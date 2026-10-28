Alabama High School Football Week 10: Unbeaten Showdowns, Epic Streaks and a Legend’s Last Stand

One more Friday. One last chance to make a statement before the playoffs begin.

The 2026 Alabama high school football regular season comes to a close this week, and the final Friday in October has plenty left to offer.

On Sand Mountain, two undefeated, top-ranked teams collide as two of the state's most accomplished coaches square off in a regular-season finale.

At Clay-Chalkville, one of Alabama's longest home winning streaks goes on the line.

And in Odenville, an era is drawing to a close as legendary head coach Danny Horn prepares for the final regular-season game of his 38-year head coaching career.

Undefeated seasons. Winning streaks. A legendary coach's final regular-season curtain call.

What more could a football fan ask for?

Here's a look at some of the biggest games across Alabama as the regular season comes to a close.

No. 1 Westbrook Christian (9-0) at No. 1 Fyffe (9-0)

Two undefeated teams. Two teams ranked No. 1 in their respective classifications. Two future Hall of Fame coaches with 12 state championships and nearly 700 career victories between them.

Westbrook Christian football takes on Ashville in an AHSAA contest in Ashville, Alabama on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Maxwell Donaldson, The Gadsden Times) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It doesn't get much better than this.

Westbrook Christian has won 15 straight regular-season games, including victories over defending Class 3A state champion Mars Hill Bible School and third-ranked Oneonta.

The Warriors are a battle-tested group that won't be intimidated by the raucous crowd they're sure to encounter Friday night in Fyffe.

Quarterback Brody Blevins leads a high-flying Warriors offense capable of putting up points in a hurry. Defensively, Westbrook Christian boasts one of the state's best units across all classifications.

Statistically speaking, as good as Westbrook Christian has been in 2026, Fyffe has been even better.

Dual-threat quarterback Maddox Doss, who also plays defense, leads a prolific Red Devils offense averaging more than 47 points per game.

In a 56-0 victory over Section in Week 3, Doss accounted for five touchdowns. He rushed for 102 yards and three scores on just four carries, threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Harrison and returned an interception 49 yards for another score.

That stat line gives new meaning to the term "dual-threat."

Doss, along with Ryder Gipson and Hayden Parker, forms one of the most explosive backfields you'll see in 2026.

Defensively, the Red Devils have been nothing short of dominant, allowing just 48 points through nine games. Six of those games ended in shutouts.

These two programs aren't strangers. They've met 10 times previously, most recently in 2017, when Fyffe claimed a 54-6 victory. The Red Devils lead the all-time series 8-2.

But this is a different Westbrook Christian team from the one Fyffe faced nine years ago.

The Warriors are more balanced, more complete and loaded with senior leadership. They're legitimate contenders in the Private Small School division and won't be intimidated by the atmosphere awaiting them Friday night.

Westbrook Christian keeps it interesting, but in the end, it's just too much Fyffe.

Prediction: Fyffe 27, Westbrook Christian 21

Handley (7-1) at Alexandria (8-1)

Handley has recovered nicely from its only loss of the season, a setback against Cleburne County three weeks ago, winning two straight games.

Extending that streak to three presents quite a challenge as the Tigers travel to Death Valley, where Alexandria awaits.

Alexandria has dominated the all-time series, winning 11 of the 14 meetings. Only two of those games have been decided by fewer than 10 points, and both were Handley victories.

The Tigers are 0-7 all-time against Alexandria at Lou Scales Stadium.

If Handley hopes to pull the upset, a big night from running back Ladarius Tucker is a must.

The Tigers need to control the clock, sustain drives and keep Alexandria's explosive offense off the field. Despite averaging 39.1 points per game, Handley relies heavily on its running game and can ill afford to get into a track meet.

Alexandria features a more balanced attack with considerably more weapons at its disposal.

Handley may keep things interesting for a while, but containing the Valley Cubs for four quarters isn't likely to happen.

It's called Death Valley for a reason.

Prediction: Alexandria 45, Handley 17

No. 3 Central-Phenix City (8-1) at No. 1 Clay-Chalkville (8-1)

Clay-Chalkville puts its impressive 24-game home winning streak on the line Friday night when third-ranked Central-Phenix City comes calling.

The lone blemish on both teams' records came against Thompson during the first two weeks of the season, with each losing by more than 20 points.

Central Phenix City's Bobby Coleman (12) warms up at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. Central Phenix City leads Carver 37-21 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Central-Phenix City is led by quarterback Bobby Coleman, who has thrown for more than 2,100 yards this season.

Running back Jayshaun Woodhouse provides a dangerous complement on the ground, rushing for 946 yards and 20 touchdowns on just 77 carries.

Clay-Chalkville counters with an explosive offense led by quarterback Cornelius Etheridge Jr.

Defensively, the Cougars have been even more impressive. Since a 37-13 loss to Thompson in Week 2, Clay-Chalkville has allowed just 44 points over its next six games, surrendering no more than 14 in any contest.

This is perhaps the most intriguing Week 10 matchup, with two of the state's heavyweight programs squaring off in a battle of championship contenders.

Expect plenty of fireworks, lots of points and several lead changes.

By night's end, Clay-Chalkville emerges with a narrow victory, extending its home winning streak to 25 games.

Prediction: Clay-Chalkville 37, Central-Phenix City 36

No. 2 Scottsboro (9-0) vs. Good Hope (7-2)

Scottsboro's quiet rise under third-year coach Tyler Vann has reached a fever pitch in 2026.

A week after wrapping up their third straight region title, the Wildcats look to complete their first undefeated regular season since 2016 on Friday night at Pat Trammell Stadium.

Standing in their way is a solid Good Hope team that would love to spoil what has been a magical season in Scottsboro.

The Raiders, led by running back Karson Hollis, have won seven of their past eight games since a 31-24 season-opening loss to Plainview.

Hollis leads a Good Hope offense averaging 33.8 points per game.

But points and yards won't come easily against this Scottsboro defense.

Through nine games, the Wildcats have allowed a grand total of 44 points — an average of just 4.9 per contest.

Offensively, quarterback Colton Harding directs a Scottsboro attack producing nearly 46 points per game.

Good Hope presents a legitimate challenge in the final week of the regular season, but Scottsboro has been far too consistent on both sides of the ball to pick against.

The Wildcats close out their first perfect regular season since 2016 with a victory in front of the home crowd.

Prediction: Scottsboro 37, Good Hope 10

Mars Hill Bible School (7-2) at Deshler (8-1)

Two of Alabama's hottest teams square off in their final tuneup before the postseason.

Deshler has won eight straight since a one-point loss to Russellville in its season opener. The Tigers have scored 50 or more points in five of those victories.

Mars Hill's Hunter Kilpatrick (4) rushes the ball and puts Mars Hill in scoring position. Mars Hill Bible School faced Abbeville High School in the AHSAA Class 2A championship game on Dec. 4, 2020 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. [Photo/Hannah Saad] Tus Al Abbevillevsmarshill2achampionship 14021 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a sluggish 1-2 start, Mars Hill Bible School has ripped off six consecutive wins.

During that stretch, the Panthers have won by an average margin of 33.8 points while holding three opponents to six points or fewer.

Both offenses have demonstrated the ability to score in bunches, setting the stage for what could be one of the more entertaining matchups of the final week.

Long story short, expect the scoreboard operator to be a busy man in Tuscumbia.

Deshler has won 16 straight regular-season games at Howard Chappell Stadium.

That streak reaches 17.

Prediction: Deshler 48, Mars Hill Bible School 31

Central of Clay County (5-4) at St. Clair County (5-4)

Thirty-eight seasons. Eight state championships. More career victories than any head coach in Alabama high school football history.

And now, one final regular-season game.

Friday night signals the end of the regular season across Alabama.

In Odenville, it also signals the end of an era as a legend roams the sideline for the final regular-season game of a remarkable career.

Danny Horn, the state's all-time career wins leader, leads Central of Clay County into battle against St. Clair County.

The Saints enter on the heels of an emotional victory over Southside. That narrow win secured the fourth and final playoff spot in Class 5A, Region 6.

Central of Clay County, meanwhile, is coming off one of its worst setbacks of the season, a 31-7 loss to Moody.

The 2026 season has been one of the toughest of Horn's storied career. But even amid the struggles, the Volunteers have an opportunity to send their legendary coach into the postseason on a winning note.

And if history is any indication, that's exactly what they'll do.

Horn is a perfect 8-0 in regular-season finales since taking over at Central of Clay County in 2018.

That perfect record remains intact Friday night as the Volunteers deliver one more regular-season victory for their coach.

The playoffs await. Horn's remarkable career isn't over just yet.

But one of Alabama high school football's greatest regular-season stories gets its final chapter Friday night in Odenville.

Prediction: Central of Clay County 24, St. Clair County 17