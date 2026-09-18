The Alabama high school football season continues on Friday, and we have scoreboards to follow scores from every classification.

The top games are Tuscaloosa County vs. No. 1 Thompson, No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 2 Central, and No. 10 Spain Park vs. No. 3 Vestavia Hills.

Stay on High School On SI for coverage throughout the Alabama high school football season.

Alabama High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 18

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6 MAN SCOREBOARD

CLASS A SCOREBOARD

CLASS AA SCOREBOARD

CLASS AISA 8-MAN SCOREBOARD

CLASS AISA AA SCOREBOARD

CLASS AISA AAA SCOREBOARD