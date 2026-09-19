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Alabama High School Football Final Scores - September 18

See final scores from around the state
Jack Butler|
Prattville Christian's Nolan Stuart (13) is forced out of the pocket against Alabama Christian during their game on the Faulkner University campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, September 18, 2026.
Prattville Christian's Nolan Stuart (13) is forced out of the pocket against Alabama Christian during their game on the Faulkner University campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, September 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Alabama high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.

Alabama High School Football Final Scores - September 18

Valley 52, Holtville 13

Pleasant Home 32, Barbour County 0

Fayetteville 41, Notasulga 6

Bibb County 43, Hale County 24

Moody 49, Lincoln 37

Douglas 29, Albertville 26

Luverne 50, Thomasville 37

(#24) Muscle Shoals 45, Hartselle 14

(#14) Parker 28, Minor 0

Cold Springs 36, Cleveland 21

Blacksher 24, Hillcrest 18

Cordova 45, Corner 44

Lauderdale County 41, West Limestone 14

(#13) Saraland 28, Baldwin County 0

(#21) Daphne 49, Davidson 7

Booker T. Washington 26, Geneva 3

Central 60, Elkmont 13

Pike County 41, Slocomb 36

Spring Garden 69, Ragland 46

Reeltown 27, Dadeville 20

Woodville 48, Gaylesville 0

(#3) Vestavia Hills 30, (#10) Spain Park 7

South Lamar 47, Pickens County 18

Good Hope 46, Crossville 0

Cherokee County 19, Guntersville 7

Demopolis 30, Holt 26

Fort Payne 14, Mae Jemison 12

Falkville 8, Tanner 7

Jackson 82, Wilcox Central 30

(#20) Enterprise 42, Dothan 21

Fultondale 48, West Blocton 7

Oneonta 48, Hokes Bluff 14

Brantley 44, Samson 6

Leeds 61, Anniston 28

East Lawrence 35, Haleyville 13

McAdory 40, Brookwood 20

Handley 28, Talladega 13

Hamilton 41, Brooks 20

Deshler 20, Priceville 7

Flomaton 63, Excel 12

Alabama Christian Academy 31, Prattville Christian Academy 14

Cottage Hill Christian Academy 46, Providence Christian 14

Glenwood 3, Montgomery Catholic 3

Abbeville 6, Elba 0

Benjamin Russell 38, Russell County 7

Fairhope 32, Robertsdale 6

Maplesville 57, Verbena 0

Charles Henderson 46, Elmore County 21

(#7) Clay-Chalkville 49, (#15) Oxford 14

Chambers Academy 43, Autauga Academy 6

Hatton 48, Oakman 7

Jacksonville 28, Central of Clay County 14

Bullock County 21, Beulah 7

(#8) Hoover 59, Oak Mountain 13

Ohatchee 19, Vincent 6

Opp 32, T.R. Miller 28

Sheffield 20, Winston County 10

Carroll 28, Ashford 7

Lowndes Academy 48, Southern Prep Academy 13

McGill-Toolen 38, Faith Academy 0

Southside 41, Pinson Valley 19

(#1) Thompson 62, Tuscaloosa County 7

Clinton Christian Academy 79, Meridian HomeSchool 34

Mary G. Montgomery 16, Bryant 6

Trinity Christian 52, Springwood 26

Mobile Christian 48, Snook Christian Academy 0

Bessemer City 40, Hueytown 7

Plainview 56, Asbury 0

Marbury 43, Beauregard 0

Wicksburg 28, Daleville 14

Curry 33, Winfield 29

Tuscaloosa Christian 34, Russell Christian Academy 8

Thorsby 52, Greene County 30

West Morgan 49, Lawrence County 14

Brewer 27, Hayden 9

White Plains 35, Munford 0

Alexandria 47, Sylacauga 21

Vinemont 54, Holly Pond 14

Dallas County 52, Sumter Central 6

Oak Grove 33, Dora 14

(#22) Orange Beach 43, Rain 0

(#16) Carver Montgomery 55, Smiths Station 14

Sparkman 21, Huntsville 7

Etowah 49, Susan Moore 7

Straughn 21, New Brockton 14

John Carroll Catholic 30, Lee-Scott Academy 17

Fyffe 55, Brindlee Mountain 6

Pisgah 50, Section 0

Andalusia 41, Headland 12

Montgomery Academy 58, Saint James 0

Clarke County 34, Chickasaw 6

Jasper 13, Jackson-Olin 7

Collinsville 42, Sand Rock 0

Westbrook Christian 48, DHCA 0

Cleburne County 59, Ashville 7

North Jackson 37, Madison County 18

W.S. Neal 15, Escambia County 12

Pelham 48, Chelsea 21

Childersburg 54, Weaver 15

Geneva County 8, Highland Home 6

Huffman 28, Cullman 14

University Charter 62, Marion 6

Freedom Cowboys 30, East Central HomeSchool 6

Wellborn 58, Pleasant Valley 35

Pike Road 50, Stanhope Elmore 14

Dale County 10, Eufaula 7

Phil Campbell 34, Colbert County 26

Pell City 36, St. Clair County 35

Geraldine 69, Sylvania 8

Bessemer Academy 28, Morgan Academy 18

Trinity Presbyterian 35, Fort Dale Academy 0

St. Luke's Episcopal 14, Bayshore Christian 7

Lexington 49, Pennington 0

West End 40, Saks 6

Southeastern 14, Locust Fork 6

Kinston 28, Florala 13

Southern Academy 40, Banks Academy 18

Escambia Academy 57, Evangel Christian Academy 0

Mars Hill Bible 41, Coosa Christian 14

Northview 21, Monroe County 6

Lanett 40, Randolph County 7

Addison 56, Meek 6

Greenville 11, Tallassee 8

Bob Jones 31, Buckhorn 21

McKenzie 36, Billingsley 6

Sweet Water 67, Keith 27

Pleasant Grove 61, Tarrant 0

Leroy 60, Choctaw County 36

Selma 48, Shelby County 13

Wilson 63, Clements 6

Fayette County 50, Danville 0

Fairview 41, Sardis 2

Central 47, Paul W. Bryant 20

Foley 48, Baker 45

Gordo 35, Carbon Hill 7

Fairfield 26, Center Point 7

Loachapoka 27, Wadley 12

Aliceville 43, Southside 0

(#6) Prattville 63, (#5) Hewitt-Trussville 30

Piedmont 54, Gaston 6

Georgiana 30, Red Level 6

(#19) Homewood 34, Helena 7

Citronelle 22, LeFlore 20

Wetumpka 28, Percy Julian 6

Sulligent 58, Berry 24

Glencoe 50, Hanceville 0

Ranburne 35, Horseshoe Bend 7

Williamson 53, Satsuma 0

Wenonah 52, Carver Birmingham 6

Boaz 52, Lee 6

Russellville 49, East Limestone 14

Goshen 3, Zion Chapel 0

Ariton 42, Long 7

Lamar County 22, Midfield 19

Gadsden City 58, Hazel Green 13

Whitesburg Christian Academy 51, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 14

St. Michael Catholic 39, St. Paul's Episcopal 35

Isabella 29, Greensboro 8

(#4) Hillcrest 43, Northridge 7

Lynn 34, Brilliant 0

Sipsey Valley 56, Montevallo 14

New Hope 22, Kate Duncan Smith DAR 13

Mortimer Jordan 38, Gardendale 28

Rogers 28, Colbert Heights 12

Red Bay 56, Cherokee 14

Austin 46, Athens 39

(#12) Gulf Shores 54, Murphy 0

Lakeside School 62, Tabernacle 26

(#2) Central 42, (#9) Auburn 10

Winterboro 62, Woodland 25

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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