The opening round of the 2026 Alabama high school football playoffs is in the books, and it delivered a little bit of everything.

There were upsets, close calls, impressive individual performances and plenty of blowouts as teams across the state began their pursuit of a championship.

Curry's upset of Geraldine was arguably the biggest surprise of the opening round. Defending Class 5A state champion Moody also turned heads with a victory over West Morgan.

Most of the favorites survived, but not all of them had an easy time.

No. 5 Alexandria raced to a three-touchdown lead against Hamilton, only to find itself in a battle before eventually pulling away. Meanwhile, Class 4A No. 1 Scottsboro had little trouble taking care of business.

Before looking ahead to the second round, let's revisit some of the biggest performances, surprises and storylines from opening weekend.

Here's The Week That Was.

Etowah 21, Wilson 14

From 1-9 to a first-round playoff victory. What a difference a year makes.

Last season, Etowah slogged through one of the most difficult seasons in school history.

Now, the Blue Devils are headed to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

Tip of the cap to second-year coach Davin Hawkins for the turnaround he's engineered at Etowah (7-4).

Next week, the Blue Devils travel to Rainsville to face No. 1 Plainview.

Jackson 48, White Plains 31

Regardless of how things turned out against defending state champion Jackson on Friday night, 2026 has been a rousing success for the White Plains Wildcats.

After an 0-3 start, White Plains rattled off six consecutive victories to qualify for the postseason for just the second time in school history and the first since 1994.

For the opening 12 minutes Friday night, the Wildcats went toe-to-toe with the defending champions, battling to a 7-7 tie after the first quarter.

But Jackson took control over the next two quarters, outscoring White Plains 27-3 and building a lead too large for the Wildcats to overcome.

Jackson piled up 578 yards of total offense, including 421 on the ground.

Jackson (8-3) travels to Pleasant Grove (9-2) for the second round.

Cleburne County 49, Escambia County 13

It took a while for Cleburne County's offense to get rolling Friday night.

Escambia County managed something few teams have done against the Tigers this season: take the lead.

The Blue Devils held Cleburne County scoreless through the first quarter and into the second after taking a 7-0 lead.

Then reality set in.

Cleburne County exploded for 49 points, rolling to its first playoff victory since 2015.

Quarterback Jaylen Baker completed 6 of 11 passes for 115 yards and three touchdowns.

Cade Shubert led the receiving effort with three catches for 86 yards, including touchdown receptions of 55 and 3 yards. Lyric Ware hauled in Baker's other touchdown pass.

Alijah Ware had a big night on the ground, rushing for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

Cleburne County (11-0) travels to Cordova (8-3) for the second round.

Lauderdale County 49, Hokes Bluff 14

Both teams entered the postseason riding lengthy winning streaks after slow starts.

Lauderdale County opened the season 1-3 under first-year coach Reid Newton before winning six straight, thanks largely to an offense averaging 40.2 points per game.

Hokes Bluff began the year 1-4 before closing the regular season with five consecutive victories.

Friday night, only one streak survived.

Lauderdale County overwhelmed the Eagles 49-14 in the first meeting between the programs, bringing Hokes Bluff's remarkable turnaround season to an abrupt end.

Hokes Bluff finishes 6-5, while Lauderdale County (8-3) advances to face unbeaten Hatton (11-0) in the second round.

No. 5 Alexandria 47, Hamilton 35

The Valley Cubs' fast start proved just enough to secure a 47-35 victory over Hamilton in a game that turned out much closer than the home crowd had hoped.

After racing to a 21-0 lead, Alexandria appeared to be in complete control.

Hamilton had other ideas.

The Aggies rallied to tie the game at 28, putting the Valley Cubs in a battle that few expected after the opening quarter.

But in the end, the difference was J.J. Beason.

Beason delivered another monster performance, rushing for 225 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries. He also intercepted two passes on defense.

With the victory, Alexandria improves to 3-0 all time against Hamilton.

The Valley Cubs (10-1) travel to face No. 1 Scottsboro (11-0) in the second round.

Piedmont 48, J.B. Pennington 7

Jaxson Howard rushed for 155 yards and four touchdowns as Piedmont cruised to its fifth consecutive victory.

The Bulldogs made quick work of an overmatched J.B. Pennington squad, improving to 10-0 all time against Pennington.

Junior quarterback Cole Austin completed 6 of 8 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

Carson Cleveland and Aliandre Wright also scored for the Bulldogs.

Ben Tolbert returned an interception 48 yards for a touchdown, putting Piedmont ahead 34-0 just before halftime.

Nathan Studdard chipped in with 60 rushing yards on seven carries.

Lexington 28, Ohatchee 21

Ohatchee engineered one of East Alabama's biggest turnarounds in 2026, doubling its win total from a year ago.

Friday night in Lexington, the Indians nearly added one of the first round's biggest upsets to their list of accomplishments.

Ohatchee led 21-20 with 1:39 remaining, but Lexington scored with 1:19 left to escape with a hard-fought 28-21 victory.

It was a heartbreaking ending to an otherwise impressive season for the Indians.

Muscle Shoals 31, Oxford 14

Big plays, an ejection and a kickoff return for a touchdown doomed Oxford in a sloppy first-round loss to Muscle Shoals.

Quarterback Lincoln Smothers broke free for an 88-yard touchdown run to put Muscle Shoals ahead 7-0.

Oxford eventually tied the game at 7 before a 29-yard field goal by Trojans kicker Macon McBride gave Muscle Shoals a 10-7 halftime lead.

The second half belonged to the Trojans, who outscored Oxford 21-7 over the final 24 minutes.

The Yellow Jackets pulled within three at 17-14, only to watch Christian Pritchard return the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown, pushing the Muscle Shoals lead back to double digits.

The loss marks the first time Oxford has been eliminated in the opening round in consecutive seasons since 2008 and 2009.

Last year, Parker defeated the Yellow Jackets 42-21 in the first round.

Cherokee County 19, Shades Valley 7

Tatum Perry rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns as Cherokee County won its fifth consecutive game since a Week 6 loss to Scottsboro.

The Warriors improved to 3-0 all time against Shades Valley.

Cherokee County (8-3) travels to Homer Smiles Field on Friday night to face Leeds (9-2) in the second round.

Pleasant Valley 35, Phil Campbell 6

A year after winning its first playoff game in school history, many wondered what Pleasant Valley would do for an encore in 2026.

The Raiders answered that question emphatically Friday night with a 35-6 rout of Phil Campbell.

Pleasant Valley remains undefeated on the road this season, improving to 5-0 away from home.

Phil Campbell kept things close early, trailing 7-6 after the first quarter.

By halftime, however, the Raiders had stretched their lead to 21-6 and were well on their way to another postseason victory.