pleasant Grove 61, Tarrant 0
Leroy 60, Choctaw County 36
Selma 48, Shelby County 13
Wilson 63, Clements 6
Fayette County 50, Danville 0
Fairview 41, Sardis 2
Central 47, Paul W. Bryant 20
Foley 48, Baker 45
Gordo 35, Carbon Hill 7
Fairfield 26, Center Point 7
Loachapoka 27, Wadley 12
Aliceville 43, Southside 0
(#6) Prattville 63, (#5) Hewitt-Trussville 30
Piedmont 54, Gaston 6
Georgiana 30, Red Level 6
(#19) Homewood 34, Helena 7
Citronelle 22, LeFlore 20
Wetumpka 28, Percy Julian 6
Sulligent 58, Berry 24
Glencoe 50, Hanceville 0
Ranburne 35, Horseshoe Bend 7
Williamson 53, Satsuma 0
Wenonah 52, Carver Birmingham 6
Boaz 52, Lee 6
Russellville 49, East Limestone 14
Goshen 3, Zion Chapel 0
Ariton 42, Long 7
Lamar County 22, Midfield 19
Gadsden City 58, Hazel Green 13
Whitesburg Christian Academy 51, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 14
St. Michael Catholic 39, St. Paul's Episcopal 35
Isabella 29, Greensboro 8
(#4) Hillcrest 43, Northridge 7
Lynn 34, Brilliant 0
Sipsey Valley 56, Montevallo 14
New Hope 22, Kate Duncan Smith DAR 13
Mortimer Jordan 38, Gardendale 28
Rogers 28, Colbert Heights 12
Red Bay 56, Cherokee 14
Austin 46, Athens 39
(#12) Gulf Shores 54, Murphy 0
Lakeside School 62, Tabernacle 26
(#2) Central 42, (#9) Auburn 10
Winterboro 62, Woodland 25
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917