Georgia High School Football Final Scores - September 4
The 2026 Georgia high school football season continues, and High School On SI has final scores from Friday's games.
Georgia High School Football Final Scores - September 4
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 27, Utopian Academy for the Arts 22
Holy Innocents Episcopal 51, Mount Vernon 14
Praise Academy 54, Holy Spirit Prep 44
Lakeside 18, Midtown 7
Washington 25, South Atlanta 7
Central 14, Scintilla Charter Academy 8
Mays 20, Pebblebrook 7
McIntosh County Academy 19, Georgia Military College 0
Parkview 34, Collins Hill 7
Kendrick 43, Calhoun County 42
Fullington Academy 32, Crisp Academy 0
Richmond Hill 31, Jenkins 27
Brookwood 55, South Gwinnett 20
Coastal HomeSchool 54, GSIC 36
Druid Hills 14, Landmark Christian 9
Westover 49, Columbus 8
Trinity Christian 28, Augusta Prep 21
Peachtree Ridge 33, Greenville 30
Vidalia Heritage Academy 49, Grace Christian Academy 20
Cambridge Academy 42, Community Christian Academy 12
Lambert 21, Tift County 7
Alcovy 55, Meadowcreek 7
Tucker 21, Stephenson 14
Shiloh 21, Decatur 14
Columbia 21, New Manchester 10
Loganville 14, Discovery 6
Harrison 12, North Paulding 9
Calvary Christian 35, Terrell Academy 21
Cass 27, Creekview 21
Telfair County 23, Atkinson County 9
Washington County 16, East Laurens 14
Franklin County 30, Madison County 14
Screven County 22, Long County 12
Athens Christian 21, Tattnall Square Academy 14
Lamar County 20, Bowdon 7
Lovett 42, Fellowship Christian 13
Peach County 30, Jefferson 23
(#1) Buford 41, Mallard Creek 7
(#13) Newton 71, Locust Grove 7
Dade County 21, Temple 20
Cherokee Christian 46, Dominion Christian 6
Southland Academy 12, Marion County 6
Oconee County 36, Morgan County 15
First Presbyterian Day 48, George Walton Academy 19
Whitewater 28, Callaway 8
Woodland 35, North Springs 10
Model 42, Chattooga 7
Stratford Academy 38, Brookstone 0
Montgomery County 26, Lanier County 6
Lanier 28, West Forsyth 10
Evans 34, Lakeside 15
Woodland 44, Fayette County 9
Mount de Sales Academy 28, Twiggs County 0
North Hall 28, Cherokee Bluff 27
(#10) Blessed Trinity 37, Hebron Christian 20
Dougherty 42, Spencer 19
Statesboro 25, Emanuel County Institute 12
Jeff Davis 40, Metter 0
West Laurens 30, Dodge County 29
Richmond Academy 35, Westside 7
Fitzgerald 28, Irwin County 0
Paulding County 19, Hiram 14
West Hall 49, Chestatee 14
Harlem 21, Greenbrier 14
Lassiter 48, Apalachee 6
Spalding 34, Trinity Christian 33
Tiftarea Academy 21, Turner County 0
Mundy's Mill 26, Forest Park 6
Cherokee 36, River Ridge 19
Claxton 16, Brantley County 13
Creekside Christian Academy 46, CFCA 29
East Hall 49, Johnson 8
Bleckley County 35, Jasper County 7
Mt. Zion 29, McDonough 12
Christian Heritage 41, Pepperell 24
Liberty County 43, Johnson 19
Salem 41, Stone Mountain 0
ELCA 33, Eagle's Landing 26
Denmark 38, Campbell 21
Mary Persons 42, Rockmart 21
Chattahoochee County 19, Pelham 8
Pickens 45, Fannin County 35
ACE 35, Southwest 14
Haralson County 17, Miller Grove 7
Mountain View 36, Johns Creek 2
Vidalia 28, Bacon County 14
Troup County 42, Calhoun 0
Briarwood Academy 36, Glascock County 22
Islands 14, Bryan County 7
East Paulding 56, Central 49
Bremen 62, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Villa Rica 30, South Paulding 13
Hart County 48, Cedar Shoals 14
The King's Academy 52, Heritage 6
Winder-Barrow 27, Upson-Lee 6
Crisp County 49, Brooks County 32
North Cobb Christian 42, Mount Paran Christian 6
(#2) Sandy Creek 28, North Clayton 19
Adairsville 31, North Murray 0
Westlake 48, Hillgrove 24
Strong Rock Christian 30, Lakeview Academy 7
Hephzibah 28, Laney 14
(#20) Toombs County 49, Swainsboro 21
Citizens Christian Academy 30, Georgia Christian 0
Social Circle 35, Greene County 7
Augusta Eagles 47, Westminster Christian Academy 0
Centennial 42, Alpharetta 24
(#17) Valdosta 56, Bradwell Institute 13
South Forsyth 35, Allatoona 31
Archer 34, Mill Creek 14
Dalton 50, Heritage 14
South Effingham 28, Windsor Forest 13
Chattahoochee 29, Forsyth Central 26
Wilkinson County 25, Jefferson County 12
Stephens County 38, Union County 0
East Jackson 28, Banks County 14
Ringgold 28, Gordon Lee 14
Baconton Charter 27, Brookwood 0
(#7) Grayson 22, (#14) Langston Hughes 3
Schley County 27, Hawkinsville 19
Harris County 35, Sumter County 16
Commerce 34, Elbert County 7
Lake Oconee Academy 40, Crawford County 7
Northview 20, Berkmar 12
Thomson 42, Warren County 14
Trion 38, Ridgeland 24
Northwest Whitfield 42, Sonoraville 20
Effingham County 37, New Hampstead 0
Rabun County 35, Dawson County 21
Unity Christian 62, Horizon Christian Academy 6
Washington-Wilkes 56, Oglethorpe County 7
Westfield School 40, Southwest Georgia Academy 8
John Milledge Academy 35, Bulloch Academy 23
Portal 21, Jenkins County 14
Lumpkin County 27, White County 0
Bainbridge 25, Shaw 10
Coosa 42, Gordon Central 14
Stockbridge 41, Dutchtown 16
Cairo 52, Hardaway 13
Worth County 31, Early County 0
Tri-Cities 20, Therrell 8
Brentwood 42, RTCA 8
Lithia Springs 26, Rockdale County 13
Marietta 21, (#9) McEachern 19
Flowery Branch 28, Gilmer 21
Hapeville Charter 31, Carver 25
Clinch County 35, Miller County 3
(#23) Colquitt County 38, Cook 6
Lincoln County 30, Aquinas 21
Glynn Academy 45, Savannah Christian 28
Walker 40, Clarkston 6
Flint River Academy 44, Rock Springs Christian Academy 14
(#12) Lee County 43, (#22) Sequoyah 32
North Forsyth 56, Dacula 14
Berrien 24, Charlton County 21
Griffin Christian 64, Community Christian 34
Skipstone Academy 46, Peachtree Academy 6
Baldwin 20, Dublin 14
Monroe Area 49, Habersham Central 17
East Forsyth 43, Pope 7
Burke County 30, Southeast Bulloch 7
North Oconee 17, Clarke Central 10
(#19) Roswell 52, Etowah 17
Griffin 35, Northgate 3
Jackson 70, Union Grove 27
(#3) North Gwinnett 34, Walton 21
Lanier Christian Academy 44, Young Americans Christian 42
Kennesaw Mountain 28, South Cobb 14
Georgia Force Christian 38, JFCA 0
Appling County 49, Savannah 0
(#11) Milton 53, Cambridge 21
Treutlen 41, Tattnall County 12
Taylor County 41, Manchester 14
Cartersville 54, Woodstock 0
(#15) Lowndes 22, Lithonia 8
North Atlanta 45, Jackson 6
(#4) Carrollton 61, Catholic 27
East St. Louis 24, (#8) Gainesville 21
CrossPointe Christian Academy 49, Spring Creek Charter Academy 0
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917