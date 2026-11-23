The 2026 Alabama high school football playoffs are down to their final four teams in each of the six public-school classifications, with state semifinal games scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27.

Friday's quarterfinal round delivered some of the most dramatic finishes of the postseason, including Cleburne County's 35-34 triple-overtime victory over T.R. Miller in Class 3A and McKenzie's 58-52 win over Leroy in Class 1A.

Pleasant Grove also survived a one-point thriller, edging Bullock County 36-35, while Collinsville defeated Lexington 44-41 in Class 2A.

In Class 6A, defending state champion Thompson continued its postseason run with a 35-0 shutout of Opelika. The Warriors will face Central-Phenix City, which advanced with a 27-24 victory over Vestavia Hills.

Undefeated Prattville also remained in contention, defeating Daphne 31-10 to set up a semifinal showdown with Auburn.

Class 5A features a matchup of unbeaten teams as Gulf Shores hosts Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa. In Class 2A, undefeated Reeltown travels to undefeated Cottonwood with a state championship berth on the line.

Meanwhile, the championship matchups have already been determined in Alabama's two private-school classifications. Westbrook Christian will meet Bayside Academy for the Single-A title, while Briarwood Christian faces UMS-Wright in Double-AA.

The winners of the Nov. 27 semifinals will advance to the AHSAA Super 7 state championships, scheduled for Dec. 1-5 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Alabama high school football playoff brackets, including semifinal matchups, quarterfinal scores and links to the official High School On SI tournament brackets.

Class 6A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket

The Class 6A semifinals feature four traditional powers, including defending champion Thompson and undefeated Prattville.

Prattville improved to 12-0 with a 31-10 victory over Daphne and will travel to Auburn, which defeated Hewitt-Trussville 42-19.

On the other side of the bracket, Central-Phenix City survived a 27-24 battle with Vestavia Hills to reach the semifinals.

The Red Devils will host Thompson, which delivered one of the most impressive performances of the quarterfinal round with a 35-0 victory over Opelika.

Class 6A State Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 27

Prattville (12-0) at Auburn (9-3)

Thompson (10-1) at Central-Phenix City (11-1)

Class 6A Quarterfinal Scores — Nov. 20

Auburn 42, Hewitt-Trussville 19

Prattville 31, Daphne 10

Central-Phenix City 27, Vestavia Hills 24

Thompson 35, Opelika 0

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 6A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 5A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5A features one of the most anticipated semifinal matchups in the state, with undefeated Gulf Shores hosting undefeated Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.

Gulf Shores advanced with a 33-28 victory over Pike Road, while Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa defeated Benjamin Russell 38-10.

Both teams enter the semifinals with 12 or more victories and an opportunity to reach the state championship game with a perfect record intact.

The other semifinal features Parker against Clay-Chalkville.

Parker defeated Muscle Shoals 33-14 in the quarterfinals, while Clay-Chalkville survived a 31-26 battle with Florence.

Class 5A State Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 27

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (12-0) at Gulf Shores (13-0)

Clay-Chalkville (10-2) at Parker (12-1)

Class 5A Quarterfinal Scores — Nov. 20

Gulf Shores 33, Pike Road 28

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 38, Benjamin Russell 10

Parker 33, Muscle Shoals 14

Clay-Chalkville 31, Florence 26

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 5A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 4A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket

Undefeated Scottsboro headlines the Class 4A semifinals after defeating Moody 22-14 in the quarterfinals.

The Wildcats improved to 13-0 and will host Leeds, which shut out Deshler 19-0 to advance.

In the other semifinal, Vigor will host Williamson in a matchup between two teams coming off convincing quarterfinal victories.

Vigor defeated Orange Beach 47-14, ending the Makos' postseason run, while Williamson overwhelmed Marbury 48-3.

Class 4A State Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 27

Williamson (10-1) at Vigor (11-2)

Leeds (11-1) at Scottsboro (13-0)

Class 4A Quarterfinal Scores — Nov. 20

Vigor 47, Orange Beach 14

Williamson 48, Marbury 3

Scottsboro 22, Moody 14

Leeds 19, Deshler 0

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 4A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 3A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A produced two of the most dramatic finishes of the quarterfinal round, with Cleburne County and Pleasant Grove surviving games decided by a single point.

Cleburne County remained undefeated with a 35-34 triple-overtime victory over T.R. Miller. The Tigers will now host Pleasant Grove, which edged previously unbeaten Bullock County 36-35.

The other semifinal features undefeated Plainview against Oneonta.

Plainview defeated Hatton 24-14 in a matchup of previously unbeaten teams, while Oneonta advanced with a 38-14 victory over Fayette County.

Class 3A State Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 27

Pleasant Grove (11-2) at Cleburne County (13-0)

Plainview (13-0) at Oneonta (12-1)

Class 3A Quarterfinal Scores — Nov. 20

Cleburne County 35, T.R. Miller 34 (3OT)

Pleasant Grove 36, Bullock County 35

Plainview 24, Hatton 14

Oneonta 38, Fayette County 14

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 3A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 2A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket

Two undefeated teams will meet in the Class 2A semifinals when Reeltown travels to Cottonwood.

Reeltown improved to 13-0 with a 42-26 victory over Luverne, while Cottonwood remained unbeaten with a 26-14 victory over Dadeville.

The winner will advance to the Class 2A state championship game.

In the other semifinal, Gordo will host Collinsville.

Gordo eliminated traditional power Fyffe 21-7 in the quarterfinals, while Collinsville survived a 44-41 shootout against Lexington.

Class 2A State Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 27

Reeltown (13-0) at Cottonwood (13-0)

Collinsville (11-2) at Gordo (12-1)

Class 2A Quarterfinal Scores — Nov. 20

Reeltown 42, Luverne 26

Cottonwood 26, Dadeville 14

Gordo 21, Fyffe 7

Collinsville 44, Lexington 41

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 2A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 1A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1A featured one of the wildest games of the Alabama postseason when McKenzie defeated Leroy 58-52 in the quarterfinals.

McKenzie will host Maplesville, which advanced with a 49-20 victory over University Charter.

Maplesville is attempting to return to the state championship game after winning the Class 1A title in 2025.

In the other semifinal, undefeated Addison will travel to Loachapoka.

Addison improved to 13-0 with a 35-22 victory over previously unbeaten Winterboro, while Loachapoka eliminated Hubbertville 29-21.

Class 1A State Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 27

Maplesville (10-2) at McKenzie (12-1)

Addison (13-0) at Loachapoka (11-2)

Class 1A Quarterfinal Scores — Nov. 20

McKenzie 58, Leroy 52

Maplesville 49, University Charter 20

Loachapoka 29, Hubbertville 21

Addison 35, Winterboro 22

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 1A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Alabama Private School Football Playoff Brackets

Alabama's two private-school classifications have already determined their state championship matchups, with both title games scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2, in Mobile.

Private Single-A State Championship

Westbrook Christian (13-0) vs. Bayside Academy (11-2)

Westbrook Christian advanced with a 36-16 victory over Tuscaloosa Academy in the semifinals.

Bayside Academy secured its championship appearance with a 17-14 victory over previously unbeaten Montgomery Academy.

The championship will feature undefeated Westbrook Christian attempting to complete a perfect season against a Bayside Academy team that has already eliminated an unbeaten opponent.

Private Single-A Semifinal Scores — Nov. 20

Westbrook Christian 36, Tuscaloosa Academy 16

Bayside Academy 17, Montgomery Academy 14

VIEW THE PRIVATE SINGLE-A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Private Double-AA State Championship

UMS-Wright (12-1) vs. Briarwood Christian (13-0)

Undefeated Briarwood Christian advanced to the state championship with a 49-28 victory over American Christian.

UMS-Wright earned the other championship berth by defeating McGill-Toolen 27-21.

Briarwood Christian will attempt to finish its season undefeated, while UMS-Wright looks to complete its postseason run with a state championship.

Private Double-AA Semifinal Scores — Nov. 20

Briarwood Christian 49, American Christian 28

UMS-Wright 27, McGill-Toolen 21

VIEW THE PRIVATE DOUBLE-AA PLAYOFF BRACKET

When Are the 2026 Alabama High School Football State Championships?

The Alabama High School Athletic Association will hold its 2026 Super 7 state championships Dec. 1-5 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile.

The six public-school championship matchups will be determined Friday, Nov. 27, while the two private-school championship games are already set.

The championship schedule begins Tuesday, Dec. 1, with girls flag football games.

The tackle football championship schedule follows:

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Private Single-A: Bayside Academy vs. Westbrook Christian, 11 a.m.

Private Double-AA: UMS-Wright vs. Briarwood Christian, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 3

Class 1A championship, 11 a.m.

Class 4A championship, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 4

Class 2A championship, 11 a.m.

Class 5A championship, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Class 3A championship, 11 a.m.

Class 6A championship, 7 p.m.

All times are Central.

What's Next in the Alabama High School Football Playoffs?

The Nov. 27 semifinals feature several intriguing matchups, beginning with Thompson's attempt to return to the Class 6A championship game.

The defending champions will travel to Central-Phenix City, while undefeated Prattville faces Auburn in the other semifinal.

Class 5A features a battle of unbeaten teams between Gulf Shores and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, guaranteeing that one team's perfect season will end.

In Class 4A, undefeated Scottsboro will attempt to continue its championship pursuit against Leeds, while Cleburne County and Plainview look to preserve their unbeaten records in Class 3A.

The Class 2A matchup between Reeltown and Cottonwood guarantees another undefeated team will be eliminated, while Class 1A features McKenzie's high-powered offense against defending champion Maplesville.

With just 24 public-school teams remaining, Friday's semifinals will determine the final six championship matchups and complete the field for Alabama's Super 7.

High School On SI will continue updating the Alabama high school football playoff brackets with semifinal scores, championship matchups and final results as the 2026 season concludes.