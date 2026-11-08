Alabama High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 12-14

The Alabama high school football playoffs are headed into the second round, and the opening weekend delivered plenty of drama, including historic victories, major upsets and several thrilling finishes.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) completed most of its first-round games Friday, Nov. 6, setting up the next round of postseason action Friday, Nov. 13.

Among the biggest developments was Douglas earning the first playoff victory in school history with a 33-27 win over Mortimer Jordan. Orange Beach also celebrated its first postseason victory, defeating Charles Henderson 21-20 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Hoover delivered one of the opening round's most convincing performances, routing Bob Jones 50-3 to set up a second-round showdown with longtime rival Thompson.

In Class 5A, Saraland rolled past Pelham 61-28 and will travel to undefeated Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa in one of next Friday's most anticipated games.

The postseason has also produced several close finishes. Hewitt-Trussville survived Gadsden City 38-35 in Class 6A, Boaz defeated Gardendale 28-27 in overtime in Class 5A, and Collinsville edged Lamar County 35-34 in Class 2A.

Fourteen undefeated teams remain in the championship hunt, according to the AHSAA's post-first-round report.

The 2026 tournament also introduces a new championship structure, with six public-school classifications and separate Single-A and Double-AA private-school tournaments. The postseason concludes Dec. 2-5 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Alabama high school football playoff brackets, including first-round results, second-round matchups and state championship information.

Class 6A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A features one of the most anticipated games of the second round as Hoover travels to Thompson.

Hoover opened the postseason with a dominant 50-3 victory over Bob Jones. Thompson, which received a first-round bye, now begins its championship pursuit against a familiar rival.

Undefeated Prattville also enters the postseason after receiving a bye and will host Spain Park, which defeated Buckhorn 38-28.

Central-Phenix City faces Baker, while Auburn hosts Foley.

The classification's expanded 24-team tournament gave eight teams opening-round byes, creating a full Round of 16 for Nov. 13.

Class 6A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Hewitt-Trussville at James Clemens

Foley at Auburn

Spain Park at Prattville

Carver-Montgomery at Daphne

Baker at Central-Phenix City

Vestavia Hills at Sparkman

Opelika at Fairhope

Hoover at Thompson

Notable Class 6A First-Round Results

Hoover 50, Bob Jones 3

Hewitt-Trussville 38, Gadsden City 35

Foley 49, JAG 28

Spain Park 38, Buckhorn 28

Carver-Montgomery 47, Robertsdale 25

Baker 31, Enterprise 27

Vestavia Hills 50, Huntsville 12

Opelika 41, Alma Bryant 7

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 6A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 5A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5A features several intriguing second-round matchups, led by Saraland's trip to undefeated Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.

Saraland advanced with a 61-28 victory over Pelham, while Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa overwhelmed Stanhope Elmore 50-7.

Gulf Shores also remained undefeated, defeating Ramsay 33-7 to set up a matchup against McAdory.

Douglas delivered one of the opening round's most memorable victories, defeating Mortimer Jordan 33-27 for the program's first playoff win. The Eagles now face Clay-Chalkville, which defeated Austin 62-7.

Boaz survived Gardendale 28-27 in overtime and advances to face Muscle Shoals.

Class 5A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Pike Road at Homewood

McAdory at Gulf Shores

Saraland at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Benjamin Russell at Spanish Fort

Boaz at Muscle Shoals

Russellville at Parker

Minor at Florence

Douglas at Clay-Chalkville

Notable Class 5A First-Round Results

Saraland 61, Pelham 28

Clay-Chalkville 62, Austin 7

Douglas 33, Mortimer Jordan 27

Gulf Shores 33, Ramsay 7

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 50, Stanhope Elmore 7

Boaz 28, Gardendale 27 (OT)

McAdory 55, Russell County 48

Parker 54, Mae Jemison 12

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 5A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 4A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A produced another historic moment when Orange Beach earned the first playoff victory in school history.

The Makos defeated Charles Henderson 21-20 and will travel to Sipsey Valley in the second round.

Undefeated Scottsboro continued its impressive season with a 51-14 victory over Center Point and will host Alexandria, which defeated Hamilton 47-35.

Oak Grove advanced with a 7-0 shutout of Guntersville and will face Moody.

Other notable second-round games include Selma at Vigor and Cherokee County at Leeds.

Class 4A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Orange Beach at Sipsey Valley

Selma at Vigor

Williamson at Northside

Marbury at Eufaula

Alexandria at Scottsboro

Oak Grove at Moody

Deshler at Good Hope

Cherokee County at Leeds

Notable Class 4A First-Round Results

Orange Beach 21, Charles Henderson 20

Scottsboro 51, Center Point 14

Alexandria 47, Hamilton 35

Oak Grove 7, Guntersville 0

Sipsey Valley 35, Andalusia 28

Leeds 45, Brooks 7

Vigor 37, Valley 7

Williamson 42, Elmore County 0

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 4A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 3A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A features several undefeated teams still chasing state championships, including Cleburne County, Bullock County, Plainview and Hatton.

Cleburne County defeated Escambia County 49-13 in the first round and will travel to Cordova.

Bullock County survived a much closer game, defeating Corner 17-14. The undefeated Hornets now face W.S. Neal.

Plainview advanced with a 40-20 victory over East Lawrence and will host Etowah, while Hatton rolled past New Hope 46-8 and will face Lauderdale County.

Class 3A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Cleburne County at Cordova

Bibb County at T.R. Miller

Jackson at Pleasant Grove

Bullock County at W.S. Neal

Etowah at Plainview

Lauderdale County at Hatton

Fayette County at Vinemont

Oneonta at Curry

Notable Class 3A First-Round Results

Cleburne County 49, Escambia County 13

Bullock County 17, Corner 14

Plainview 40, East Lawrence 20

Hatton 46, New Hope 8

Oneonta 63, Rogers 21

Pleasant Grove 48, Booker T. Washington 21

Jackson 48, White Plains 31

Fayette County 43, North Jackson 7

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 3A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 2A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A features undefeated Reeltown and Cottonwood, along with several traditional championship contenders.

Reeltown dominated J.U. Blacksher 62-7 in the opening round and will host Ariton.

Cottonwood defeated Greensboro 44-0 and advances to face Clarke County.

Fyffe continued its postseason run with a 48-14 victory over Cleveland and will host Walter Wellborn.

One of the opening round's closest games came in Collinsville, where the Panthers edged Lamar County 35-34. Collinsville now travels to Piedmont.

Cold Springs also advanced after defeating Pisgah 42-34 and will face Lexington.

Class 2A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Ariton at Reeltown

Isabella at Luverne

Aliceville at Dadeville

Cottonwood at Clarke County

Walter Wellborn at Fyffe

Gordo at Pleasant Valley

Cold Springs at Lexington

Collinsville at Piedmont

Notable Class 2A First-Round Results

Reeltown 62, J.U. Blacksher 7

Cottonwood 44, Greensboro 0

Fyffe 48, Cleveland 14

Collinsville 35, Lamar County 34

Cold Springs 42, Pisgah 34

Piedmont 48, J.B. Pennington 7

Gordo 52, Ider 8

Luverne 53, Ranburne 0

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 2A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 1A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1A features undefeated Addison and Winterboro, along with several other programs hoping to reach the state championship game.

Addison advanced with a 55-13 victory over Fayetteville and will host Sulligent.

Winterboro defeated Red Bay 34-12 and faces Spring Garden in the second round.

McKenzie defeated Southern Choctaw 38-8 and will host Kinston, while Elba advanced with a 52-22 victory over J.F. Shields and will face Maplesville.

Woodville also delivered one of the opening round's highest-scoring performances, defeating Berry 76-36.

Class 1A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Kinston at McKenzie

Leroy at Brantley

University Charter School at Billingsley

Maplesville at Elba

Loachapoka at Woodville

Hubbertville at Wadley

Sulligent at Addison

Spring Garden at Winterboro

Notable Class 1A First-Round Results

McKenzie 38, Southern Choctaw 8

Kinston 47, Sweet Water 8

Leroy 47, Verbena 0

Woodville 76, Berry 36

Addison 55, Fayetteville 13

Winterboro 34, Red Bay 12

Elba 52, J.F. Shields 22

Maplesville 66, Choctaw County 14

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 1A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Alabama Private School Single-A Football Playoff Bracket

The new Single-A private-school classification features several undefeated championship contenders, including Montgomery Academy and Westbrook Christian.

Montgomery Academy advanced with a 50-6 victory over Providence Christian and will host Mobile Christian, which defeated Alabama Christian 31-12.

Westbrook Christian defeated Victory Christian 52-14 and will host Whitesburg Christian.

Tuscaloosa Academy and Mars Hill Bible also advanced with convincing first-round victories.

The Bayside Academy-St. James opening-round game was postponed because of a problem with the stadium lights and rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7.

Private Single-A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Bayside Academy/St. James winner vs. Cottage Hill Christian

Mobile Christian at Montgomery Academy

Mars Hill Bible at Tuscaloosa Academy

Whitesburg Christian at Westbrook Christian

Notable First-Round Results

Montgomery Academy 50, Providence Christian 6

Westbrook Christian 52, Victory Christian 14

Mars Hill Bible 57, Pickens Academy 0

Tuscaloosa Academy 37, Coosa Christian 7

Mobile Christian 31, Alabama Christian 12

Cottage Hill Christian 34, Trinity Presbyterian 17

Whitesburg Christian 21, Hope Christian 7

VIEW THE UPDATED PRIVATE SINGLE-A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Alabama Private School Double-AA Football Playoff Bracket

The new Double-AA classification includes Briarwood Christian, UMS-Wright, McGill-Toolen and American Christian.

Briarwood Christian advanced by forfeit over St. John Paul II and will host John Carroll Catholic, which defeated Randolph 28-7.

UMS-Wright defeated Houston Academy 35-0 and will host St. Paul's Episcopal, which edged Montgomery Catholic 6-3.

McGill-Toolen advanced with a 45-0 shutout of Faith Academy and will face Glenwood School.

American Christian defeated Westminster Christian 55-14 and will host Lee-Scott Academy, which upset Madison Academy 24-21.

Private Double-AA Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

St. Paul's Episcopal at UMS-Wright

Glenwood School at McGill-Toolen

John Carroll Catholic at Briarwood Christian

Lee-Scott Academy at American Christian

Notable First-Round Results

UMS-Wright 35, Houston Academy 0

St. Paul's Episcopal 6, Montgomery Catholic 3

Glenwood School 42, St. Michael Catholic 35

McGill-Toolen 45, Faith Academy 0

John Carroll Catholic 28, Randolph 7

Lee-Scott Academy 24, Madison Academy 21

American Christian 55, Westminster Christian 14

Briarwood Christian advanced by forfeit over St. John Paul II

VIEW THE UPDATED PRIVATE DOUBLE-AA PLAYOFF BRACKET

When Are the 2026 Alabama High School Football State Championships?

The 2026 AHSAA state championships will be played Dec. 2-5 at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus in Mobile.

The championship schedule includes eight tackle football title games across the six public-school and two private-school classifications.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

11 a.m. CT: Private Single-A championship

7 p.m. CT: Private Double-AA championship

Thursday, Dec. 3

11 a.m. CT: Class 1A championship

7 p.m. CT: Class 4A championship

Friday, Dec. 4

11 a.m. CT: Class 2A championship

7 p.m. CT: Class 5A championship

Saturday, Dec. 5

11 a.m. CT: Class 3A championship

7 p.m. CT: Class 6A championship

The AHSAA will also conduct its flag football state championships Dec. 1.

What's Next in the Alabama High School Football Playoffs?

The second round of the AHSAA football playoffs is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13, with games beginning at 7 p.m. local time.

The winners advance to the state quarterfinals Nov. 20, followed by the semifinals Nov. 27.

The postseason concludes Dec. 2-5 in Mobile, where eight state champions will be crowned under Alabama's new classification structure.

High School On SI will continue updating the official Alabama high school football playoff brackets with final scores, upcoming matchups and championship information throughout November and December.