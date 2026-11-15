Updated Alabama High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Matchups for Nov. 20

The 2026 Alabama high school football playoffs are down to 40 teams across eight classifications following a dramatic second round that produced major victories, narrow escapes and several impressive performances by state championship contenders.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association postseason continues Friday, Nov. 20, with 24 public-school quarterfinal games and four private-school semifinal contests.

Among the biggest developments was Thompson's convincing 42-14 victory over longtime rival Hoover in Class 6A. The Warriors advanced to face Opelika, which defeated Fairhope 42-21.

Undefeated Prattville also continued its championship pursuit with a 36-17 victory over Spain Park, while Central-Phenix City overwhelmed Baker 58-7.

Class 5A featured one of the most anticipated games of the second round, with undefeated Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa edging Saraland 24-21.

Pike Road survived a 38-35 battle against Homewood, while Gulf Shores remained unbeaten with a 47-10 victory over McAdory.

In Class 4A, Orange Beach continued its historic postseason run with a 42-37 victory over Sipsey Valley, advancing to face Vigor in the quarterfinals.

Several other teams survived dramatic finishes, including Deshler's 35-34 overtime victory over Good Hope, Scottsboro's 35-33 win over Alexandria and Collinsville's 17-14 upset of Piedmont.

The postseason will conclude Dec. 2-5 at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus in Mobile, where eight state champions will be crowned.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Alabama high school football playoff brackets, including Nov. 13 final scores, Nov. 20 matchups and championship information.

Class 6A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A features several of Alabama's highest-ranked programs, including Thompson, Prattville, Central-Phenix City and Vestavia Hills.

Thompson delivered one of the weekend's biggest victories, defeating Hoover 42-14 to eliminate its longtime rival.

The Warriors now travel to Opelika, which advanced with a 42-21 victory over Fairhope.

Undefeated Prattville continued its impressive season with a 36-17 victory over Spain Park. The Lions will host Daphne, which defeated Carver-Montgomery 23-15.

Central-Phenix City overwhelmed Baker 58-7 and will travel to Vestavia Hills, which rolled past Sparkman 56-10.

The remaining quarterfinal features Auburn against Hewitt-Trussville.

Auburn defeated Foley 56-13, while Hewitt-Trussville advanced with a 51-27 victory over James Clemens.

Class 6A Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Auburn at Hewitt-Trussville

Daphne at Prattville

Central-Phenix City at Vestavia Hills

Thompson at Opelika

Class 6A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Thompson 42, Hoover 14

Prattville 36, Spain Park 17

Central-Phenix City 58, Baker 7

Vestavia Hills 56, Sparkman 10

Auburn 56, Foley 13

Hewitt-Trussville 51, James Clemens 27

Opelika 42, Fairhope 21

Daphne 23, Carver-Montgomery 15

Class 5A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5A produced one of the most significant results of the second round when undefeated Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa defeated Saraland 24-21.

The Patriots advanced to face Benjamin Russell, which defeated Spanish Fort 24-17.

Undefeated Gulf Shores continued its championship pursuit with a 47-10 victory over McAdory.

The Dolphins will travel to Pike Road, which survived a 38-35 thriller against Homewood.

In the North, Parker defeated Russellville 35-3 and will travel to Muscle Shoals, which eliminated Boaz 30-6.

The remaining quarterfinal features Clay-Chalkville against Florence.

Clay-Chalkville shut out Douglas 56-0, while Florence defeated Minor 30-12.

Class 5A Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Gulf Shores at Pike Road

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa at Benjamin Russell

Parker at Muscle Shoals

Clay-Chalkville at Florence

Class 5A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 24, Saraland 21

Gulf Shores 47, McAdory 10

Pike Road 38, Homewood 35

Benjamin Russell 24, Spanish Fort 17

Parker 35, Russellville 3

Muscle Shoals 30, Boaz 6

Clay-Chalkville 56, Douglas 0

Florence 30, Minor 12

Class 4A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A features one of the postseason's most compelling stories in Orange Beach, which continues to build on its first playoff victory in school history.

After defeating Charles Henderson in the opening round, the Makos survived another close game, edging Sipsey Valley 42-37.

Orange Beach now travels to Vigor, which defeated Selma 57-22.

Scottsboro survived one of the weekend's most dramatic finishes, edging Alexandria 35-33 to advance against Moody.

Moody defeated Oak Grove 45-14.

Deshler also survived a thriller, defeating Good Hope 35-34 in overtime.

The Tigers now host Leeds, which rolled past Cherokee County 50-7.

In the remaining quarterfinal, Marbury will travel to Williamson.

Marbury shut out Eufaula 24-0, while Williamson defeated Northside 39-7.

Class 4A Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Orange Beach at Vigor

Marbury at Williamson

Scottsboro at Moody

Leeds at Deshler

Class 4A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Orange Beach 42, Sipsey Valley 37

Vigor 57, Selma 22

Marbury 24, Eufaula 0

Williamson 39, Northside 7

Scottsboro 35, Alexandria 33

Moody 45, Oak Grove 14

Deshler 35, Good Hope 34, OT

Leeds 50, Cherokee County 7

Class 3A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A features several undefeated teams and one of the most intriguing quarterfinal matchups in the state.

Plainview remained perfect with a 55-7 victory over Etowah and will host Hatton, which defeated Lauderdale County 48-14.

Cleburne County also continued its undefeated season, defeating Cordova 49-14.

The Tigers will host T.R. Miller, which advanced with a 52-35 victory over Bibb County.

Bullock County survived a 24-17 battle against W.S. Neal and will host Pleasant Grove, which defeated Jackson 27-7.

The final quarterfinal features Fayette County against Oneonta.

Fayette County shut out Vinemont 27-0, while Oneonta rolled past Curry 56-14.

Class 3A Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

T.R. Miller at Cleburne County

Pleasant Grove at Bullock County

Hatton at Plainview

Fayette County at Oneonta

Class 3A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Cleburne County 49, Cordova 14

T.R. Miller 52, Bibb County 35

Pleasant Grove 27, Jackson 7

Bullock County 24, W.S. Neal 17

Plainview 55, Etowah 7

Hatton 48, Lauderdale County 14

Fayette County 27, Vinemont 0

Oneonta 56, Curry 14

Class 2A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A features undefeated Reeltown and Cottonwood, along with several traditional small-school powers.

Reeltown advanced with a 49-13 victory over Ariton and will host Luverne, which defeated Isabella 48-8.

Cottonwood continued its undefeated season with a 30-6 victory over Clarke County.

The Bears will host Dadeville, which eliminated Aliceville 38-6.

Fyffe rolled past Walter Wellborn 49-14 and will travel to Gordo, which survived a 42-35 victory over Pleasant Valley.

The remaining quarterfinal features Lexington against Collinsville.

Lexington defeated Cold Springs 50-36, while Collinsville earned one of the weekend's most notable victories by edging Piedmont 17-14.

Class 2A Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Luverne at Reeltown

Dadeville at Cottonwood

Fyffe at Gordo

Lexington at Collinsville

Class 2A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Reeltown 49, Ariton 13

Luverne 48, Isabella 8

Cottonwood 30, Clarke County 6

Dadeville 38, Aliceville 6

Fyffe 49, Walter Wellborn 14

Gordo 42, Pleasant Valley 35

Lexington 50, Cold Springs 36

Collinsville 17, Piedmont 14

Class 1A Alabama High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1A features undefeated Winterboro and several teams that survived difficult second-round challenges.

Winterboro continued its impressive season with a 60-14 victory over Spring Garden.

The Bulldogs will travel to Addison, which shut out Sulligent 53-0.

McKenzie survived a 46-40 shootout against Kinston and will travel to Leroy, which edged Brantley 21-18.

Maplesville advanced with a 49-22 victory over Elba and will travel to University Charter, which defeated Billingsley 52-18.

The remaining quarterfinal features Loachapoka against Hubbertville.

Loachapoka defeated Woodville 49-19, while Hubbertville advanced with a 28-7 victory over Wadley.

Class 1A Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

McKenzie at Leroy

Maplesville at University Charter

Loachapoka at Hubbertville

Winterboro at Addison

Class 1A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

McKenzie 46, Kinston 40

Leroy 21, Brantley 18

University Charter 52, Billingsley 18

Maplesville 49, Elba 22

Loachapoka 49, Woodville 19

Hubbertville 28, Wadley 7

Addison 53, Sulligent 0

Winterboro 60, Spring Garden 14

Alabama Private School Single-A Football Playoff Bracket

The AHSAA's new private-school Single-A classification has reached the semifinals, with four teams remaining in championship contention.

Undefeated Montgomery Academy continued its impressive season with a 49-14 victory over Mobile Christian.

The Eagles will travel to Bayside Academy, which defeated Cottage Hill Christian 50-28.

The other semifinal features undefeated Westbrook Christian against Tuscaloosa Academy.

Westbrook Christian defeated Whitesburg Christian 42-18, while Tuscaloosa Academy survived a 14-10 battle against Mars Hill Bible.

The winners will advance to the inaugural Single-A championship game Dec. 2 in Mobile.

Private Single-A Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Montgomery Academy at Bayside Academy

Westbrook Christian at Tuscaloosa Academy

Private Single-A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Bayside Academy 50, Cottage Hill Christian 28

Montgomery Academy 49, Mobile Christian 14

Tuscaloosa Academy 14, Mars Hill Bible 10

Westbrook Christian 42, Whitesburg Christian 18

Alabama Private School Double-AA Football Playoff Bracket

The private-school Double-AA tournament also moves into the semifinals with four teams remaining.

UMS-Wright defeated St. Paul's Episcopal 37-17 to advance against McGill-Toolen, which defeated Glenwood 38-14.

The other semifinal features Briarwood Christian against American Christian Academy.

Briarwood Christian defeated John Carroll Catholic 27-19, while American Christian rolled past Lee-Scott Academy 56-7.

The winners will advance to the Double-AA championship game Dec. 2 at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Private Double-AA Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

McGill-Toolen at UMS-Wright

American Christian Academy at Briarwood Christian

Private Double-AA Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

UMS-Wright 37, St. Paul's Episcopal 17

McGill-Toolen 38, Glenwood 14

Briarwood Christian 27, John Carroll Catholic 19

American Christian Academy 56, Lee-Scott Academy 7

When Are the 2026 Alabama High School Football State Championships?

The Alabama High School Athletic Association will crown eight tackle football state champions Dec. 2-5 at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus in Mobile.

The championships will feature six public-school classifications and two private-school divisions under the AHSAA's new classification structure.

The private-school championships will be played Wednesday, Dec. 2, with Single-A at 11 a.m. and Double-AA at 7 p.m.

The Class 1A championship follows Thursday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m., with Class 4A at 7 p.m.

On Friday, Dec. 4, the Class 2A championship begins at 11 a.m., followed by Class 5A at 7 p.m.

The championship weekend concludes Saturday, Dec. 5, with Class 3A at 11 a.m. and Class 6A at 7 p.m.

All times are Central.

The AHSAA flag football championships are scheduled for Dec. 1.

What's Next in the Alabama High School Football Playoffs?

The Nov. 20 quarterfinal round will reduce the six public-school classifications from 48 teams to 24.

The private-school semifinals will determine the four teams competing in the Single-A and Double-AA championship games.

Several major matchups will help shape the state championship picture.

In Class 6A, Thompson travels to Opelika, while undefeated Prattville hosts Daphne and Central-Phenix City faces Vestavia Hills.

Class 5A features undefeated Gulf Shores against Pike Road and undefeated Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa against Benjamin Russell.

In Class 4A, Orange Beach will attempt to extend its breakthrough postseason against Vigor, while Scottsboro faces Moody.

Class 3A features a major showdown between Plainview and Hatton, while Class 1A includes an undefeated Winterboro team facing Addison.

The public-school semifinal round is scheduled for Nov. 27, with the state championships following Dec. 2-5.

High School On SI will continue updating the Alabama high school football playoff brackets with quarterfinal scores, semifinal matchups and championship information throughout the postseason.