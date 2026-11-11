The first round of the 2026 Alabama high school football playoffs delivered just about everything fans could have hoped for.

There were dominant performances, surprising upsets, long-awaited breakthroughs and a handful of individual efforts that reminded everyone why November football is different.

Some teams confirmed what we already suspected. Others showed just how much they've improved since the regular season began.

And a few proved that what happened in September or October doesn't necessarily mean much when the postseason arrives.

With the opening round in the books and the field narrowing across Alabama's eight playoff classifications, four storylines stood out.

Here's what we learned from Round 1 of the AHSAA playoffs.

1. Competition Matters

For proof, look no further than the first-round matchups involving Class 6A, Regions 3 and 4.

With the top two seeds from each region receiving first-round byes, the third through sixth seeds squared off against one another.

Class 6A, Region 3 might be the toughest region in Alabama, top to bottom.

And it's not even close.

With the likes of Prattville, Thompson, Central-Phenix City, Vestavia Hills, Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park all ranked in the top 10 of the final Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 6A poll, what more evidence do you need?

You probably won't get an argument from the teams in Region 4.

Hoover, Hewitt-Trussville, Vestavia Hills and Spain Park swept their four first-round matchups against Region 4 opponents.

Only one game, Hewitt-Trussville's 38-35 victory over Gadsden City, was decided by fewer than 10 points.

The results reinforced a familiar postseason lesson: Playing a demanding regular-season schedule against quality competition can pay enormous dividends when the playoffs arrive.

Teams that spend the fall facing championship-caliber opponents are often better prepared for the pressure and intensity of November.

2. Patience Is a Virtue

Not every successful season ends with a state championship.

Sometimes, the biggest victories come from rebuilding a program, ending a postseason drought or achieving something that once seemed out of reach.

The opening round featured several programs celebrating long-awaited breakthroughs.

Cleburne County won its first home playoff game in 11 years, defeating Escambia County 49-13 at L.E. Bell Field in Heflin.

White Plains ended a 32-year postseason drought, qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 1994.

Things didn't go the way coach Clint Smith would have liked, as the Wildcats fell 48-31 to defending state champion Jackson.

But there's still plenty to be proud of when it comes to this program and the direction it's headed.

And finally, Whitesburg Christian, in just its seventh season of varsity football, picked up its first playoff victory Friday night, upsetting Hope Christian 21-7.

Three different programs. Three different journeys.

All reminders that building a winning football program takes time, and that progress deserves recognition even when the season doesn't end with a championship trophy.

3. It's Hard to Beat a Good Team Twice in the Same Season

At least that's the case in the private-school classifications, where three first-round winners avenged regular-season losses.

Chief among them was St. Paul's, which claimed a 6-3 road victory over Montgomery Catholic after losing the regular-season meeting 31-7.

That's a 28-point turnaround in the final margin, with St. Paul's finding a way to win a defensive battle after struggling in the first meeting.

Glenwood also turned the tables.

After suffering a 48-27 regular-season loss to St. Michael Catholic, Glenwood handed coach Philip Rivers' Cardinals a 42-35 first-round defeat.

And finally, John Carroll returned the favor against Randolph.

After losing 25-21 during the regular season, the Cavaliers responded with a convincing 28-7 playoff victory Friday night.

Three rematches. Three different outcomes.

The lesson?

Regular-season results matter, but they don't guarantee anything when the teams meet again with their seasons on the line.

Adjustments, execution and the ability to handle postseason pressure can make all the difference.

4. Two-Way Stars Make a Difference in November

When the stakes are highest, the best players tend to make their presence felt.

And sometimes, they do it in every phase of the game.

Alexandria's J.J. Beason delivered one of the most remarkable performances of the opening round in Friday night's 47-35 victory over Hamilton.

Beason powered the Valley Cubs' rushing attack, carrying the ball 28 times for 225 yards and five touchdowns.

And he wasn't finished.

Defensively, Beason intercepted two passes from Hamilton quarterback Mason Holloway.

That's the kind of performance that can carry a team through a difficult playoff matchup.

Meanwhile, Muscle Shoals' Christian Pritchard proved to be a major thorn in Oxford's side during the Trojans' 31-14 victory at Lamar Field.

Pritchard, listed as a defensive back, helped his team contain Oxford's potent offense, returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown and later turned a screen pass into a 35-yard score.

Offense, defense and special teams.

There's not much Pritchard can't do on a football field.

And when the season reaches November, having a player who can change a game in multiple ways becomes an enormous advantage.

The opening round offered plenty of reminders that championships are won by teams, but exceptional individual performances can make the difference between advancing and going home.