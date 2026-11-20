Well, things are about to get interesting,

Round three of the Alabama high school football playoffs is upon us and the cream has risen to the top. In the first two weeks, we did extremely well, posting an overall record 133-27 (83.1%).

After posting an 84-20 (80.7%) record in round one, we did even better last week going 49-7 (87.5%). Week three is a different animal altogether as the field gets smaller, the teams are better and the field is harder to predict.

That said, we forge ahead, bold, fearless and in hope of some luck if our winning ways are to continue. On the field, the cream has risen to the top. Maybe the same will be said for our brackets.

Class 6A

Auburn (8-3) at Hewitt-Trussville (8-4)

Hewitt-Trussville 55%

Daphne (8-3) at Prattville (11-0)

Prattville 80%

Central-Phenix City (10-1) at Vestavia Hills (9-2)

Central-Phenix City 62%

Thompson (9-1) at Opelika (6-5)

Thompson 72%

Class 5A

Gulf Shores (12-0) at Pike Road (9-3)

Gulf Shores 65%

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (11-0) at Benjamin Russell (9-2)

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 58%

Parker (11-1) at Muscle Shoals (8-3)

Parker 62%

Clay-Chalkville (9-2) at Florence (11-1)

Clay-Chalkville 65%

Class 4A

Orange Beach (10-2) at Vigor (10-2)

Vigor 58%

Marbury (10-1) at Williamson (9-1)

Williamson 65%

Scottsboro (12-0) at Moody (7-5)

Scottsboro 68%

Leeds (10-1) at Deshler (10-2)

Leeds 58%

Class 3A

T.R. Miller (10-2) at Cleburne County (12-0)

Cleburne County 78%

Pleasant Grove (10-2) at Bullock County (11-0)

Pleasant Grove 55%

Hatton (12-0) at Plainview (12-0)

Hatton 62%

Fayette County (10-2) at Oneonta (11-1)

Oneonta 68%

Class 2A

Luverne (11-1) at Reeltown (12-0)

Reeltown 72%

Dadeville (8-4) at Cottonwood (12-0)

Cottonwood 75%

Fyffe (11-1) at Gordo (11-1)

Fyffe 65%

Lexington (11-1) at Collinsville (10-2)

Collinsville 58%

Class 1A

McKenzie (11-1) at Leroy (10-2)

Leroy 62%

Maplesville (9-2) at University Charter (11-1)

Maplesville 65%

Loachapoka (10-2) at Hubbertville (11-1)

Hubbertville 62%

Winterboro (12-0) at Addison (12-0)

Addison 68%

Private Single A

Montgomery Academy (12-0) at Bayside Academy (10-2)

Montgomery Academy 62%

Westbrook Christian (12-0) at Tuscaloosa Academy (10-1)

Westbrook Christian 72%

Private Double A

McGill-Toolen (10-2) at UMS-Wright (11-1)

UMS-Wright 58%

American Christian (11-1) at Briarwood Christian (12-0)

Briarwood Christian 65%