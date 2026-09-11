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Alabama High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11

Follow Friday night's action from around Alabama
Jack Butler|
Prattville's Deshawn Hall (8) during warm ups before the Tuscaloosa County game in Prattville, Ala., on Friday, September 4, 2026.
Prattville's Deshawn Hall (8) during warm ups before the Tuscaloosa County game in Prattville, Ala., on Friday, September 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Alabama high school football season continues on Friday, and we have scoreboards to follow scores from every classification.

The top games are between No. 1 Thompson vs. No. 13 Spain Park, No. 2 Central (Phenix City, AL) vs. No. 10 Opelika, and Oak Mountain vs. No. 3 Vestavia Hills.

Stay on High School On SI for coverage throughout the Alabama high school football season.

Alabama High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6 MAN SCOREBOARD

CLASS A SCOREBOARD

CLASS AA SCOREBOARD

CLASS AISA 8-MAN SCOREBOARD

CLASS AISA AA SCOREBOARD

CLASS AISA AAA SCOREBOARD

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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