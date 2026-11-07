Alabama High School Football Final Scores — November 6
High School On SI has Alabama high school football final scores from November 6.
Alabama High School Football Final Scores — November 6
Fyffe 48, Cleveland 14
UMS-Wright Prep 35, Houston Academy 0
Monroe Academy 51, Southern Prep Academy 17
Autauga Academy 26, Southern Academy 14
Mobile Christian 31, Alabama Christian Academy 12
Florence 35, St. Clair County 21
Deshler 24, Central of Clay County 7
Winterboro 34, Red Bay 12
Cottonwood 44, Greensboro 0
Spring Garden 20, South Lamar 15
Lauderdale County 49, Hokes Bluff 14
T.R. Miller 22, Talladega 14
Lee-Scott Academy 24, Madison Academy 21
Alexandria 47, Hamilton 35
(#24) Vigor 37, Valley 7
(#6) Hewitt-Trussville 38, Gadsden City 35
Reeltown 62, Blacksher 7
Addison 55, Fayetteville 13
(#4) Vestavia Hills 50, Huntsville 12
Woodville 76, Berry 36
(#7) Spain Park 38, Buckhorn 28
Jackson 48, White Plains 31
Baker 31, (#16) Enterprise 27
Brantley 29, Linden 0
Ariton 35, Thorsby 16
Luverne 53, Ranburne 0
Fayette County 43, North Jackson 7
Pleasant Grove 48, Booker T. Washington 21
McGill-Toolen 45, Faith Academy 0
Muscle Shoals 31, (#22) Oxford 14
(#11) Opelika 41, Bryant 7
Bullock County 17, Corner 14
Whitesburg Christian Academy 21, Hope Christian Academy 7
Northside 49, Ashford 13
Leroy 47, Verbena 0
McAdory 55, Russell County 48
(#17) Montgomery Academy 50, Providence Christian 6
Oak Grove 7, Guntersville 0
Moody 20, West Morgan 14
Hubbertville 52, Cedar Bluff 0
(#13) Carver Montgomery 47, Robertsdale 25
Vinemont 16, Central 8
Wellborn 36, Colbert County 8
(#12) Parker 54, Mae Jemison 12
Bibb County 41, Slocomb 0
Cordova 47, Pike County 21
(#14) Gulf Shores 33, Ramsay 7
Douglas 33, Mortimer Jordan 27
Dadeville 28, Thomasville 0
Plainview 40, East Lawrence 20
Minor 26, Arab 21
Selma 48, Carroll 8
Leeds 45, Brooks 7
Foley 49, JAG 28
(#15) Saraland 61, Pelham 28
Russellville 42, Pell City 33
Clarke County 30, Lanett 25
(#20) Maplesville 66, Choctaw County 14
Curry 13, Geraldine 6
Banks Academy 52, Chambers Academy 30
Mars Hill Bible 57, Pickens Academy 0
Tuscaloosa Academy 37, Coosa Christian 7
American Christian Academy 55, Westminster Christian Academy 14
Kinston 47, Sweet Water 8
Scottsboro 51, Center Point 14
Cold Springs 42, Pisgah 34
Elba 52, Shields 22
Pleasant Valley 35, Phil Campbell 6
McKenzie 38, Southern Choctaw 8
Eufaula 35, Shelby County 14
W.S. Neal 43, Handley 33
Loachapoka 55, Meek 14
University Charter 54, Samson 0
(#5) Hillcrest 50, Stanhope Elmore 7
Sipsey Valley 35, Andalusia 28
Heritage Christian Academy 60, Cornerstone Christian 0
Lexington 28, Ohatchee 21
(#8) Hoover 50, Bob Jones 3
Glenwood 42, St. Michael Catholic 35
John Carroll Catholic 28, Randolph School 7
Cleburne County 49, Escambia County 13
Pike Road 44, Bessemer City 34
(#25) Williamson 42, Elmore County 0
(#21) Benjamin Russell 20, Central 10
(#19) Homewood 36, Theodore 14
Billingsley 14, McIntosh 9
Oneonta 63, Rogers 21
Aliceville 26, Highland Home 7
Boaz 28, Gardendale 27
Etowah 21, Wilson 14
Sulligent 44, Appalachian 26
Gordo 52, Ider 8
Isabella 28, Long 20
Cherokee County 19, Shades Valley 7
Wadley 44, Hackleburg 25
Good Hope 24, Fairfield 21
Collinsville 35, Lamar County 34
(#9) Clay-Chalkville 62, Austin 7
Hatton 46, New Hope 8
Piedmont 48, Pennington 7
Cottage Hill Christian Academy 34, Trinity Presbyterian 17
Evangel Christian 60, East Central HomeSchool 12
Spanish Fort 13, Helena 3
Marbury 17, Citronelle 6
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917