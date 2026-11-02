Alabama High School Football Playoff Brackets 2026: Every First-Round Matchup and State Championship Schedule
The road to an Alabama high school football state championship looks different in 2026.
For the first time, the Alabama High School Athletic Association will crown eight football champions under a new classification system that separates public and private schools into distinct postseason divisions.
The traditional Class 7A designation is gone. Public schools now compete in Classes 1A through 6A, while private schools have been divided into Single-A and Double-AA.
The changes have created some intriguing playoff matchups, particularly in Class 6A, where a new 24-team field includes eight first-round byes.
Thompson, Central-Phenix City, Auburn, Prattville, Fairhope, Daphne, Sparkman and James Clemens will all have an extra week to prepare for their postseason openers.
The remaining classifications feature 32-team public-school brackets or 16-team private-school brackets, with the first round beginning Friday, Nov. 6.
Among the most compelling opening-round games are Pelham at Saraland in Class 5A, Hamilton at Alexandria in Class 4A, and J.U. Blacksher at undefeated Reeltown in Class 2A.
The playoff field also includes several undefeated teams, including Prattville, Gulf Shores, Scottsboro, Cleburne County, Plainview, Hatton, Addison, Winterboro, Montgomery Academy, Westbrook Christian and Briarwood Christian.
The postseason concludes with the AHSAA Super 7 state championships in December at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus in Mobile.
Here is a classification-by-classification look at the 2026 Alabama high school football playoff brackets, first-round matchups and championship schedule.
Class 6A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket
The biggest change to Alabama's postseason comes in Class 6A.
The classification features 24 playoff teams, with eight receiving first-round byes. That means the opening round consists of eight games, with the winners advancing to face the eight teams already waiting in the second round.
Prattville enters the postseason undefeated at 10-0, while Central-Phenix City brings a 9-1 record into the tournament.
Thompson, Auburn, Fairhope, Daphne, Sparkman and James Clemens also earned first-round byes.
Among the opening-round matchups, Hoover travels to Bob Jones, Huntsville faces Vestavia Hills, and Gadsden City visits Hewitt-Trussville.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 6A PLAYOFF BRACKET
First-Round Matchups
- Gadsden City at Hewitt-Trussville
- Johnson/Abernathy/Graetz (JAG) at Foley
- Spain Park at Buckhorn
- Robertsdale at Carver-Montgomery
- Enterprise at Baker
- Huntsville at Vestavia Hills
- Alma Bryant at Opelika
- Hoover at Bob Jones
Teams Receiving First-Round Byes
- James Clemens
- Auburn
- Prattville
- Daphne
- Central-Phenix City
- Sparkman
- Fairhope
- Thompson
Second-Round Pairings
- Gadsden City/Hewitt-Trussville winner at James Clemens
- JAG/Foley winner at Auburn
- Spain Park/Buckhorn winner at Prattville
- Robertsdale/Carver-Montgomery winner at Daphne
- Enterprise/Baker winner at Central-Phenix City
- Huntsville/Vestavia Hills winner at Sparkman
- Alma Bryant/Opelika winner at Fairhope
- Hoover/Bob Jones winner at Thompson
Class 5A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 5A features several teams capable of making deep postseason runs, but few have a tougher opening assignment than Pelham.
The Panthers finished the regular season 8-2 and will travel to Saraland, which enters the playoffs at 9-1.
Another intriguing matchup features Muscle Shoals at Oxford, while undefeated Gulf Shores opens against Ramsay.
Clay-Chalkville, one of Alabama's traditional football powers, begins its postseason against Austin.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 5A PLAYOFF BRACKET
First-Round Matchups — South
- Theodore at Homewood
- Bessemer City at Pike Road
- Ramsay at Gulf Shores
- Russell County at McAdory
- Stanhope Elmore at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
- Pelham at Saraland
- Central-Tuscaloosa at Benjamin Russell
- Spanish Fort at Helena
First-Round Matchups — North
- Gardendale at Boaz
- Muscle Shoals at Oxford
- Mae Jemison at A.H. Parker
- Pell City at Russellville
- St. Clair County at Florence
- Arab at Minor
- Austin at Clay-Chalkville
- Mortimer Jordan at Douglas
Class 4A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 4A may have some of the most competitive first-round matchups of any classification.
Citronelle enters the playoffs 8-2 and travels to Marbury, which finished the regular season 9-1.
Hamilton also faces a difficult opening assignment against Alexandria, while undefeated Scottsboro begins its championship pursuit against Center Point.
Other teams to watch include Selma, Northside, Oak Grove and Leeds.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 4A PLAYOFF BRACKET
First-Round Matchups — South
- Orange Beach at Charles Henderson
- Sipsey Valley at Andalusia
- Valley at Vigor
- Carroll (Ozark) at Selma
- Ashford at Northside
- Elmore County at Williamson
- Shelby County at Eufaula
- Citronelle at Marbury
First-Round Matchups — North
- Center Point at Scottsboro
- Hamilton at Alexandria
- Guntersville at Oak Grove
- Moody at West Morgan
- Central-Clay County at Deshler
- Good Hope at Fairfield
- Brooks at Leeds
- Shades Valley at Cherokee County
Class 3A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 3A features four undefeated teams, setting up the possibility of several heavyweight matchups later in the postseason.
Cleburne County and Bullock County enter from the southern half of the bracket, while Plainview and Hatton lead the unbeaten contenders in the north.
Cleburne County opens against Escambia County, while Bullock County faces Corner.
Plainview begins against East Lawrence, and Hatton welcomes New Hope.
With so many strong teams spread across the bracket, the championship race could produce some of Alabama's most competitive postseason games.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 3A PLAYOFF BRACKET
First-Round Matchups — South
- Escambia County at Cleburne County
- Cordova at Pike County
- Talladega at T.R. Miller
- Slocomb at Bibb County
- B.T. Washington at Pleasant Grove
- White Plains at Jackson
- Corner at Bullock County
- W.S. Neal at Handley
First-Round Matchups — North
- East Lawrence at Plainview
- Wilson at Etowah
- New Hope at Hatton
- Hokes Bluff at Lauderdale County
- Vinemont at Central-Florence
- North Jackson at Fayette County
- Rogers at Oneonta
- Curry at Geraldine
Class 2A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket
The Class 2A bracket features several teams with impressive regular-season records.
Reeltown enters undefeated at 10-0 and opens against J.U. Blacksher, which finished 7-3.
Cottonwood also brings a perfect 10-0 record into the postseason and will host Greensboro.
Other teams worth watching include Fyffe, Piedmont, Gordo, Thomasville and Aliceville.
The opening round includes several potentially competitive matchups, including Clarke County at Lanett and Colbert County at Walter Wellborn.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 2A PLAYOFF BRACKET
First-Round Matchups — South
- J.U. Blacksher at Reeltown
- Thorsby at Ariton
- Ranburne at Luverne
- G.W. Long at Isabella
- Highland Home at Aliceville
- Dadeville at Thomasville
- Greensboro at Cottonwood
- Clarke County at Lanett
First-Round Matchups — North
- Cleveland at Fyffe
- Colbert County at Walter Wellborn
- Ider at Gordo
- Pleasant Valley at Phil Campbell
- Ohatchee at Lexington
- Pisgah at Cold Springs
- J.B. Pennington at Piedmont
- Lamar County at Collinsville
Class 1A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 1A features two undefeated teams, and both are in the northern half of the bracket.
Addison and Winterboro enter the playoffs at 10-0, but Addison's defensive performance has been particularly impressive.
The Bulldogs allowed just 26 points during the regular season, an average of 2.6 per game.
Addison opens against Fayetteville, while Winterboro faces Red Bay.
In the southern half of the bracket, McKenzie, Kinston, Linden, University Charter School and Elba all enter the postseason with nine victories.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 1A PLAYOFF BRACKET
First-Round Matchups — South
- Southern Choctaw at McKenzie
- Sweet Water at Kinston
- Verbena at Leroy
- Brantley at Linden
- Samson at University Charter School
- Billingsley at McIntosh
- J.F. Shields at Elba
- Choctaw County at Maplesville
First-Round Matchups — North
- Berry at Woodville
- Meek at Loachapoka
- Cedar Bluff vs. Hubbertville
- Wadley at Hackleburg
- Fayetteville at Addison
- Appalachian at Sulligent
- Red Bay vs. Winterboro — John Cox Stadium, Childersburg
- South Lamar at Spring Garden
Private Single-A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket
Alabama's new private-school postseason begins with a competitive Single-A field featuring several established programs.
Montgomery Academy and Westbrook Christian enter undefeated at 10-0.
Montgomery Academy opens against Providence Christian, while Westbrook Christian faces Victory Christian.
Tuscaloosa Academy, Mars Hill Bible, Bayside Academy and Mobile Christian are also among the contenders.
VIEW THE UPDATED PRIVATE SINGLE-A PLAYOFF BRACKET
First-Round Matchups
- Saint James at Bayside Academy
- Cottage Hill Christian at Trinity Presbyterian
- Providence Christian at Montgomery Academy
- Alabama Christian at Mobile Christian
- Coosa Christian at Tuscaloosa Academy
- Pickens Academy at Mars Hill Bible
- Victory Christian at Westbrook Christian
- Whitesburg Christian at Hope Christian
Private Double-AA Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket
The inaugural Private Double-AA bracket includes some of Alabama's most recognizable private-school football programs.
Briarwood Christian enters the postseason undefeated at 10-0 and opens against St. John Paul II Catholic.
McGill-Toolen Catholic finished the regular season 8-2 and will face Faith Academy, while UMS-Wright begins its championship pursuit against Houston Academy.
American Christian, which enters at 9-1, hosts Westminster Christian.
VIEW THE UPDATED PRIVATE DOUBLE-AA PLAYOFF BRACKET
First-Round Matchups
- Houston Academy at UMS-Wright
- St. Paul's Episcopal at Montgomery Catholic
- Glenwood School at St. Michael Catholic
- Faith Academy at McGill-Toolen Catholic
- St. John Paul II Catholic at Briarwood Christian
- John Carroll Catholic at Randolph School
- Lee-Scott Academy at Madison Academy
- Westminster Christian at American Christian
2026 Alabama High School Football Playoff Schedule
The AHSAA postseason begins in November and concludes with the Super 7 state championships in Mobile.
Round
Dates
First Round
Nov. 6
Second Round
Nov. 13
Third Round
Nov. 20
Fourth Round
Nov. 27
Super 7 state championships
Dec. 2-5
The Class 6A tournament follows a modified schedule because of its 24-team format and eight first-round byes.
Alabama Super 7 State Championship Location
Hancock Whitney Stadium
University of South Alabama
Mobile, Alabama
The Super 7 will crown eight champions in 2026, with titles awarded in public Classes 1A-6A and private Single-A and Double-AA.
What's Next in the Alabama High School Football Playoffs?
The first round begins Friday, Nov. 6, with teams across Alabama attempting to take the first step toward a state championship.
For many programs, that means winning four consecutive playoff games to reach the Super 7.
For the eight Class 6A teams receiving opening-round byes, the championship journey begins one week later.
The postseason will conclude in Mobile, where Alabama's new eight-division format will produce its first group of state champions.
High School On SI will continue updating the Alabama high school football playoff brackets with scores, second-round matchups and championship information throughout November and December.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.