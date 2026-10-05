Week 6 of the Alabama high school football season featured a showdown between unbeaten Plainview and Geraldine, another statement from defending Class 7A champion Thompson and a Williamson defense that still hasn't allowed an in-state opponent to score.

Plainview emerged from its highly anticipated matchup with Geraldine in control of Class 3A, Region 6, while Scottsboro, Alexandria and Wellborn remained unbeaten. Piedmont continued rolling after an early-season loss, and Thompson maintained its perfect record with a rivalry victory over Hoover.

Here's a look at seven games that stood out across Alabama in Week 6.

Plainview 17, Geraldine 6

Two of Alabama's highest-scoring teams produced one of Week 6's best defensive battles.

Separated by only 18 miles, Plainview and Geraldine entered Thursday's matchup averaging a combined 105 points per game. Instead, they combined for just 23 before a standing-room-only crowd at Geraldine's Coolidge-Isbell Field.

Geraldine struck first when running back Jordan Lankford broke free for a 38-yard touchdown on the opening possession.

Plainview answered with 17 consecutive points. Quarterback Mac Long scored on a pair of touchdown runs, while Josue Altamirano added a 31-yard field goal.

Geraldine moved the ball but couldn't finish drives, twice reaching the red zone without scoring. The Bulldogs also narrowly missed a potential touchdown on a first-half halfback pass when Lankford overthrew Slade Justice after Justice got behind the Plainview defense.

The victory left Plainview as the only unbeaten team in Class 3A, Region 6 heading into the final month of the regular season.

Scottsboro 27, Cherokee County 9

Scottsboro's defense continues to make life difficult for opposing offenses.

The undefeated Wildcats built a 19-3 halftime lead and held Cherokee County to single digits in a 27-9 victory in an important Class 4A, Region 8 matchup.

Zay Simpson contributed on both sides of the ball, scoring on a 1-yard run and returning an interception 23 yards for another touchdown.

Scottsboro limited Cherokee County quarterback Tatum Perry to 152 passing yards.

Through six games, the Wildcats have held five opponents to fewer than 10 points.

Piedmont 42, Pleasant Valley 14

Piedmont has responded to its only loss with five consecutive victories.

Running back Jaxson Howard carried 27 times for 148 yards as the Bulldogs defeated Pleasant Valley 42-14.

Piedmont improved to 5-1 and remained tied with Wellborn atop the Class 2A, Region 6 standings.

Pleasant Valley has gone in the opposite direction after a 4-0 start, dropping consecutive games to fall to 4-2.

Piedmont has now won five straight against Pleasant Valley and owns a 22-1 advantage in the all-time series.

Wellborn 52, Ohatchee 44

Wellborn needed nearly every second to remain unbeaten.

The Panthers survived a wild finish at Ohatchee, winning 52-44 after Mareese Traylor scored the go-ahead touchdown with 29.3 seconds remaining.

The teams combined for four touchdowns over the final 2:28.

The victory kept Wellborn unbeaten and tied with Piedmont atop Class 2A, Region 6, setting up an important final stretch in the region race.

Alexandria 32, Central-Clay County 14

Even Alexandria's lowest-scoring performance of the season resulted in another comfortable victory.

The Valley Cubs defeated Central-Clay County 32-14 to improve to 6-0.

It was Alexandria's fourth consecutive double-digit victory since a 35-28 win over Moody in Week 2.

Alexandria remains alongside Leeds as the only unbeaten teams in Class 4A, Region 6.

Thompson 31, Hoover 14

Thompson's lowest offensive output of the season was still enough to produce a 17-point road victory over its biggest rival.

The Warriors defeated Hoover 31-14, avenging their regular-season loss to the Buccaneers last year.

It was Thompson's most decisive victory in the rivalry since beating Hoover 40-10 in the 2022 Class 7A semifinals.

The Warriors have opened the season with six consecutive double-digit victories. For a program that has dominated Alabama's largest classification in recent years, there has been little evidence of a drop-off in 2026.

Williamson 42, Orange Beach 0

Williamson's defense isn't simply keeping opponents from winning.

Against Alabama competition, nobody has scored on the Lions yet.

Williamson shut out previously unbeaten Orange Beach 42-0 behind 148 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Nathaniel Michel, who carried 17 times.

It was the Lions' fourth shutout in five games.

Williamson has faced four Alabama opponents — Baker, B.C. Rain, Satsuma and Orange Beach — and kept all four off the scoreboard.

With the regular season moving into its final month, Williamson's defense has produced one of the most impressive starts in the state.

What Week 6 Told Us

Plainview emerged from Week 6 with perhaps the most significant result, beating an unbeaten Geraldine team and taking control of Class 3A, Region 6.

Thompson continues to look like the standard in Class 7A, while Williamson's defense has produced one of the most remarkable starts anywhere in Alabama.

Scottsboro and Alexandria remain perfect, and the Piedmont-Wellborn race in Class 2A, Region 6 bears watching.

Six weeks into the season, the contenders are becoming easier to identify. October will determine which of them can finish the job.