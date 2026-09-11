The Alabama high school football season continues on Friday, and we have scoreboards to follow scores from every classification.

The top games are between No. 1 Thompson vs. No. 13 Spain Park, No. 2 Central (Phenix City, AL) vs. No. 10 Opelika, and Oak Mountain vs. No. 3 Vestavia Hills.

Stay on High School On SI for coverage throughout the Alabama high school football season.

Alabama High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6 MAN SCOREBOARD

CLASS A SCOREBOARD

CLASS AA SCOREBOARD

CLASS AISA 8-MAN SCOREBOARD

CLASS AISA AA SCOREBOARD

CLASS AISA AAA SCOREBOARD