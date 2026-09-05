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Georgia High School Football Final Scores - September 4

See results from action around the Peach State
Jack Butler|

The 2026 Georgia high school football season continues, and High School On SI has final scores from Friday's games.

Georgia High School Football Final Scores - September 4

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 27, Utopian Academy for the Arts 22

Holy Innocents Episcopal 51, Mount Vernon 14

Praise Academy 54, Holy Spirit Prep 44

Lakeside 18, Midtown 7

Washington 25, South Atlanta 7

Central 14, Scintilla Charter Academy 8

Mays 20, Pebblebrook 7

McIntosh County Academy 19, Georgia Military College 0

Parkview 34, Collins Hill 7

Kendrick 43, Calhoun County 42

Fullington Academy 32, Crisp Academy 0

Richmond Hill 31, Jenkins 27

Brookwood 55, South Gwinnett 20

Coastal HomeSchool 54, GSIC 36

Druid Hills 14, Landmark Christian 9

Westover 49, Columbus 8

Trinity Christian 28, Augusta Prep 21

Peachtree Ridge 33, Greenville 30

Vidalia Heritage Academy 49, Grace Christian Academy 20

Cambridge Academy 42, Community Christian Academy 12

Lambert 21, Tift County 7

Alcovy 55, Meadowcreek 7

Tucker 21, Stephenson 14

Shiloh 21, Decatur 14

Columbia 21, New Manchester 10

Loganville 14, Discovery 6

Harrison 12, North Paulding 9

Calvary Christian 35, Terrell Academy 21

Cass 27, Creekview 21

Telfair County 23, Atkinson County 9

Washington County 16, East Laurens 14

Franklin County 30, Madison County 14

Screven County 22, Long County 12

Athens Christian 21, Tattnall Square Academy 14

Lamar County 20, Bowdon 7

Lovett 42, Fellowship Christian 13

Peach County 30, Jefferson 23

(#1) Buford 41, Mallard Creek 7

(#13) Newton 71, Locust Grove 7

Dade County 21, Temple 20

Cherokee Christian 46, Dominion Christian 6

Southland Academy 12, Marion County 6

Oconee County 36, Morgan County 15

First Presbyterian Day 48, George Walton Academy 19

Whitewater 28, Callaway 8

Woodland 35, North Springs 10

Model 42, Chattooga 7

Stratford Academy 38, Brookstone 0

Montgomery County 26, Lanier County 6

Lanier 28, West Forsyth 10

Evans 34, Lakeside 15

Woodland 44, Fayette County 9

Mount de Sales Academy 28, Twiggs County 0

North Hall 28, Cherokee Bluff 27

(#10) Blessed Trinity 37, Hebron Christian 20

Dougherty 42, Spencer 19

Statesboro 25, Emanuel County Institute 12

Jeff Davis 40, Metter 0

West Laurens 30, Dodge County 29

Richmond Academy 35, Westside 7

Fitzgerald 28, Irwin County 0

Paulding County 19, Hiram 14

West Hall 49, Chestatee 14

Harlem 21, Greenbrier 14

Lassiter 48, Apalachee 6

Spalding 34, Trinity Christian 33

Tiftarea Academy 21, Turner County 0

Mundy's Mill 26, Forest Park 6

Cherokee 36, River Ridge 19

Claxton 16, Brantley County 13

Creekside Christian Academy 46, CFCA 29

East Hall 49, Johnson 8

Bleckley County 35, Jasper County 7

Mt. Zion 29, McDonough 12

Christian Heritage 41, Pepperell 24

Liberty County 43, Johnson 19

Salem 41, Stone Mountain 0

ELCA 33, Eagle's Landing 26

Denmark 38, Campbell 21

Mary Persons 42, Rockmart 21

Chattahoochee County 19, Pelham 8

Pickens 45, Fannin County 35

ACE 35, Southwest 14

Haralson County 17, Miller Grove 7

Mountain View 36, Johns Creek 2

Vidalia 28, Bacon County 14

Troup County 42, Calhoun 0

Briarwood Academy 36, Glascock County 22

Islands 14, Bryan County 7

East Paulding 56, Central 49

Bremen 62, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0

Villa Rica 30, South Paulding 13

Hart County 48, Cedar Shoals 14

The King's Academy 52, Heritage 6

Winder-Barrow 27, Upson-Lee 6

Crisp County 49, Brooks County 32

North Cobb Christian 42, Mount Paran Christian 6

(#2) Sandy Creek 28, North Clayton 19

Adairsville 31, North Murray 0

Westlake 48, Hillgrove 24

Strong Rock Christian 30, Lakeview Academy 7

Hephzibah 28, Laney 14

(#20) Toombs County 49, Swainsboro 21

Citizens Christian Academy 30, Georgia Christian 0

Social Circle 35, Greene County 7

Augusta Eagles 47, Westminster Christian Academy 0

Centennial 42, Alpharetta 24

(#17) Valdosta 56, Bradwell Institute 13

South Forsyth 35, Allatoona 31

Archer 34, Mill Creek 14

Dalton 50, Heritage 14

South Effingham 28, Windsor Forest 13

Chattahoochee 29, Forsyth Central 26

Wilkinson County 25, Jefferson County 12

Stephens County 38, Union County 0

East Jackson 28, Banks County 14

Ringgold 28, Gordon Lee 14

Baconton Charter 27, Brookwood 0

(#7) Grayson 22, (#14) Langston Hughes 3

Schley County 27, Hawkinsville 19

Harris County 35, Sumter County 16

Commerce 34, Elbert County 7

Lake Oconee Academy 40, Crawford County 7

Northview 20, Berkmar 12

Thomson 42, Warren County 14

Trion 38, Ridgeland 24

Northwest Whitfield 42, Sonoraville 20

Effingham County 37, New Hampstead 0

Rabun County 35, Dawson County 21

Unity Christian 62, Horizon Christian Academy 6

Washington-Wilkes 56, Oglethorpe County 7

Westfield School 40, Southwest Georgia Academy 8

John Milledge Academy 35, Bulloch Academy 23

Portal 21, Jenkins County 14

Lumpkin County 27, White County 0

Bainbridge 25, Shaw 10

Coosa 42, Gordon Central 14

Stockbridge 41, Dutchtown 16

Cairo 52, Hardaway 13

Worth County 31, Early County 0

Tri-Cities 20, Therrell 8

Brentwood 42, RTCA 8

Lithia Springs 26, Rockdale County 13

Marietta 21, (#9) McEachern 19

Flowery Branch 28, Gilmer 21

Hapeville Charter 31, Carver 25

Clinch County 35, Miller County 3

(#23) Colquitt County 38, Cook 6

Lincoln County 30, Aquinas 21

Glynn Academy 45, Savannah Christian 28

Walker 40, Clarkston 6

Flint River Academy 44, Rock Springs Christian Academy 14

(#12) Lee County 43, (#22) Sequoyah 32

North Forsyth 56, Dacula 14

Berrien 24, Charlton County 21

Griffin Christian 64, Community Christian 34

Skipstone Academy 46, Peachtree Academy 6

Baldwin 20, Dublin 14

Monroe Area 49, Habersham Central 17

East Forsyth 43, Pope 7

Burke County 30, Southeast Bulloch 7

North Oconee 17, Clarke Central 10

(#19) Roswell 52, Etowah 17

Griffin 35, Northgate 3

Jackson 70, Union Grove 27

(#3) North Gwinnett 34, Walton 21

Lanier Christian Academy 44, Young Americans Christian 42

Kennesaw Mountain 28, South Cobb 14

Georgia Force Christian 38, JFCA 0

Appling County 49, Savannah 0

(#11) Milton 53, Cambridge 21

Treutlen 41, Tattnall County 12

Taylor County 41, Manchester 14

Cartersville 54, Woodstock 0

(#15) Lowndes 22, Lithonia 8

North Atlanta 45, Jackson 6

(#4) Carrollton 61, Catholic 27

East St. Louis 24, (#8) Gainesville 21

CrossPointe Christian Academy 49, Spring Creek Charter Academy 0

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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