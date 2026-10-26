Final Iowa High School Football Regular Season Leaders In Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 3A

The Iowa high school football regular season for Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A is now in the books, joining the other four classes that wrapped things up earlier this month.

Playoff football in all seven classes kicks off Friday with Round of 16 games around the state.

Here are the final regular season leaders in several key categories for Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A.

You can view the final regular season leaders in several categories in Class 2A, Class 1A, Class A and eight-player by clicking the link.

Iowa High School Football Final Regular Season Leaders

Class 5A

Touchdowns

Mack Heitland, Waukee Northwest, 34

Callan Koch, Sioux City East, 28

Landon Rinnan, Urbandale, 26

Emerson Berner, Iowa City Liberty, 26

Chase Engel, Dallas Center-Grimes, 26

Passing Touchdowns

Callan Koch, Sioux City East, 27

Chase Engel, Dallas Center-Grimes, 26

Emerson Berner, Iowa City Liberty, 25

Trevin Helming, Johnston, 23

Jack Tracy, Valley, 22

Rushing Touchdowns

Stanley Cooper, Southeast Polk, 22

Savion Miller, Iowa City High, 18

Dayvon Wesley, Des Moines Lincoln, 18

Blake Dorenkamp, Valley, 14

Mack Heitland, Waukee Northwest, 14

Receiving Touchdowns

Chris Ford, Sioux City East, 11

TK Morrison, Davenport Central, 11

Pryor Reiners, Iowa City Liberty, 10

Mario Sciorrotta, Valley, 10

Carsen Gary, Cedar Falls, 9

All-Purpose Yards

Dayvon Wesley, Des Moines Lincoln, 1702

TK Morrison, Davenport Central, 1670

Savion Miller, Iowa City High, 1442

Stanley Cooper, Southeast Polk, 1321

Blake Dorenkamp, Valley, 1248

Passing Yards

Cannon Davis, Bettendorf, 2323

Callan Koch, Sioux City East, 2320

Emerson Berner, Iowa City Liberty, 2092

Brekken Miller, Ankeny Centennial, 2065

Reece Wheeler, Iowa City West, 1972

Rushing Yards

Dayvon Wesley, Des Moines Lincoln, 1403

Stanley Cooper, Southeast Polk, 1321

Blake Dorenkamp, Valley, 1131

Henry Smid, Dowling Catholic, 1125

Savion Miller, Iowa City High, 1042

Receiving Yards

Carsen Gary, Cedar Falls, 910

Pryor Reiners, Iowa City Liberty, 907

Braylin De Jager, Council Bluffs Lincoln, 901

TK Morrison, Davenport Central, 874

Chris Ford, Sioux City East, 792

Total Tackles

John Schoenfelder, Marshalltown, 119.5

Gabe Blanshan, Urbandale, 78

Jerome Bahati, Davenport Central, 75.5

Elijah Tuttle, Ames, 72

Beckhim Hutchison, Davenport Central, 71.5

Total Sacks

Mohamed Darboh, Des Moines Lincoln, 10.5

Jayden Stumpff, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 9.5

Holden Heideman, Linn-Mar, 9.5

Peyton Pontnack, Cedar Falls, 8.5

Izzah Grandon, Cedar Falls, 7.5

Interceptions

Shepherd Stanton, Iowa City High, 5

Jack Wolfe, Southeast Polk, 5

Bryce Beachem, Johnston, 5

Derreon Fliss, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 4

Kason Clayborne, Sioux City East, 4

Class 4A

Touchdowns

Daniel Storck, ADM, 25

Jett Sheedy, Davenport North, 25

Tru McBride, Fort Dodge, 24

Cash Parks, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 23

Ethan Carpenter, Clinton, 23

Passing Touchdowns

Griffin Simpson, Pella, 21

Brady Rissman, Western Dubuque, 17

Texton Bollers, Clear Creek Amana, 17

Daniel Storck, ADM, 16

Jett Sheedy, Davenport North, 16

Rushing Touchdowns

Ethan Carpenter, Clinton, 20

Carson Reinhart, North Polk, 18

Braydan Doss, Lewis Central, 18

Josh Ringler, Grinnell, 15

Uweza Kalolero, Cedar Rapids Washington, 13

Receiving Touchdowns

Logan VanDenBroek, Pella, 11

Hayden Schulte, Carlisle, 10

Ty Weiss, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 10

Trace Hansen, ADM, 9

Maleiki Mckern, Davenport North, 9

All-Purpose Yards

Uweza Kalolero, Cedar Rapids Washington, 1789

Ethan Carpenter, Clinton, 1508

Josh Ringler, Grinnell, 1369

Isaiah Hansen, Newton, 1358

William McElroy, Fort Dodge, 1294

Passing Yards

Texton Bollers, Clear Creek Amana, 1821

Griffin Simpson, Pella, 1716

Bryce Miller, Ballard, 1645

Tru McBride, Fort Dodge, 1458

Eric Corrill, Lewis Central, 1471

Rushing Yards

Uweza Kalolero, Cedar Rapids Washington, 1591

Ethan Carpenter, Clinton, 1388

Josh Ringler, Grinnell, 1250

William McElroy, Fort Dodge, 1205

Isaiah Hansen, Newton, 1176

Receiving Yards

Jayden Stephens, Waverly-Shell Rock, 835

Braxton Parks, Lewis Central, 764

Hayden Schulte, Carlisle, 762

Myles Longmeyer, Glenwood, 703

Logan VanDenBroek, Pella, 662

Total Tackles

Jordan Banks, Waterloo East, 86

Josh Ringler, Grinnell, 80

Kobe Sindt, Cedar Rapids Washington, 76.5

Carter Berg, Carlisle, 75.5

Htet Yar, Des Moines North, 72

Total Sacks

Austin Dostal, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 13

Elijah Dreyer, Marion, 8

Elliott Green, Denison-Schleswig, 8

Leif Jorgensen, Ballard, 8

Grahm Newberry, Glenwood, 6.5

Interceptions

Bonfils Iranzi, Cedar Rapids Washington, 6

Reagan Maki, Newton, 5

Jayden Stephens, Waverly-Shell Rock, 5

Greyson Steffen, Marion, 4

Landon Muhlbauer, Spencer, 4

Class 3A

Touchdowns

Maddox Kelley, Solon, 41

Jaxson McIntire, Clear Lake, 37

Ezra Hibma, Sioux Center, 30

Paul Beswick, West Delaware, 28

Tanner Ray, Creston, 25

Passing Touchdowns

Jaxson McIntire, Clear Lake, 28

Grayson Walker, Mount Pleasant, 23

Maddox Kelley, Solon, 21

Jacob Meier, Central DeWitt, 16

Noah Olsen, Mount Vernon, 16

Rushing Touchdowns

Adam Malik, Carroll, 24

Ethan Bisgard, Fairfield, 21

Davis Tokheim, Des Moines Christian, 20

Maddox Kelley, Solon, 20

Ezra Hibma, Sioux Center, 19

Receiving Touchdowns

Kaden Hoeper, Solon, 13

Kale Bailey, Williamsburg, 11

Maddon McIntire, Clear Lake, 9

Jameson Gregoire, Central DeWitt, 9

Kaden Schadt, Mount Pleasant, 9

All-Purpose Yards

Gabe Kaufman, Creston, 1700

Adam Malik, Carroll, 1606

Davis Tokheim, Des Moines Christian, 1556

Ethan Bisgard, Fairfield, 1539

Moses Thacher, Fort Madison, 1412

Passing Yards

Jaxson McIntire, Clear Lake, 2076

Jacob Meier, Central DeWitt, 1998

Trycen Groendyke, MOC-Floyd Valley, 1683

Elijah Mielke, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 1619

Grayson Walker, Mount Pleasant, 1585

Rushing Yards

Adam Malik, Carroll, 1503

Moses Thacher, Fort Madison, 1402

Davis Tokheim, Des Moines Christian, 1213

Ezra Hibma, Sioux Center, 1163

Ethan Bisgard, Fairfield, 1147

Receiving Yards

Jace Purdum, Creston, 1055

Jameson Gregoire, Central DeWitt, 793

Maddon McIntire, Clear Lake, 739

Grant Whitcomb, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 735

Parker Smit, Sioux Center, 698

Total Tackles

Jackson Clarke, Knoxville, 87

Reid James, Maquoketa, 80

Blaine Rees, Washington, 75

Bryce Truelsen, Central DeWitt, 73.5

Jake Walles, Atlantic, 71

Total Sacks

Simson Einwalter, Solon, 8

Tayten Rummel, Algona, 7

Isaiah Lange, Mount Pleasant, 7

Beckett Curran, Mount Vernon, 6.5

Bodee Schramm, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 6

Interceptions

Grant Whitcomb, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 6

Cale Shovlain, Davenport Assumption, 6

Nicholas Miller, Center Point-Urbana, 6

Ashton Manz, Washington, 5

Nolan Stitz, Carroll, 5