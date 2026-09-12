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Alabama High School Football Final Scores - September 11

See final scores from around the state
Jack Butler|
Tallassee's Trenton Morris (7) runs the ball at Marbury High School in Pine Level, Ala. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. Marbury leads Tallassee 21-7 at halftime.
Tallassee's Trenton Morris (7) runs the ball at Marbury High School in Pine Level, Ala. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. Marbury leads Tallassee 21-7 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Alabama high school football featured over 200 games on Friday night, and High School On SI has final scores from across the state.

Alabama High School Football Final Scores - September 11

Leeds 35, Central of Clay County 7

West Morgan 60, West Point 12

(#8) Auburn 28, (#15) Enterprise 21

North Sand Mountain 15, Brindlee Mountain 6

Lanett 34, Ranburne 6

St. Paul's Episcopal 38, Glenwood 33

Pleasant Home 16, Abbeville 6

Cleveland 35, Southeastern 6

Ashford 33, Headland 14

Robertsdale 28, Davidson 14

Bibb County 42, Cordova 14

Booker T. Washington 21, Daleville 0

Blacksher 34, Chickasaw 0

St. Clair County 36, Springville 0

Bullock County 35, Pike County 20

Pickens County 22, Brilliant 6

Valley 18, Greenville 12

Northridge 45, Brookwood 19

Prattville Christian Academy 41, Pike Liberal Arts 12

Spring Garden 20, Gaylesville 14

Deshler 35, Hamilton 33

West Limestone 48, Colbert Heights 0

Leroy 28, Fruitdale 0

Northside 49, Demopolis 20

(#3) Vestavia Hills 43, Oak Mountain 13

Cleburne County 48, Talladega 8

Cherokee County 42, Brewer 7

Hubbertville 28, South Lamar 13

Fayetteville 39, LaFayette 19

Florala 38, Barbour County 8

Briarwood Christian 42, Lee-Scott Academy 0

James Clemens 42, Gadsden City 15

Ariton 47, Houston County 3

JAG 29, Smiths Station 12

Hokes Bluff 33, Susan Moore 14

(#14) Parker 35, Jackson-Olin 0

Buckhorn 17, Huntsville 7

(#12) Saraland 59, Theodore 9

Jackson 28, Opp 12

Wenonah 60, Dora 6

Oneonta 35, Vinemont 8

Ragland 28, Valley Head 14

Arab 56, Lee 33

McAdory 35, Bessemer City 27

Elba 37, Samson 6

Addison 52, Phillips 0

Handley 41, White Plains 21

Dadeville 41, Comer 8

Russell County 32, Wetumpka 29

Etowah 30, Glencoe 0

Autauga Academy 41, Abbeville Christian Academy 7

Beulah 49, Geneva 35

Macon-East Montgomery Academy 58, Trinity Christian 28

Hatton 45, Winfield 7

East Lawrence 34, Oakman 6

Ohatchee 41, Saks 0

Guntersville 7, Fairview 3

(#6) Clay-Chalkville 55, Southside 3

Mars Hill Bible 44, Shoals Christian 0

Colbert County 22, Sheffield 0

Central 21, Lauderdale County 20

Tanner 42, Winston County 6

(#5) Hewitt-Trussville 49, Tuscaloosa County 0

Lighthouse HomeSchool 43, Ezekiel Academy 0

Carbon Hill 22, Midfield 14

Alexandria 42, Lincoln 22

Cottage Hill Christian Academy 42, Snook Christian Academy 0

UMS-Wright Prep 35, Faith Academy 10

Brooks 55, Ardmore 31

Victory Christian 49, Ellwood Christian 6

Plainview 56, Kate Duncan Smith DAR 0

(#1) Thompson 48, (#13) Spain Park 14

Fayette County 47, Curry 0

Wellborn 44, Vincent 0

Ramsay 39, Chelsea 0

Shelby County 33, Jemison 6

Slocomb 24, Wicksburg 14

T.R. Miller 28, Flomaton 14

Jacksonville 28, Sylacauga 14

Oak Grove 51, Woodlawn 14

Winterboro 36, Wadley 6

Mobile Christian 63, Northside Methodist Academy 0

Priceville 26, Lawrence County 12

Moody 31, Anniston 28

Pleasant Grove 33, Corner 26

Paul W. Bryant 50, Hueytown 13

Douglas 27, Mae Jemison 18

Athens 28, Decatur 13

(#21) Daphne 22, (#23) Baker 19

Meek 68, Cherokee 14

Minor 37, Huffman 14

Linden 26, Shields 20

Hatch 32, Marion 24

Bob Jones 38, Grissom 7

Saint James 15, Fort Dale Academy 0

Homewood 42, Pelham 7

Westbrook Christian 63, Coosa Christian 7

Phil Campbell 41, Pennington 28

Piedmont 55, West End 0

Pleasant Valley 34, Gaston 0

Gordo 14, Locust Fork 6

(#24) Benjamin Russell 35, Stanhope Elmore 9

Eufaula 36, New Brockton 8

(#11) Gulf Shores 30, Blount 29

Andalusia 35, Carroll 7

North Jackson 47, Sylvania 4

W.S. Neal 13, Excel 7

Percy Julian 19, Rehobeth 14

Fultondale 60, Tarrant 0

Gardendale 21, Jasper 7

Banks Academy 36, Morgan Academy 24

University Charter 46, Keith 0

Calera 28, Chilton County 21

Bayside Academy 55, St. Luke's Episcopal 6

Lexington 59, Falkville 8

Choctaw County 10, Southern Choctaw 8

Chambers Academy 35, Hooper Academy 20

Mortimer Jordan 35, Cullman 23

Donoho 28, Holy Spirit Catholic 20

Cottonwood 60, Geneva County 8

Childersburg 20, Ashville 13

Fyffe 42, Pisgah 0

Kinston 20, Brantley 0

American Christian Academy 50, Randolph School 21

(#25) Pike Road 64, Park Crossing 35

McKenzie 48, Georgiana 24

Geraldine 63, Madison County 28

Scottsboro 42, Hayden 0

Marbury 47, Tallassee 21

Spanish Fort 28, Baldwin County 0

East Central HomeSchool 41, Southern Christian 6

Thomasville 43, Monroe County 25

Hale County 30, West Blocton 6

Providence Christian 57, Bayshore Christian 20

Escambia County 52, Wilcox Central 6

DHCA 15, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 6

Cold Springs 32, Lamar County 20

Sardis 48, Crossville 6

Sparkman 59, Hazel Green 17

Boaz 28, Albertville 7

McGill-Toolen 20, St. Michael Catholic 17

Dale County 41, Straughn 14

Wilson 49, Elkmont 0

Trinity Presbyterian 29, Alabama Christian Academy 15

Satsuma 21, Rain 20

Aliceville 22, Isabella 20

(#9) Prattville 30, (#7) Hoover 29

Murphy 33, Elberta 6

Holly Pond 50, Hanceville 0

Woodville 7, Appalachian 0

Marengo 12, Washington County 7

Holt 44, Montevallo 42

Fort Payne 28, Columbia 21

Orange Beach 27, LeFlore 7

(#19) Florence 35, Russellville 21

Selma 20, Sipsey Valley 14

Berry 30, Lynn 22

Collinsville 55, Ider 12

Sulligent 36, Marion County 6

Madison Academy 52, Westminster Christian Academy 0

Foley 28, Bryant 26

Greene County 36, Southside 14

Hackleburg 50, Waterloo 7

Trinity Christian Homeschool 28, Tabernacle 22

Highland Home 47, Goshen 13

Long 54, Zion Chapel 20

Red Bay 24, Belgreen 19

(#20) Muscle Shoals 26, Austin 7

Haleyville 55, Danville 0

Rogers 48, Clements 7

Maplesville 35, Red Level 7

(#2) Central 31, (#10) Opelika 24

Woodland 45, Notasulga 0

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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