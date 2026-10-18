Alabama High School Football Week 8 Rewind: Prattville Stuns Thompson, Leeds and Oneonta Win Big

Week 8 of the Alabama high school football season delivered an upset few saw coming, a pair of statement victories in region championship races and one of the most explosive second-half performances of the year.

The biggest shock came in Alabaster, where No. 3 Prattville handed top-ranked Thompson its first loss of the season, 28-27, in a game decided by turnovers, a missed extra point and a blocked field goal.

Elsewhere, Leeds knocked off previously unbeaten Alexandria in a Class 4A region showdown, Buckhorn scored 42 second-half points to overwhelm Gadsden City, and Oneonta celebrated its first region championship in five years.

Here is a look back at four games that helped define Week 8 in Alabama high school football.

Prattville Stuns Thompson 28-27 in Class 7A Showdown

That thud heard Friday night in Alabaster was the sound of top-ranked Thompson hitting the mat for the first time all season.

Third-ranked Prattville went toe-to-toe with one of Alabama's premier football programs and emerged with a stunning 28-27 victory at Warrior Stadium.

Prattville’s Will McKay (10) throws the ball as Thompson takes on Prattville football at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. Prattville leads Thompson 21-14 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Junior quarterback Will McKay and an opportunistic Lions defense proved to be the difference.

Prattville intercepted Thompson quarterback Trent Seaborn four times, an extraordinary performance against a passer who had thrown for more than 1,900 yards without an interception entering the game.

McKay completed 13 of 24 passes for 146 yards and accounted for three touchdowns as the Lions built an early lead and spent much of the night frustrating the Warriors.

But Thompson wasn't finished.

Trailing 28-21, the Warriors pulled within one point when running back C.J. Cowley scored on a touchdown run with 8:26 remaining.

The ensuing extra-point attempt missed, leaving Prattville ahead 28-27.

Thompson would get another opportunity to take the lead, driving into position for a 21-yard field goal attempt by Ethan Black.

Prattville blocked the kick.

And just like that, one of the biggest upsets of the Alabama high school football season was complete.

The victory improved Prattville to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in region play, while Thompson fell to 7-1 and 5-1.

For the Lions, the win also put a long-awaited region championship within reach.

For Thompson, a night filled with uncharacteristic mistakes ended its unbeaten season.

Four interceptions. A missed extra point. A blocked field goal.

What a game. What a night. What a finish.

Leeds Takes Control of Region Race With 23-14 Win Over Alexandria

The final two unbeaten teams in Class 4A, Region 6 met Friday night at Homer Smiles Stadium, and Leeds delivered when it mattered most.

The seventh-ranked Green Wave defeated No. 2 Alexandria 23-14, riding a balanced offensive attack and a strong defensive effort to take control of the region championship race.

Alexandria struck first, grabbing a 6-0 lead before Leeds running back Brennan Archer broke loose for a 22-yard touchdown run.

A second-quarter field goal gave the Green Wave a 10-6 halftime advantage.

Leeds extended its lead in the third quarter when quarterback Benett Scorfhaar connected with Taylor Gaiter on a 77-yard touchdown pass.

Gaiter finished with six receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown, while Scorfhaar completed 12 of 16 passes for 213 yards and a score.

Alexandria refused to go quietly.

Quarterback Cole Wheeler threw for 261 yards and a touchdown, with M.J. Morris accounting for 201 receiving yards and a score.

The Valley Cubs pulled within 17-14 early in the fourth quarter, setting up what appeared to be a dramatic finish.

Instead, Jaccorius Davis raced around the left end for a 65-yard touchdown run to put the game out of reach.

Leeds improved to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in region play, while Alexandria fell to 7-1 and 5-1.

Perhaps the most impressive part of the victory was the Green Wave defense, which held an Alexandria offense averaging 41 points per game to just 14.

Leeds has now won three consecutive meetings with the Valley Cubs and leads the all-time series 6-5.

Buckhorn Explodes for 42 Second-Half Points, Beats Gadsden City 49-20

For 24 minutes, Gadsden City and Buckhorn were locked in a defensive battle.

Then the Bucks erupted.

Buckhorn scored 42 points after halftime to turn a 7-7 tie into a convincing 49-20 victory over Gadsden City in Class 6A, Region 4 action.

The Titans couldn't have asked for a better start.

Jakari Harris returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown, giving Gadsden City an immediate 7-0 advantage.

Buckhorn answered on its first possession when quarterback Parker Turley connected with tight end Karman Andrews for a 37-yard touchdown.

The game remained tied through halftime, thanks in large part to a Gadsden City defense that twice stopped Buckhorn drives inside the Titans' 20-yard line.

But the second half belonged to the Bucks.

Turley threw touchdown passes of 41 and 19 yards before breaking loose for a 78-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.

Suddenly, a game that had been tied at halftime had swung decisively in Buckhorn's favor.

The Bucks continued to pound away in the fourth quarter, with senior running back Djone Rosario scoring two of their final three touchdowns.

Buckhorn improved to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in region play, moving into sole possession of third place in Region 4.

Gadsden City dropped to 5-4 and 3-3.

Both programs have secured postseason berths, but Buckhorn's second-half explosion could provide valuable momentum heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

Oneonta Celebrates First Region Championship Since 2021

The wait is over in Oneonta.

Five years after its last region championship, Oneonta returned to the top of the standings with a commanding 38-7 victory over Etowah.

The win secured the program's 21st region championship and extended its winning streak against the Blue Devils to two games.

Etowah entered the matchup having scored 174 points over its previous four games and winning five of its last six contests.

But the Blue Devils found little room to operate against an Oneonta defense that allowed just one touchdown.

Oneonta improved to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in Class 3A, Region 6 play, while Etowah fell to 5-3 and 5-1.

The result marked a significant milestone for an Oneonta program seeking to build another championship run.

For a team that last celebrated a region crown in 2021, Friday night's victory was about more than the scoreboard.

It was a return to the top.

Looking Ahead

Week 8 reshaped several region championship races and offered a reminder of how quickly the postseason picture can change.

Prattville's upset of Thompson was the headline result, but Leeds' defensive performance, Buckhorn's second-half surge and Oneonta's championship-clinching victory were equally meaningful to their respective programs.

With the regular season winding down, every game carries greater significance.

And if Week 8 was any indication, Alabama high school football still has plenty of surprises in store.