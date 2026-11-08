Alabama High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 12-14
The Alabama high school football playoffs are headed into the second round, and the opening weekend delivered plenty of drama, including historic victories, major upsets and several thrilling finishes.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) completed most of its first-round games Friday, Nov. 6, setting up the next round of postseason action Friday, Nov. 13.
Among the biggest developments was Douglas earning the first playoff victory in school history with a 33-27 win over Mortimer Jordan. Orange Beach also celebrated its first postseason victory, defeating Charles Henderson 21-20 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Hoover delivered one of the opening round's most convincing performances, routing Bob Jones 50-3 to set up a second-round showdown with longtime rival Thompson.
In Class 5A, Saraland rolled past Pelham 61-28 and will travel to undefeated Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa in one of next Friday's most anticipated games.
The postseason has also produced several close finishes. Hewitt-Trussville survived Gadsden City 38-35 in Class 6A, Boaz defeated Gardendale 28-27 in overtime in Class 5A, and Collinsville edged Lamar County 35-34 in Class 2A.
Fourteen undefeated teams remain in the championship hunt, according to the AHSAA's post-first-round report.
The 2026 tournament also introduces a new championship structure, with six public-school classifications and separate Single-A and Double-AA private-school tournaments. The postseason concludes Dec. 2-5 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile.
Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Alabama high school football playoff brackets, including first-round results, second-round matchups and state championship information.
Class 6A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 6A features one of the most anticipated games of the second round as Hoover travels to Thompson.
Hoover opened the postseason with a dominant 50-3 victory over Bob Jones. Thompson, which received a first-round bye, now begins its championship pursuit against a familiar rival.
Undefeated Prattville also enters the postseason after receiving a bye and will host Spain Park, which defeated Buckhorn 38-28.
Central-Phenix City faces Baker, while Auburn hosts Foley.
The classification's expanded 24-team tournament gave eight teams opening-round byes, creating a full Round of 16 for Nov. 13.
Class 6A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
- Hewitt-Trussville at James Clemens
- Foley at Auburn
- Spain Park at Prattville
- Carver-Montgomery at Daphne
- Baker at Central-Phenix City
- Vestavia Hills at Sparkman
- Opelika at Fairhope
- Hoover at Thompson
Notable Class 6A First-Round Results
- Hoover 50, Bob Jones 3
- Hewitt-Trussville 38, Gadsden City 35
- Foley 49, JAG 28
- Spain Park 38, Buckhorn 28
- Carver-Montgomery 47, Robertsdale 25
- Baker 31, Enterprise 27
- Vestavia Hills 50, Huntsville 12
- Opelika 41, Alma Bryant 7
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 6A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 5A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 5A features several intriguing second-round matchups, led by Saraland's trip to undefeated Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.
Saraland advanced with a 61-28 victory over Pelham, while Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa overwhelmed Stanhope Elmore 50-7.
Gulf Shores also remained undefeated, defeating Ramsay 33-7 to set up a matchup against McAdory.
Douglas delivered one of the opening round's most memorable victories, defeating Mortimer Jordan 33-27 for the program's first playoff win. The Eagles now face Clay-Chalkville, which defeated Austin 62-7.
Boaz survived Gardendale 28-27 in overtime and advances to face Muscle Shoals.
Class 5A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
- Pike Road at Homewood
- McAdory at Gulf Shores
- Saraland at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
- Benjamin Russell at Spanish Fort
- Boaz at Muscle Shoals
- Russellville at Parker
- Minor at Florence
- Douglas at Clay-Chalkville
Notable Class 5A First-Round Results
- Saraland 61, Pelham 28
- Clay-Chalkville 62, Austin 7
- Douglas 33, Mortimer Jordan 27
- Gulf Shores 33, Ramsay 7
- Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 50, Stanhope Elmore 7
- Boaz 28, Gardendale 27 (OT)
- McAdory 55, Russell County 48
- Parker 54, Mae Jemison 12
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 5A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 4A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 4A produced another historic moment when Orange Beach earned the first playoff victory in school history.
The Makos defeated Charles Henderson 21-20 and will travel to Sipsey Valley in the second round.
Undefeated Scottsboro continued its impressive season with a 51-14 victory over Center Point and will host Alexandria, which defeated Hamilton 47-35.
Oak Grove advanced with a 7-0 shutout of Guntersville and will face Moody.
Other notable second-round games include Selma at Vigor and Cherokee County at Leeds.
Class 4A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
- Orange Beach at Sipsey Valley
- Selma at Vigor
- Williamson at Northside
- Marbury at Eufaula
- Alexandria at Scottsboro
- Oak Grove at Moody
- Deshler at Good Hope
- Cherokee County at Leeds
Notable Class 4A First-Round Results
- Orange Beach 21, Charles Henderson 20
- Scottsboro 51, Center Point 14
- Alexandria 47, Hamilton 35
- Oak Grove 7, Guntersville 0
- Sipsey Valley 35, Andalusia 28
- Leeds 45, Brooks 7
- Vigor 37, Valley 7
- Williamson 42, Elmore County 0
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 4A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 3A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 3A features several undefeated teams still chasing state championships, including Cleburne County, Bullock County, Plainview and Hatton.
Cleburne County defeated Escambia County 49-13 in the first round and will travel to Cordova.
Bullock County survived a much closer game, defeating Corner 17-14. The undefeated Hornets now face W.S. Neal.
Plainview advanced with a 40-20 victory over East Lawrence and will host Etowah, while Hatton rolled past New Hope 46-8 and will face Lauderdale County.
Class 3A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
- Cleburne County at Cordova
- Bibb County at T.R. Miller
- Jackson at Pleasant Grove
- Bullock County at W.S. Neal
- Etowah at Plainview
- Lauderdale County at Hatton
- Fayette County at Vinemont
- Oneonta at Curry
Notable Class 3A First-Round Results
- Cleburne County 49, Escambia County 13
- Bullock County 17, Corner 14
- Plainview 40, East Lawrence 20
- Hatton 46, New Hope 8
- Oneonta 63, Rogers 21
- Pleasant Grove 48, Booker T. Washington 21
- Jackson 48, White Plains 31
- Fayette County 43, North Jackson 7
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 3A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 2A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 2A features undefeated Reeltown and Cottonwood, along with several traditional championship contenders.
Reeltown dominated J.U. Blacksher 62-7 in the opening round and will host Ariton.
Cottonwood defeated Greensboro 44-0 and advances to face Clarke County.
Fyffe continued its postseason run with a 48-14 victory over Cleveland and will host Walter Wellborn.
One of the opening round's closest games came in Collinsville, where the Panthers edged Lamar County 35-34. Collinsville now travels to Piedmont.
Cold Springs also advanced after defeating Pisgah 42-34 and will face Lexington.
Class 2A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
- Ariton at Reeltown
- Isabella at Luverne
- Aliceville at Dadeville
- Cottonwood at Clarke County
- Walter Wellborn at Fyffe
- Gordo at Pleasant Valley
- Cold Springs at Lexington
- Collinsville at Piedmont
Notable Class 2A First-Round Results
- Reeltown 62, J.U. Blacksher 7
- Cottonwood 44, Greensboro 0
- Fyffe 48, Cleveland 14
- Collinsville 35, Lamar County 34
- Cold Springs 42, Pisgah 34
- Piedmont 48, J.B. Pennington 7
- Gordo 52, Ider 8
- Luverne 53, Ranburne 0
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 2A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 1A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 1A features undefeated Addison and Winterboro, along with several other programs hoping to reach the state championship game.
Addison advanced with a 55-13 victory over Fayetteville and will host Sulligent.
Winterboro defeated Red Bay 34-12 and faces Spring Garden in the second round.
McKenzie defeated Southern Choctaw 38-8 and will host Kinston, while Elba advanced with a 52-22 victory over J.F. Shields and will face Maplesville.
Woodville also delivered one of the opening round's highest-scoring performances, defeating Berry 76-36.
Class 1A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
- Kinston at McKenzie
- Leroy at Brantley
- University Charter School at Billingsley
- Maplesville at Elba
- Loachapoka at Woodville
- Hubbertville at Wadley
- Sulligent at Addison
- Spring Garden at Winterboro
Notable Class 1A First-Round Results
- McKenzie 38, Southern Choctaw 8
- Kinston 47, Sweet Water 8
- Leroy 47, Verbena 0
- Woodville 76, Berry 36
- Addison 55, Fayetteville 13
- Winterboro 34, Red Bay 12
- Elba 52, J.F. Shields 22
- Maplesville 66, Choctaw County 14
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 1A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Alabama Private School Single-A Football Playoff Bracket
The new Single-A private-school classification features several undefeated championship contenders, including Montgomery Academy and Westbrook Christian.
Montgomery Academy advanced with a 50-6 victory over Providence Christian and will host Mobile Christian, which defeated Alabama Christian 31-12.
Westbrook Christian defeated Victory Christian 52-14 and will host Whitesburg Christian.
Tuscaloosa Academy and Mars Hill Bible also advanced with convincing first-round victories.
The Bayside Academy-St. James opening-round game was postponed because of a problem with the stadium lights and rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7.
Private Single-A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
- Bayside Academy/St. James winner vs. Cottage Hill Christian
- Mobile Christian at Montgomery Academy
- Mars Hill Bible at Tuscaloosa Academy
- Whitesburg Christian at Westbrook Christian
Notable First-Round Results
- Montgomery Academy 50, Providence Christian 6
- Westbrook Christian 52, Victory Christian 14
- Mars Hill Bible 57, Pickens Academy 0
- Tuscaloosa Academy 37, Coosa Christian 7
- Mobile Christian 31, Alabama Christian 12
- Cottage Hill Christian 34, Trinity Presbyterian 17
- Whitesburg Christian 21, Hope Christian 7
VIEW THE UPDATED PRIVATE SINGLE-A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Alabama Private School Double-AA Football Playoff Bracket
The new Double-AA classification includes Briarwood Christian, UMS-Wright, McGill-Toolen and American Christian.
Briarwood Christian advanced by forfeit over St. John Paul II and will host John Carroll Catholic, which defeated Randolph 28-7.
UMS-Wright defeated Houston Academy 35-0 and will host St. Paul's Episcopal, which edged Montgomery Catholic 6-3.
McGill-Toolen advanced with a 45-0 shutout of Faith Academy and will face Glenwood School.
American Christian defeated Westminster Christian 55-14 and will host Lee-Scott Academy, which upset Madison Academy 24-21.
Private Double-AA Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
- St. Paul's Episcopal at UMS-Wright
- Glenwood School at McGill-Toolen
- John Carroll Catholic at Briarwood Christian
- Lee-Scott Academy at American Christian
Notable First-Round Results
- UMS-Wright 35, Houston Academy 0
- St. Paul's Episcopal 6, Montgomery Catholic 3
- Glenwood School 42, St. Michael Catholic 35
- McGill-Toolen 45, Faith Academy 0
- John Carroll Catholic 28, Randolph 7
- Lee-Scott Academy 24, Madison Academy 21
- American Christian 55, Westminster Christian 14
- Briarwood Christian advanced by forfeit over St. John Paul II
VIEW THE UPDATED PRIVATE DOUBLE-AA PLAYOFF BRACKET
When Are the 2026 Alabama High School Football State Championships?
The 2026 AHSAA state championships will be played Dec. 2-5 at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus in Mobile.
The championship schedule includes eight tackle football title games across the six public-school and two private-school classifications.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
- 11 a.m. CT: Private Single-A championship
- 7 p.m. CT: Private Double-AA championship
Thursday, Dec. 3
- 11 a.m. CT: Class 1A championship
- 7 p.m. CT: Class 4A championship
Friday, Dec. 4
- 11 a.m. CT: Class 2A championship
- 7 p.m. CT: Class 5A championship
Saturday, Dec. 5
- 11 a.m. CT: Class 3A championship
- 7 p.m. CT: Class 6A championship
The AHSAA will also conduct its flag football state championships Dec. 1.
What's Next in the Alabama High School Football Playoffs?
The second round of the AHSAA football playoffs is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13, with games beginning at 7 p.m. local time.
The winners advance to the state quarterfinals Nov. 20, followed by the semifinals Nov. 27.
The postseason concludes Dec. 2-5 in Mobile, where eight state champions will be crowned under Alabama's new classification structure.
High School On SI will continue updating the official Alabama high school football playoff brackets with final scores, upcoming matchups and championship information throughout November and December.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.