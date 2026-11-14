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Alabama High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 13

See final scores from another round of the 2026 AHSAA playoffs
Jack Butler|
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The 2026 Alabama high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.

Alabama High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 13

McKenzie 46, Kinston 40

Reeltown 49, Ariton 13

Leroy 21, Brantley 18

Pleasant Grove 27, Jackson 7

(#4) Vestavia Hills 56, Sparkman 10

Winterboro 60, Spring Garden 14

Tuscaloosa Academy 14, Mars Hill Bible 10

Cleburne County 49, Cordova 14

(#19) Briarwood Christian 27, John Carroll Catholic 19

UMS-Wright Prep 37, St. Paul’s Episcopal 17

McGill-Toolen 38, Glenwood 14

T.R. Miller 52, Bibb County 35

Florence 36, Minor 12

Oneonta 56, Curry 14

Plainview 55, Etowah 7

Moody 45, Oak Grove 14

(#12) Gulf Shores 47, McAdory 10

(#21) Maplesville 49, Elba 22

Hubbertville 28, Wadley 7

Cornerstone Christian 46, Coosa Valley Academy 0

(#17) Montgomery Academy 49, Mobile Christian 14

Fayette County 27, Vinemont 0

(#2) Thompson 42, (#8) Hoover 14

Daphne 23, (#15) Carver Montgomery 15

(#11) Opelika 42, Fairhope 21

Vigor 57, Selma 22

Dadeville 38, Aliceville 6

Hatton 48, Lauderdale County 14

Deshler 35, Good Hope 34

(#6) Hewitt-Trussville 51, James Clemens 27

American Christian Academy 56, Lee-Scott Academy 7

Gordo 42, Pleasant Valley 35

Fyffe 49, Wellborn 14

Scottsboro 35, Alexandria 33

Westbrook Christian 42, Whitesburg Christian Academy 18

Marbury 24, Eufaula 0

University Charter 52, Billingsley 18

Cottonwood 30, Clarke County 6

Lexington 50, Cold Springs 36

Bullock County 24, W.S. Neal 17

(#18) Benjamin Russell 24, Spanish Fort 17

Leeds 50, Cherokee County 7

Bayside Academy 50, Cottage Hill Christian Academy 28

(#14) Parker 35, Russellville 3

Muscle Shoals 30, Boaz 6

(#1) Prattville 36, (#7) Spain Park 17

Loachapoka 49, Woodville 19

Orange Beach 42, Sipsey Valley 37

(#22) Williamson 39, Northside 7

(#5) Hillcrest 24, (#13) Saraland 21

(#25) Pike Road 38, (#20) Homewood 35

Collinsville 17, Piedmont 14

Luverne 48, Isabella 8

Addison 53, Sulligent 0

(#10) Auburn 56, Foley 13

(#9) Clay-Chalkville 56, Douglas 0

(#3) Central 58, Baker 7

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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