Oregon High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - October 2
Follow Friday night's action with our statewide scoreboards
The 2026 Oregon high school football season continues with Week 5, and you can follow the action with our Oregon High School Football Scoreboard.
Oregon High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - October 2
Statewide Oregon High School Football Scoreboard
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917