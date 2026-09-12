Alabama High School Football Final Scores - September 11
The 2026 Alabama high school football featured over 200 games on Friday night, and High School On SI has final scores from across the state.
Alabama High School Football Final Scores - September 11
Leeds 35, Central of Clay County 7
West Morgan 60, West Point 12
(#8) Auburn 28, (#15) Enterprise 21
North Sand Mountain 15, Brindlee Mountain 6
Lanett 34, Ranburne 6
St. Paul's Episcopal 38, Glenwood 33
Pleasant Home 16, Abbeville 6
Cleveland 35, Southeastern 6
Ashford 33, Headland 14
Robertsdale 28, Davidson 14
Bibb County 42, Cordova 14
Booker T. Washington 21, Daleville 0
Blacksher 34, Chickasaw 0
St. Clair County 36, Springville 0
Bullock County 35, Pike County 20
Pickens County 22, Brilliant 6
Valley 18, Greenville 12
Northridge 45, Brookwood 19
Prattville Christian Academy 41, Pike Liberal Arts 12
Spring Garden 20, Gaylesville 14
Deshler 35, Hamilton 33
West Limestone 48, Colbert Heights 0
Leroy 28, Fruitdale 0
Northside 49, Demopolis 20
(#3) Vestavia Hills 43, Oak Mountain 13
Cleburne County 48, Talladega 8
Cherokee County 42, Brewer 7
Hubbertville 28, South Lamar 13
Fayetteville 39, LaFayette 19
Florala 38, Barbour County 8
Briarwood Christian 42, Lee-Scott Academy 0
James Clemens 42, Gadsden City 15
Ariton 47, Houston County 3
JAG 29, Smiths Station 12
Hokes Bluff 33, Susan Moore 14
(#14) Parker 35, Jackson-Olin 0
Buckhorn 17, Huntsville 7
(#12) Saraland 59, Theodore 9
Jackson 28, Opp 12
Wenonah 60, Dora 6
Oneonta 35, Vinemont 8
Ragland 28, Valley Head 14
Arab 56, Lee 33
McAdory 35, Bessemer City 27
Elba 37, Samson 6
Addison 52, Phillips 0
Handley 41, White Plains 21
Dadeville 41, Comer 8
Russell County 32, Wetumpka 29
Etowah 30, Glencoe 0
Autauga Academy 41, Abbeville Christian Academy 7
Beulah 49, Geneva 35
Macon-East Montgomery Academy 58, Trinity Christian 28
Hatton 45, Winfield 7
East Lawrence 34, Oakman 6
Ohatchee 41, Saks 0
Guntersville 7, Fairview 3
(#6) Clay-Chalkville 55, Southside 3
Mars Hill Bible 44, Shoals Christian 0
Colbert County 22, Sheffield 0
Central 21, Lauderdale County 20
Tanner 42, Winston County 6
(#5) Hewitt-Trussville 49, Tuscaloosa County 0
Lighthouse HomeSchool 43, Ezekiel Academy 0
Carbon Hill 22, Midfield 14
Alexandria 42, Lincoln 22
Cottage Hill Christian Academy 42, Snook Christian Academy 0
UMS-Wright Prep 35, Faith Academy 10
Brooks 55, Ardmore 31
Victory Christian 49, Ellwood Christian 6
Plainview 56, Kate Duncan Smith DAR 0
(#1) Thompson 48, (#13) Spain Park 14
Fayette County 47, Curry 0
Wellborn 44, Vincent 0
Ramsay 39, Chelsea 0
Shelby County 33, Jemison 6
Slocomb 24, Wicksburg 14
T.R. Miller 28, Flomaton 14
Jacksonville 28, Sylacauga 14
Oak Grove 51, Woodlawn 14
Winterboro 36, Wadley 6
Mobile Christian 63, Northside Methodist Academy 0
Priceville 26, Lawrence County 12
Moody 31, Anniston 28
Pleasant Grove 33, Corner 26
Paul W. Bryant 50, Hueytown 13
Douglas 27, Mae Jemison 18
Athens 28, Decatur 13
(#21) Daphne 22, (#23) Baker 19
Meek 68, Cherokee 14
Minor 37, Huffman 14
Linden 26, Shields 20
Hatch 32, Marion 24
Bob Jones 38, Grissom 7
Saint James 15, Fort Dale Academy 0
Homewood 42, Pelham 7
Westbrook Christian 63, Coosa Christian 7
Phil Campbell 41, Pennington 28
Piedmont 55, West End 0
Pleasant Valley 34, Gaston 0
Gordo 14, Locust Fork 6
(#24) Benjamin Russell 35, Stanhope Elmore 9
Eufaula 36, New Brockton 8
(#11) Gulf Shores 30, Blount 29
Andalusia 35, Carroll 7
North Jackson 47, Sylvania 4
W.S. Neal 13, Excel 7
Percy Julian 19, Rehobeth 14
Fultondale 60, Tarrant 0
Gardendale 21, Jasper 7
Banks Academy 36, Morgan Academy 24
University Charter 46, Keith 0
Calera 28, Chilton County 21
Bayside Academy 55, St. Luke's Episcopal 6
Lexington 59, Falkville 8
Choctaw County 10, Southern Choctaw 8
Chambers Academy 35, Hooper Academy 20
Mortimer Jordan 35, Cullman 23
Donoho 28, Holy Spirit Catholic 20
Cottonwood 60, Geneva County 8
Childersburg 20, Ashville 13
Fyffe 42, Pisgah 0
Kinston 20, Brantley 0
American Christian Academy 50, Randolph School 21
(#25) Pike Road 64, Park Crossing 35
McKenzie 48, Georgiana 24
Geraldine 63, Madison County 28
Scottsboro 42, Hayden 0
Marbury 47, Tallassee 21
Spanish Fort 28, Baldwin County 0
East Central HomeSchool 41, Southern Christian 6
Thomasville 43, Monroe County 25
Hale County 30, West Blocton 6
Providence Christian 57, Bayshore Christian 20
Escambia County 52, Wilcox Central 6
DHCA 15, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 6
Cold Springs 32, Lamar County 20
Sardis 48, Crossville 6
Sparkman 59, Hazel Green 17
Boaz 28, Albertville 7
McGill-Toolen 20, St. Michael Catholic 17
Dale County 41, Straughn 14
Wilson 49, Elkmont 0
Trinity Presbyterian 29, Alabama Christian Academy 15
Satsuma 21, Rain 20
Aliceville 22, Isabella 20
(#9) Prattville 30, (#7) Hoover 29
Murphy 33, Elberta 6
Holly Pond 50, Hanceville 0
Woodville 7, Appalachian 0
Marengo 12, Washington County 7
Holt 44, Montevallo 42
Fort Payne 28, Columbia 21
Orange Beach 27, LeFlore 7
(#19) Florence 35, Russellville 21
Selma 20, Sipsey Valley 14
Berry 30, Lynn 22
Collinsville 55, Ider 12
Sulligent 36, Marion County 6
Madison Academy 52, Westminster Christian Academy 0
Foley 28, Bryant 26
Greene County 36, Southside 14
Hackleburg 50, Waterloo 7
Trinity Christian Homeschool 28, Tabernacle 22
Highland Home 47, Goshen 13
Long 54, Zion Chapel 20
Red Bay 24, Belgreen 19
(#20) Muscle Shoals 26, Austin 7
Haleyville 55, Danville 0
Rogers 48, Clements 7
Maplesville 35, Red Level 7
(#2) Central 31, (#10) Opelika 24
Woodland 45, Notasulga 0
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917