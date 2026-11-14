Texas-Sized Shocker: Highly Ranked Richmond Randle Upset By College Station A&M Consolidated In Playoff Opener

A recent Texas high school football state champion sees its season come to an abrupt end after the opening week of postseason play.

Richmond Randle, which brought a perfect record into Friday’s bi-district round of the University Interscholastic League 5A Division I playoffs, is suddenly out thanks to College Station A&M Consolidated. The Tigers, who came in with four losses, got a late touchdown pass on third-and-long to hand the Lions a stunning 28-24 defeat in Rosenberg.

A&M Consolidated just shocked the state 🤯



The Tigers take down unbeaten Richmond Randle, capped by Holt Goodwin's go-ahead strike to Mari Moore on 3rd & 26 in the final two minutes 😤



Final from Rosenberg in tonight's Friday Night Football Game of the Week! pic.twitter.com/OGVv0qpJRo — Dave Campbell's Texas Sports (@dctf) November 14, 2026

Friday’s win ended what had been a tremendous run of success for Randle, which came in having won 41 of its last 42 ballgames. The Lions were also the No. 2 ranked team in the latest High School On SI Texas Top 25 poll.

The shocking upset also brought to an end the career of one of the nation’s top running backs, Landen Williams-Callis, a University of Texas commit. He helped Randle win the 5A Division II state championship as a sophomore two seasons ago and the Lions returned to the 5A DII title game last season before falling to South Oak Cliff.

How A&M Consolidated Pulled It Off

Though the Tigers were the decided underdog entering Friday’s game, they came out swinging from the get-go.

The Tigers scored on their opening possession, a 12-yard TD pass from Holt Goodwin to Mari Moore and a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Later in the first quarter, A&M Consolidated extended the lead to 14-0 on a long TD run from Ja’marlon Mooring.

NOBODY'S CATCHING HIM 😤



Ja'marlon Mooring @JaMooring escapes and takes it to the house. A&M Consolidated leads 14-0 before the first quarter is even over in Rosenberg pic.twitter.com/PtL35YJaAR — Dave Campbell's Texas Sports (@dctf) November 14, 2026

After Randle got on the scoreboard with a field goal, the Tigers struck again in the second quarter, when on a third-and-9, Goodwin found a wide-open Joseph Young for a 26-yard score. That extended the lead to 21-3.

Play fake... and nobody's home 👀



Holt Goodwin finds a wide-open Joseph Young on 3rd & 9, and the Tigers keep rolling against unbeaten Randle 🔥@holtgoodwin773 pic.twitter.com/QhGFdGJu9d — Dave Campbell's Texas Sports (@dctf) November 14, 2026

Randle, however, answered with two touchdowns right before halftime, the latter a Hail Mary pass from Jamir Young to Kamar Chavez-Brown, that cut A&M Consolidated’s lead to four, 21-17.

WHAT A WAY TO END THE HALF 🤯



Jamir Young lets it fly, it's tipped, and Kamar Chavez-Brown comes down with it in the end zone as time expires. Randle is right back in this one in Rosenberg 🔥@kamar1chavez pic.twitter.com/paU3jOVM8O — Dave Campbell's Texas Sports (@dctf) November 14, 2026

It remained 21-17 until early in the fourth quarter, when Randle went in front, 24-21, on a Williams-Callis TD run.

With less than two minutes remaining, A&M Consolidated faced a third-and-26 from the Randle 32. But Goodwin hooked up with Moore, who caught the ball near 5 and eluded a pair of Randle defenders while stepping into the end zone to give the Tigers the lead.

Randle drove deep into Tiger territory in the waning seconds, but a desperation lateral play was denied, as A&M Consolidated players swarmed one another in jubilation.

🚨🚨🚨A&M Consolidated Tigers come to Richmond, TX and takes down Randle Lions



28-24 in a thriller Bi-District playoff match ! pic.twitter.com/EDoF26JWCG — VYPE (@vypehouston) November 14, 2026

What’s Next For The Tigers?

Following Friday night’s upset win, A&M Consolidated (7-4) moves into next week’s area round.

The Tigers will face Goose Creek Memorial, which beat Houston Milby, 82-27, in its bi-district game. Next week’s area round winner moves on to the regional semifinals, facing the winner between Pflugerville Weiss and Port Arthur Memorial.

In addition, it also raises the possibility of a regional final between A&M Consolidated and its crosstown rival, College Station. College Station plays La Porte on the other side of the regional bracket.

Ending A Legendary Career

Friday’s loss brought to an end the career of one of the greatest running backs in the long and storied history of Texas high school football in Landen Williams-Callis.

In the second quarter of the bi-district loss, Williams-Callis became just the fifth player in state history to rush for 10,000 yards, joining Kaegan Ash (Mount Enterprise), Kenneth Hall (Sugar Land), Johnathan Gray (Aledo) and Traylon Shead (Cayuga). Williams-Callis was also the 15th player nationwide to rush for at least 10,000 yards.

🚨 HISTORY MADE! 🚨



10,000 CAREER RUSHING YARDS! 🤯🏈



Landen Williams-Callis becomes just the FIFTH player in Texas high school football history to reach the 10,000-yard rushing milestone, joining legendary company alongside Kaegan Ash, Kenneth Hall, Johnathan Gray and Traylon… pic.twitter.com/q6ez7ATdrb — Dave Campbell's Texas Sports (@dctf) November 14, 2026

He ended up rushing for 235 yards and two TDs, as Williams-Callis finishes his career with 10,206 rushing yards, which puts him 15th on the all-time rushing list.

On the season, Williams-Callis rushed for 2,712 yards and 39 TDs, a year after generating 3,442 yards and 58 scores.