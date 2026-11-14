Alabama High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 13
The 2026 Alabama high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
Alabama High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 13
McKenzie 46, Kinston 40
Reeltown 49, Ariton 13
Leroy 21, Brantley 18
Pleasant Grove 27, Jackson 7
(#4) Vestavia Hills 56, Sparkman 10
Winterboro 60, Spring Garden 14
Tuscaloosa Academy 14, Mars Hill Bible 10
Cleburne County 49, Cordova 14
(#19) Briarwood Christian 27, John Carroll Catholic 19
UMS-Wright Prep 37, St. Paul’s Episcopal 17
McGill-Toolen 38, Glenwood 14
T.R. Miller 52, Bibb County 35
Florence 36, Minor 12
Oneonta 56, Curry 14
Plainview 55, Etowah 7
Moody 45, Oak Grove 14
(#12) Gulf Shores 47, McAdory 10
(#21) Maplesville 49, Elba 22
Hubbertville 28, Wadley 7
Cornerstone Christian 46, Coosa Valley Academy 0
(#17) Montgomery Academy 49, Mobile Christian 14
Fayette County 27, Vinemont 0
(#2) Thompson 42, (#8) Hoover 14
Daphne 23, (#15) Carver Montgomery 15
(#11) Opelika 42, Fairhope 21
Vigor 57, Selma 22
Dadeville 38, Aliceville 6
Hatton 48, Lauderdale County 14
Deshler 35, Good Hope 34
(#6) Hewitt-Trussville 51, James Clemens 27
American Christian Academy 56, Lee-Scott Academy 7
Gordo 42, Pleasant Valley 35
Fyffe 49, Wellborn 14
Scottsboro 35, Alexandria 33
Westbrook Christian 42, Whitesburg Christian Academy 18
Marbury 24, Eufaula 0
University Charter 52, Billingsley 18
Cottonwood 30, Clarke County 6
Lexington 50, Cold Springs 36
Bullock County 24, W.S. Neal 17
(#18) Benjamin Russell 24, Spanish Fort 17
Leeds 50, Cherokee County 7
Bayside Academy 50, Cottage Hill Christian Academy 28
(#14) Parker 35, Russellville 3
Muscle Shoals 30, Boaz 6
(#1) Prattville 36, (#7) Spain Park 17
Loachapoka 49, Woodville 19
Orange Beach 42, Sipsey Valley 37
(#22) Williamson 39, Northside 7
(#5) Hillcrest 24, (#13) Saraland 21
(#25) Pike Road 38, (#20) Homewood 35
Collinsville 17, Piedmont 14
Luverne 48, Isabella 8
Addison 53, Sulligent 0
(#10) Auburn 56, Foley 13
(#9) Clay-Chalkville 56, Douglas 0
(#3) Central 58, Baker 7
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917