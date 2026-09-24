The Alabama Independent School Association will stop administering interscholastic athletics after the 2026-27 school year, ending more than 50 years of overseeing private-school sports in the state.

The AISA board Board of Directors voted Wednesday to conclude its athletic program at the end of the current school year. Competition will continue as scheduled through 2026-27, but schools currently competing under the AISA will need a new athletic affiliation beginning in 2027-28.

The change affects a significant portion of Alabama's private-school sports landscape.

The AISA has 108 member schools, although some do not serve high school students and others already compete athletically in the Alabama High School Athletic Association. According to WSFA, at least 44 schools currently field one or more teams through the AISA, accounting for more than 240 teams and individual programs.

"This is an emotional decision because athletics has been an important part of AISA for more than half a century," AISA Executive Director Michael McLendon said in announcing the decision.

The AISA itself is not shutting down.

The organization will continue serving independent schools through accreditation, academic competitions, professional development, advocacy, leadership programs and other services. AISA officials said the organization has grown significantly in recent years and now represents more than 100 schools and approximately 30,000 students.

New Association Could Become Home for AISA Schools

One potential destination for many of the affected athletic programs is the newly formed Gulf States Independent Athletic Association.

Private-school officials voted in July to move forward with the GSIAA, which is being established as a separate organization dedicated specifically to athletics. Its leadership includes representatives from schools that have competed in both the AISA and AHSAA.

The association's name was also selected with potential expansion beyond Alabama in mind, opening the possibility of eventually including private schools from neighboring states.

The AISA has expressed support for the new organization but has not mandated that its athletic members join it. Schools will ultimately determine where their teams compete after the AISA athletic program concludes.

Alabama Private-School Sports Landscape Changing

The formation of the GSIAA comes amid broader changes to high school sports in Alabama.

In January, the AHSAA approved a new championship structure separating public and private schools for postseason competition beginning with the 2026-27 school year.

Under that system, public schools compete in six classifications while private schools compete in two. Public and private schools can continue playing each other during the regular season, but they no longer compete for the same state championships.

The AISA's decision adds another significant change to that evolving landscape.

Its departure from athletics means dozens of independent schools must now determine where they will compete beginning in 2027-28. How many move to the GSIAA, how many pursue other affiliations and whether additional private schools ultimately join the new association will help determine the future structure of private-school athletics in Alabama.