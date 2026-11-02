Alabama High School Football Playoff Brackets 2026: Every First-Round Matchup and State Championship Schedule

The road to an Alabama high school football state championship looks different in 2026.

For the first time, the Alabama High School Athletic Association will crown eight football champions under a new classification system that separates public and private schools into distinct postseason divisions.

The traditional Class 7A designation is gone. Public schools now compete in Classes 1A through 6A, while private schools have been divided into Single-A and Double-AA.

The changes have created some intriguing playoff matchups, particularly in Class 6A, where a new 24-team field includes eight first-round byes.

Thompson, Central-Phenix City, Auburn, Prattville, Fairhope, Daphne, Sparkman and James Clemens will all have an extra week to prepare for their postseason openers.

The remaining classifications feature 32-team public-school brackets or 16-team private-school brackets, with the first round beginning Friday, Nov. 6.

Among the most compelling opening-round games are Pelham at Saraland in Class 5A, Hamilton at Alexandria in Class 4A, and J.U. Blacksher at undefeated Reeltown in Class 2A.

The playoff field also includes several undefeated teams, including Prattville, Gulf Shores, Scottsboro, Cleburne County, Plainview, Hatton, Addison, Winterboro, Montgomery Academy, Westbrook Christian and Briarwood Christian.

The postseason concludes with the AHSAA Super 7 state championships in December at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus in Mobile.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the 2026 Alabama high school football playoff brackets, first-round matchups and championship schedule.

Class 6A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket

The biggest change to Alabama's postseason comes in Class 6A.

The classification features 24 playoff teams, with eight receiving first-round byes. That means the opening round consists of eight games, with the winners advancing to face the eight teams already waiting in the second round.

Prattville enters the postseason undefeated at 10-0, while Central-Phenix City brings a 9-1 record into the tournament.

Thompson, Auburn, Fairhope, Daphne, Sparkman and James Clemens also earned first-round byes.

Among the opening-round matchups, Hoover travels to Bob Jones, Huntsville faces Vestavia Hills, and Gadsden City visits Hewitt-Trussville.

First-Round Matchups

Gadsden City at Hewitt-Trussville

Johnson/Abernathy/Graetz (JAG) at Foley

Spain Park at Buckhorn

Robertsdale at Carver-Montgomery

Enterprise at Baker

Huntsville at Vestavia Hills

Alma Bryant at Opelika

Hoover at Bob Jones

Teams Receiving First-Round Byes

James Clemens

Auburn

Prattville

Daphne

Central-Phenix City

Sparkman

Fairhope

Thompson

Second-Round Pairings

Gadsden City/Hewitt-Trussville winner at James Clemens

JAG/Foley winner at Auburn

Spain Park/Buckhorn winner at Prattville

Robertsdale/Carver-Montgomery winner at Daphne

Enterprise/Baker winner at Central-Phenix City

Huntsville/Vestavia Hills winner at Sparkman

Alma Bryant/Opelika winner at Fairhope

Hoover/Bob Jones winner at Thompson

Class 5A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5A features several teams capable of making deep postseason runs, but few have a tougher opening assignment than Pelham.

The Panthers finished the regular season 8-2 and will travel to Saraland, which enters the playoffs at 9-1.

Another intriguing matchup features Muscle Shoals at Oxford, while undefeated Gulf Shores opens against Ramsay.

Clay-Chalkville, one of Alabama's traditional football powers, begins its postseason against Austin.

First-Round Matchups — South

Theodore at Homewood

Bessemer City at Pike Road

Ramsay at Gulf Shores

Russell County at McAdory

Stanhope Elmore at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Pelham at Saraland

Central-Tuscaloosa at Benjamin Russell

Spanish Fort at Helena

First-Round Matchups — North

Gardendale at Boaz

Muscle Shoals at Oxford

Mae Jemison at A.H. Parker

Pell City at Russellville

St. Clair County at Florence

Arab at Minor

Austin at Clay-Chalkville

Mortimer Jordan at Douglas

Class 4A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A may have some of the most competitive first-round matchups of any classification.

Citronelle enters the playoffs 8-2 and travels to Marbury, which finished the regular season 9-1.

Hamilton also faces a difficult opening assignment against Alexandria, while undefeated Scottsboro begins its championship pursuit against Center Point.

Other teams to watch include Selma, Northside, Oak Grove and Leeds.

First-Round Matchups — South

Orange Beach at Charles Henderson

Sipsey Valley at Andalusia

Valley at Vigor

Carroll (Ozark) at Selma

Ashford at Northside

Elmore County at Williamson

Shelby County at Eufaula

Citronelle at Marbury

First-Round Matchups — North

Center Point at Scottsboro

Hamilton at Alexandria

Guntersville at Oak Grove

Moody at West Morgan

Central-Clay County at Deshler

Good Hope at Fairfield

Brooks at Leeds

Shades Valley at Cherokee County

Class 3A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A features four undefeated teams, setting up the possibility of several heavyweight matchups later in the postseason.

Cleburne County and Bullock County enter from the southern half of the bracket, while Plainview and Hatton lead the unbeaten contenders in the north.

Cleburne County opens against Escambia County, while Bullock County faces Corner.

Plainview begins against East Lawrence, and Hatton welcomes New Hope.

With so many strong teams spread across the bracket, the championship race could produce some of Alabama's most competitive postseason games.

First-Round Matchups — South

Escambia County at Cleburne County

Cordova at Pike County

Talladega at T.R. Miller

Slocomb at Bibb County

B.T. Washington at Pleasant Grove

White Plains at Jackson

Corner at Bullock County

W.S. Neal at Handley

First-Round Matchups — North

East Lawrence at Plainview

Wilson at Etowah

New Hope at Hatton

Hokes Bluff at Lauderdale County

Vinemont at Central-Florence

North Jackson at Fayette County

Rogers at Oneonta

Curry at Geraldine

Class 2A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket

The Class 2A bracket features several teams with impressive regular-season records.

Reeltown enters undefeated at 10-0 and opens against J.U. Blacksher, which finished 7-3.

Cottonwood also brings a perfect 10-0 record into the postseason and will host Greensboro.

Other teams worth watching include Fyffe, Piedmont, Gordo, Thomasville and Aliceville.

The opening round includes several potentially competitive matchups, including Clarke County at Lanett and Colbert County at Walter Wellborn.

First-Round Matchups — South

J.U. Blacksher at Reeltown

Thorsby at Ariton

Ranburne at Luverne

G.W. Long at Isabella

Highland Home at Aliceville

Dadeville at Thomasville

Greensboro at Cottonwood

Clarke County at Lanett

First-Round Matchups — North

Cleveland at Fyffe

Colbert County at Walter Wellborn

Ider at Gordo

Pleasant Valley at Phil Campbell

Ohatchee at Lexington

Pisgah at Cold Springs

J.B. Pennington at Piedmont

Lamar County at Collinsville

Class 1A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1A features two undefeated teams, and both are in the northern half of the bracket.

Addison and Winterboro enter the playoffs at 10-0, but Addison's defensive performance has been particularly impressive.

The Bulldogs allowed just 26 points during the regular season, an average of 2.6 per game.

Addison opens against Fayetteville, while Winterboro faces Red Bay.

In the southern half of the bracket, McKenzie, Kinston, Linden, University Charter School and Elba all enter the postseason with nine victories.

First-Round Matchups — South

Southern Choctaw at McKenzie

Sweet Water at Kinston

Verbena at Leroy

Brantley at Linden

Samson at University Charter School

Billingsley at McIntosh

J.F. Shields at Elba

Choctaw County at Maplesville

First-Round Matchups — North

Berry at Woodville

Meek at Loachapoka

Cedar Bluff vs. Hubbertville

Wadley at Hackleburg

Fayetteville at Addison

Appalachian at Sulligent

Red Bay vs. Winterboro — John Cox Stadium, Childersburg

South Lamar at Spring Garden

Private Single-A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket

Alabama's new private-school postseason begins with a competitive Single-A field featuring several established programs.

Montgomery Academy and Westbrook Christian enter undefeated at 10-0.

Montgomery Academy opens against Providence Christian, while Westbrook Christian faces Victory Christian.

Tuscaloosa Academy, Mars Hill Bible, Bayside Academy and Mobile Christian are also among the contenders.

First-Round Matchups

Saint James at Bayside Academy

Cottage Hill Christian at Trinity Presbyterian

Providence Christian at Montgomery Academy

Alabama Christian at Mobile Christian

Coosa Christian at Tuscaloosa Academy

Pickens Academy at Mars Hill Bible

Victory Christian at Westbrook Christian

Whitesburg Christian at Hope Christian

Private Double-AA Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket

The inaugural Private Double-AA bracket includes some of Alabama's most recognizable private-school football programs.

Briarwood Christian enters the postseason undefeated at 10-0 and opens against St. John Paul II Catholic.

McGill-Toolen Catholic finished the regular season 8-2 and will face Faith Academy, while UMS-Wright begins its championship pursuit against Houston Academy.

American Christian, which enters at 9-1, hosts Westminster Christian.

First-Round Matchups

Houston Academy at UMS-Wright

St. Paul's Episcopal at Montgomery Catholic

Glenwood School at St. Michael Catholic

Faith Academy at McGill-Toolen Catholic

St. John Paul II Catholic at Briarwood Christian

John Carroll Catholic at Randolph School

Lee-Scott Academy at Madison Academy

Westminster Christian at American Christian

2026 Alabama High School Football Playoff Schedule

The AHSAA postseason begins in November and concludes with the Super 7 state championships in Mobile.

Round Dates First Round Nov. 6 Second Round Nov. 13 Third Round Nov. 20 Fourth Round Nov. 27 Super 7 state championships Dec. 2-5

The Class 6A tournament follows a modified schedule because of its 24-team format and eight first-round byes.

Alabama Super 7 State Championship Location

Hancock Whitney Stadium

University of South Alabama

Mobile, Alabama

The Super 7 will crown eight champions in 2026, with titles awarded in public Classes 1A-6A and private Single-A and Double-AA.

What's Next in the Alabama High School Football Playoffs?

The first round begins Friday, Nov. 6, with teams across Alabama attempting to take the first step toward a state championship.

For many programs, that means winning four consecutive playoff games to reach the Super 7.

For the eight Class 6A teams receiving opening-round byes, the championship journey begins one week later.

The postseason will conclude in Mobile, where Alabama's new eight-division format will produce its first group of state champions.

High School On SI will continue updating the Alabama high school football playoff brackets with scores, second-round matchups and championship information throughout November and December.