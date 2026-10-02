Skip to main content
High School

Oregon High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - October 2

Follow Friday night's action with our statewide scoreboards
Jack Butler|
Sprague's Camden Buchheit hands the ball to Michael Hyer during a high school football game at Sprague High School on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 in Salem, Oregon.
Sprague's Camden Buchheit hands the ball to Michael Hyer during a high school football game at Sprague High School on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 in Salem, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Oregon high school football season continues with Week 5, and you can follow the action with our Oregon High School Football Scoreboard.

Oregon High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - October 2

Statewide Oregon High School Football Scoreboard

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A 8-MAN SCOREBOARD

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Share on XFollow @Butler917
Home/Oregon