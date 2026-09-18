Alabama High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 18
Follow Friday night's action from around Alabama
The Alabama high school football season continues on Friday, and we have scoreboards to follow scores from every classification.
The top games are Tuscaloosa County vs. No. 1 Thompson, No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 2 Central, and No. 10 Spain Park vs. No. 3 Vestavia Hills.
Stay on High School On SI for coverage throughout the Alabama high school football season.
Alabama High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 18
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917