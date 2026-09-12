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Arkansas High School Football Final Scores - September 11

See final scores from around Friday night's action
Jack Butler|
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Arkansas high school football season featured over 90 games on Friday night, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.

Arkansas High School Football Final Scores - September 11

Highland 23, Greene County Tech 3

(#20) Lakeside 42, (#3) Benton 41

Dumas 44, Crossett 40

Dierks 55, Fouke 34

Arkadelphia 10, Bauxite 6

Pryor 43, Southside 7

East Poinsett County 36, Cutter-Morning Star 28

Clarendon 40, Riverview 14

Corning 36, Abundant Life 0

Harmony Grove 42, Hampton 6

Des Arc 32, Carlisle 24

Stuttgart 55, White Hall 12

(#8) North Little Rock 42, Springdale 17

Northside 42, Russellville 6

Lavaca 35, Subiaco Academy 0

West Memphis 39, Wynne 37

Ozark 57, Charleston 7

England 19, Mineral Springs 14

Rose Bud 54, Woodlawn 30

St. Frances Academy 40, (#4) Bryant 7

(#1) Shiloh Christian 41, Lincoln Christian 14

Talihina 61, Mansfield 46

Mills University Studies 47, Monticello 28

(#10) Farmington 49, Prairie Grove 7

Cedarville 35, Hackett 7

Mount Ida 16, Jessieville 0

(#5) Conway 48, Marion 0

Star City 39, Drew Central 28

(#24) Nashville 54, Arkansas 34

Gentry 35, Clarksville 0

Fordyce 52, Watson Chapel 18

Rivercrest 54, Paragould 43

Greenland 28, Yellville-Summit 26

Sheridan 56, Warren 7

River Oaks 32, Strong 0

Maumelle 34, Hot Springs 19

Hamburg 55, Camden Fairview 28

Genoa Central 16, Murfreesboro 14

Bigelow 22, Perryville 13

Dover 55, Berryville 48

West Fork 28, Lincoln 20

Pea Ridge 33, Siloam Springs 24

Central Arkansas Christian 35, Mena 21

Lamar 47, Paris 0

Quitman 42, Conway Christian 19

Harrisburg 12, Trumann 0

Booneville 24, Newport 21

Batesville 41, Beebe 14

Jacksonville 40, Lake Hamilton 20

(#18) El Dorado 15, Pine Bluff 7

Southside 27, Walnut Ridge 24

Green Forest 21, Mountain View 20

Fountain Lake 48, Gurdon 12

Heber Springs 60, Dardanelle 41

Gosnell 55, Osceola 14

Poyen 40, Magnet Cove 14

(#13) Har-Ber 21, (#16) Little Rock Christian Academy 16

Greenbrier 50, Van Buren 42

Morrilton 14, Harding Academy 6

(#14) Fayetteville 52, Sylvan Hills 42

Valley View 30, (#15) Jonesboro 21

Nettleton 42, Blytheville 0

Sallisaw 28, Rogers Heritage 7

Cedar Ridge 42, Blevins 0

Hector 24, Danville 19

Alma 28, Vilonia 17

Bismarck 33, Glen Rose 28

South Side 62, Hermitage 60

Earle 36, Lakeside 22

Lafayette County 72, Barton 20

Palestine-Wheatley 35, Westside 7

Marked Tree 44, Episcopal 6

(#7) Greenwood 28, (#9) Rogers 14

Lee 32, Piggott 6

De Queen 35, Hope 13

Haynesville 23, Junction City 7

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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