Predicting Every Round Three Playoff Game In Alabama High School Football
Well, things are about to get interesting,
Round three of the Alabama high school football playoffs is upon us and the cream has risen to the top. In the first two weeks, we did extremely well, posting an overall record 133-27 (83.1%).
After posting an 84-20 (80.7%) record in round one, we did even better last week going 49-7 (87.5%). Week three is a different animal altogether as the field gets smaller, the teams are better and the field is harder to predict.
That said, we forge ahead, bold, fearless and in hope of some luck if our winning ways are to continue. On the field, the cream has risen to the top. Maybe the same will be said for our brackets.
Class 6A
Auburn (8-3) at Hewitt-Trussville (8-4)
Hewitt-Trussville 55%
Daphne (8-3) at Prattville (11-0)
Prattville 80%
Central-Phenix City (10-1) at Vestavia Hills (9-2)
Central-Phenix City 62%
Thompson (9-1) at Opelika (6-5)
Thompson 72%
Class 5A
Gulf Shores (12-0) at Pike Road (9-3)
Gulf Shores 65%
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (11-0) at Benjamin Russell (9-2)
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 58%
Parker (11-1) at Muscle Shoals (8-3)
Parker 62%
Clay-Chalkville (9-2) at Florence (11-1)
Clay-Chalkville 65%
Class 4A
Orange Beach (10-2) at Vigor (10-2)
Vigor 58%
Marbury (10-1) at Williamson (9-1)
Williamson 65%
Scottsboro (12-0) at Moody (7-5)
Scottsboro 68%
Leeds (10-1) at Deshler (10-2)
Leeds 58%
Class 3A
T.R. Miller (10-2) at Cleburne County (12-0)
Cleburne County 78%
Pleasant Grove (10-2) at Bullock County (11-0)
Pleasant Grove 55%
Hatton (12-0) at Plainview (12-0)
Hatton 62%
Fayette County (10-2) at Oneonta (11-1)
Oneonta 68%
Class 2A
Luverne (11-1) at Reeltown (12-0)
Reeltown 72%
Dadeville (8-4) at Cottonwood (12-0)
Cottonwood 75%
Fyffe (11-1) at Gordo (11-1)
Fyffe 65%
Lexington (11-1) at Collinsville (10-2)
Collinsville 58%
Class 1A
McKenzie (11-1) at Leroy (10-2)
Leroy 62%
Maplesville (9-2) at University Charter (11-1)
Maplesville 65%
Loachapoka (10-2) at Hubbertville (11-1)
Hubbertville 62%
Winterboro (12-0) at Addison (12-0)
Addison 68%
Private Single A
Montgomery Academy (12-0) at Bayside Academy (10-2)
Montgomery Academy 62%
Westbrook Christian (12-0) at Tuscaloosa Academy (10-1)
Westbrook Christian 72%
Private Double A
McGill-Toolen (10-2) at UMS-Wright (11-1)
UMS-Wright 58%
American Christian (11-1) at Briarwood Christian (12-0)
Briarwood Christian 65%
Jay Pace is a veteran journalist who has covered high school, college and NFL football for more than 20 years. An accomplished and versatile writer, Pace boasts a unique style and powerful voice that resonates boldly with a football crazed southern audience. Known for data-driven reporting and field-level insight, he delivers reliable and authoritative coverage across every level of the sport. In a career that has included stops in Alabama, Georgia, Texas and most recently, Tennessee, Pace is one of the sport’s premiere voices for high school football. His work has been published in a number of newspapers and digital publications including The Anniston Star, CrimsonConfidential, Scout.com, and recently, OnDaMarcSports.com in addition to various regional outlets. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.