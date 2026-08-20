Why Central-Phenix City Could Be Thompson's Biggest Threat in 2026

Few opening-week high school football games in Alabama carry more intrigue than Central-Phenix City against Thompson.

The two Alabama football powers are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, and the winner should emerge as the early favorite for the Class 6A state championship.

The Red Devils are led by Georgia State commit BJ Coleman who completed 61.7% of his passes for 3,000 yards, 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2025. Running back Jayshaun Woodhouse, who is one of the state's leading returning rushers, joins Coleman in the backfield.

The Red Devils enter the 2026 season ranked No. 3 in the Alabama preseason high school football top 25 rankings.

Coleman Leads an Offense Fill with Playmakers

On his way to 3,000 yards, Coleman performed tremendously well in a number of games that helped him reach this milestone. In the wins over The First Academy (FL), Enterprise and Hoover, Coleman passed for at least 300 yards with eight passing touchdowns combined.

Woodhouse is the do-it-all back for the Red Devils, and his rushing ability has and will help alleviate some of the pressure on Coleman's shoulders. In 2025, Woodhouse rushed for 1,661 yards and 18 touchdowns on 158 carries. He averaged 127.8 yards per game in 2025.

The Red Devils also return their top two receivers in Mike Bass and Braylen Averett. Bass finished the 2025 season with 41 receptions for 817 yards and eight touchdowns. Meanwhile, Averett came on strong as a freshman as he hauled in 49 receptions for 939 yards and nine touchdowns.

Marcus Price Leads a Rebuilding Central Defense

The Red Devils lost a number of defensive playmakers from last year's squad, but they do return two key defensive playmakers who could take on larger roles this fall.

Trent Temmis returns as one of the team's leading tacklers after he tallied 51 total tackles last season. He also finished with 7.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks.

Marcus Price lived in the opposing offenses' backfields last season with 18 tackles for a loss. To go along with his 18 TFLs, Price tallied 48 total tackles, 8.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Cody Flournoy Takes Over a Championship Contender

Central enters 2026 with a new leader after Cody Flournoy took over for Patrick Nix. Flournoy arrives in Phenix City after guiding Jackson to consecutive Class 4A state championships, inheriting a Red Devils program that reached the Class 7A semifinals last season. His first game comes against the same Thompson program that ended Central's 2025 season with a 35-34 semifinal victory.

Four Key Games on Central's 2026 Schedule

Aug. 20: Thompson at Central

The game of the week in Alabama is as advertised with the winner emerging as one of the early favorites for the Class 6A state title.

Sept. 11: Central at Opelika

The first game of the district slate will be a tough test for the Red Devils. Opelika quarterback CJ Sankey, who passed for 2,700 yards and 25 touchdowns last season, will present one of Central's toughest defensive tests.

Sept. 18: Auburn at Central

One week after this battle with Opelika, Central has to turn around and face Auburn who enters this season as one of the top teams in the state. This two-week stretch could provide an early indication of where the Red Devils stand in the Class 7A race.

Oct. 30: Central at Clay-Chalkville

The Red Devils close the regular season against Clay-Chalkville in a matchup that could provide a strong postseason tune-up.