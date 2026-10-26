Final Iowa High School Football Regular Season Leaders In Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 3A
The Iowa high school football regular season for Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A is now in the books, joining the other four classes that wrapped things up earlier this month.
Playoff football in all seven classes kicks off Friday with Round of 16 games around the state.
Here are the final regular season leaders in several key categories for Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A.
You can view the final regular season leaders in several categories in Class 2A, Class 1A, Class A and eight-player by clicking the link.
Iowa High School Football Final Regular Season Leaders
Class 5A
Touchdowns
Mack Heitland, Waukee Northwest, 34
Callan Koch, Sioux City East, 28
Landon Rinnan, Urbandale, 26
Emerson Berner, Iowa City Liberty, 26
Chase Engel, Dallas Center-Grimes, 26
Passing Touchdowns
Callan Koch, Sioux City East, 27
Chase Engel, Dallas Center-Grimes, 26
Emerson Berner, Iowa City Liberty, 25
Trevin Helming, Johnston, 23
Jack Tracy, Valley, 22
Rushing Touchdowns
Stanley Cooper, Southeast Polk, 22
Savion Miller, Iowa City High, 18
Dayvon Wesley, Des Moines Lincoln, 18
Blake Dorenkamp, Valley, 14
Mack Heitland, Waukee Northwest, 14
Receiving Touchdowns
Chris Ford, Sioux City East, 11
TK Morrison, Davenport Central, 11
Pryor Reiners, Iowa City Liberty, 10
Mario Sciorrotta, Valley, 10
Carsen Gary, Cedar Falls, 9
All-Purpose Yards
Dayvon Wesley, Des Moines Lincoln, 1702
TK Morrison, Davenport Central, 1670
Savion Miller, Iowa City High, 1442
Stanley Cooper, Southeast Polk, 1321
Blake Dorenkamp, Valley, 1248
Passing Yards
Cannon Davis, Bettendorf, 2323
Callan Koch, Sioux City East, 2320
Emerson Berner, Iowa City Liberty, 2092
Brekken Miller, Ankeny Centennial, 2065
Reece Wheeler, Iowa City West, 1972
Rushing Yards
Dayvon Wesley, Des Moines Lincoln, 1403
Stanley Cooper, Southeast Polk, 1321
Blake Dorenkamp, Valley, 1131
Henry Smid, Dowling Catholic, 1125
Savion Miller, Iowa City High, 1042
Receiving Yards
Carsen Gary, Cedar Falls, 910
Pryor Reiners, Iowa City Liberty, 907
Braylin De Jager, Council Bluffs Lincoln, 901
TK Morrison, Davenport Central, 874
Chris Ford, Sioux City East, 792
Total Tackles
John Schoenfelder, Marshalltown, 119.5
Gabe Blanshan, Urbandale, 78
Jerome Bahati, Davenport Central, 75.5
Elijah Tuttle, Ames, 72
Beckhim Hutchison, Davenport Central, 71.5
Total Sacks
Mohamed Darboh, Des Moines Lincoln, 10.5
Jayden Stumpff, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 9.5
Holden Heideman, Linn-Mar, 9.5
Peyton Pontnack, Cedar Falls, 8.5
Izzah Grandon, Cedar Falls, 7.5
Interceptions
Shepherd Stanton, Iowa City High, 5
Jack Wolfe, Southeast Polk, 5
Bryce Beachem, Johnston, 5
Derreon Fliss, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 4
Kason Clayborne, Sioux City East, 4
Class 4A
Touchdowns
Daniel Storck, ADM, 25
Jett Sheedy, Davenport North, 25
Tru McBride, Fort Dodge, 24
Cash Parks, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 23
Ethan Carpenter, Clinton, 23
Passing Touchdowns
Griffin Simpson, Pella, 21
Brady Rissman, Western Dubuque, 17
Texton Bollers, Clear Creek Amana, 17
Daniel Storck, ADM, 16
Jett Sheedy, Davenport North, 16
Rushing Touchdowns
Ethan Carpenter, Clinton, 20
Carson Reinhart, North Polk, 18
Braydan Doss, Lewis Central, 18
Josh Ringler, Grinnell, 15
Uweza Kalolero, Cedar Rapids Washington, 13
Receiving Touchdowns
Logan VanDenBroek, Pella, 11
Hayden Schulte, Carlisle, 10
Ty Weiss, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 10
Trace Hansen, ADM, 9
Maleiki Mckern, Davenport North, 9
All-Purpose Yards
Uweza Kalolero, Cedar Rapids Washington, 1789
Ethan Carpenter, Clinton, 1508
Josh Ringler, Grinnell, 1369
Isaiah Hansen, Newton, 1358
William McElroy, Fort Dodge, 1294
Passing Yards
Texton Bollers, Clear Creek Amana, 1821
Griffin Simpson, Pella, 1716
Bryce Miller, Ballard, 1645
Tru McBride, Fort Dodge, 1458
Eric Corrill, Lewis Central, 1471
Rushing Yards
Uweza Kalolero, Cedar Rapids Washington, 1591
Ethan Carpenter, Clinton, 1388
Josh Ringler, Grinnell, 1250
William McElroy, Fort Dodge, 1205
Isaiah Hansen, Newton, 1176
Receiving Yards
Jayden Stephens, Waverly-Shell Rock, 835
Braxton Parks, Lewis Central, 764
Hayden Schulte, Carlisle, 762
Myles Longmeyer, Glenwood, 703
Logan VanDenBroek, Pella, 662
Total Tackles
Jordan Banks, Waterloo East, 86
Josh Ringler, Grinnell, 80
Kobe Sindt, Cedar Rapids Washington, 76.5
Carter Berg, Carlisle, 75.5
Htet Yar, Des Moines North, 72
Total Sacks
Austin Dostal, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 13
Elijah Dreyer, Marion, 8
Elliott Green, Denison-Schleswig, 8
Leif Jorgensen, Ballard, 8
Grahm Newberry, Glenwood, 6.5
Interceptions
Bonfils Iranzi, Cedar Rapids Washington, 6
Reagan Maki, Newton, 5
Jayden Stephens, Waverly-Shell Rock, 5
Greyson Steffen, Marion, 4
Landon Muhlbauer, Spencer, 4
Class 3A
Touchdowns
Maddox Kelley, Solon, 41
Jaxson McIntire, Clear Lake, 37
Ezra Hibma, Sioux Center, 30
Paul Beswick, West Delaware, 28
Tanner Ray, Creston, 25
Passing Touchdowns
Jaxson McIntire, Clear Lake, 28
Grayson Walker, Mount Pleasant, 23
Maddox Kelley, Solon, 21
Jacob Meier, Central DeWitt, 16
Noah Olsen, Mount Vernon, 16
Rushing Touchdowns
Adam Malik, Carroll, 24
Ethan Bisgard, Fairfield, 21
Davis Tokheim, Des Moines Christian, 20
Maddox Kelley, Solon, 20
Ezra Hibma, Sioux Center, 19
Receiving Touchdowns
Kaden Hoeper, Solon, 13
Kale Bailey, Williamsburg, 11
Maddon McIntire, Clear Lake, 9
Jameson Gregoire, Central DeWitt, 9
Kaden Schadt, Mount Pleasant, 9
All-Purpose Yards
Gabe Kaufman, Creston, 1700
Adam Malik, Carroll, 1606
Davis Tokheim, Des Moines Christian, 1556
Ethan Bisgard, Fairfield, 1539
Moses Thacher, Fort Madison, 1412
Passing Yards
Jaxson McIntire, Clear Lake, 2076
Jacob Meier, Central DeWitt, 1998
Trycen Groendyke, MOC-Floyd Valley, 1683
Elijah Mielke, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 1619
Grayson Walker, Mount Pleasant, 1585
Rushing Yards
Adam Malik, Carroll, 1503
Moses Thacher, Fort Madison, 1402
Davis Tokheim, Des Moines Christian, 1213
Ezra Hibma, Sioux Center, 1163
Ethan Bisgard, Fairfield, 1147
Receiving Yards
Jace Purdum, Creston, 1055
Jameson Gregoire, Central DeWitt, 793
Maddon McIntire, Clear Lake, 739
Grant Whitcomb, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 735
Parker Smit, Sioux Center, 698
Total Tackles
Jackson Clarke, Knoxville, 87
Reid James, Maquoketa, 80
Blaine Rees, Washington, 75
Bryce Truelsen, Central DeWitt, 73.5
Jake Walles, Atlantic, 71
Total Sacks
Simson Einwalter, Solon, 8
Tayten Rummel, Algona, 7
Isaiah Lange, Mount Pleasant, 7
Beckett Curran, Mount Vernon, 6.5
Bodee Schramm, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 6
Interceptions
Grant Whitcomb, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 6
Cale Shovlain, Davenport Assumption, 6
Nicholas Miller, Center Point-Urbana, 6
Ashton Manz, Washington, 5
Nolan Stitz, Carroll, 5
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker