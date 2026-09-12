Arkansas High School Football Final Scores - September 11
The Arkansas high school football season featured over 90 games on Friday night, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.
Arkansas High School Football Final Scores - September 11
Highland 23, Greene County Tech 3
(#20) Lakeside 42, (#3) Benton 41
Dumas 44, Crossett 40
Dierks 55, Fouke 34
Arkadelphia 10, Bauxite 6
Pryor 43, Southside 7
East Poinsett County 36, Cutter-Morning Star 28
Clarendon 40, Riverview 14
Corning 36, Abundant Life 0
Harmony Grove 42, Hampton 6
Des Arc 32, Carlisle 24
Stuttgart 55, White Hall 12
(#8) North Little Rock 42, Springdale 17
Northside 42, Russellville 6
Lavaca 35, Subiaco Academy 0
West Memphis 39, Wynne 37
Ozark 57, Charleston 7
England 19, Mineral Springs 14
Rose Bud 54, Woodlawn 30
St. Frances Academy 40, (#4) Bryant 7
(#1) Shiloh Christian 41, Lincoln Christian 14
Talihina 61, Mansfield 46
Mills University Studies 47, Monticello 28
(#10) Farmington 49, Prairie Grove 7
Cedarville 35, Hackett 7
Mount Ida 16, Jessieville 0
(#5) Conway 48, Marion 0
Star City 39, Drew Central 28
(#24) Nashville 54, Arkansas 34
Gentry 35, Clarksville 0
Fordyce 52, Watson Chapel 18
Rivercrest 54, Paragould 43
Greenland 28, Yellville-Summit 26
Sheridan 56, Warren 7
River Oaks 32, Strong 0
Maumelle 34, Hot Springs 19
Hamburg 55, Camden Fairview 28
Genoa Central 16, Murfreesboro 14
Bigelow 22, Perryville 13
Dover 55, Berryville 48
West Fork 28, Lincoln 20
Pea Ridge 33, Siloam Springs 24
Central Arkansas Christian 35, Mena 21
Lamar 47, Paris 0
Quitman 42, Conway Christian 19
Harrisburg 12, Trumann 0
Booneville 24, Newport 21
Batesville 41, Beebe 14
Jacksonville 40, Lake Hamilton 20
(#18) El Dorado 15, Pine Bluff 7
Southside 27, Walnut Ridge 24
Green Forest 21, Mountain View 20
Fountain Lake 48, Gurdon 12
Heber Springs 60, Dardanelle 41
Gosnell 55, Osceola 14
Poyen 40, Magnet Cove 14
(#13) Har-Ber 21, (#16) Little Rock Christian Academy 16
Greenbrier 50, Van Buren 42
Morrilton 14, Harding Academy 6
(#14) Fayetteville 52, Sylvan Hills 42
Valley View 30, (#15) Jonesboro 21
Nettleton 42, Blytheville 0
Sallisaw 28, Rogers Heritage 7
Cedar Ridge 42, Blevins 0
Hector 24, Danville 19
Alma 28, Vilonia 17
Bismarck 33, Glen Rose 28
South Side 62, Hermitage 60
Earle 36, Lakeside 22
Lafayette County 72, Barton 20
Palestine-Wheatley 35, Westside 7
Marked Tree 44, Episcopal 6
(#7) Greenwood 28, (#9) Rogers 14
Lee 32, Piggott 6
De Queen 35, Hope 13
Haynesville 23, Junction City 7
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917