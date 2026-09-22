CIF Southern Section Girls Flag Football Playoff Computer Rankings, Sept. 21 (#1)

The CIF Southern Section uses the 'competitive equity' model to produce its playoff brackets for a number of sports, most notably football, basketball, and volleyball. So, it's no surprise to see the section will use it for flag football.

The competitive equity model uses computer rankings to judge teams on its current season. A team's rank will be produced based on wins, losses, strength of schedule, and other variables like win differential.

Previous systems used by the CIF to produce the postseason divisions have included school enrollment, geography, and most recently (before competitive equity), the last two seasons of data, which was used to predetermine divisions before the season started.

Below is the first published edition of the 2026 girls flag football computer rankings, which will end up determining the Division 1 playoff field size and berths (and at-large berths) for the subsequent divisions below. A newly updated version of the computer rankings will be published periodically for the rest of the season, according to the CIF website.

The season ends October 14. The playoffs are set to start October 20, according to the CIF calendar. The CIF Finals are slotted for November 7. There were six playoff divisions in 2025.

Here are the latest computer rankings published on September 21.

COMPUTER RANKINGS #1

(Rank, School, Record, Power Rating)

1 | JSerra Catholic | 17-0-0 | 9.786

2 | Newport Harbor | 15-2-0 | 9.192

3 | Lutheran/Orange | 15-1-0 | 9.158

4 | Dos Pueblos | 15-2-0 | 8.685

5 | Huntington Beach | 9-3-0 | 8.584

6 | Westlake | 11-3-0 | 8.52

7 | St Joseph/Lakewood | 10-1-0 | 8.495

8 | Woodbridge | 12-4-0 | 8.474

9 | Edison/HB | 11-5-0 | 8.459

10 | Downey | 12-3-0 | 8.427

11 | Mission Viejo | 10-0-0 | 8.374

12 | Corona Del Mar | 10-4-0 | 8.337

13 | Redondo Union | 11-4-0 | 8.307

14 | Beckman Arnold | 13-3-0 | 8.288

15 | Mater Dei | 9-4-0 | 8.279

16 | Western Christian | 16-2-0 | 8.263

17 | Sierra Canyon | 10-4-0 | 8.253

18 | Oxnard | 10-5-0 | 8.043

19 | Tesoro | 12-4-0 | 8.008

20 | Camarillo | 10-3-0 | 7.996

21 | Los Alamitos | 13-5-0 | 7.943

22 | Yorba Linda | 10-1-0 | 7.925

23 | Beaumont | 8-3-0 | 7.913

24 | Santa Margarita | 7-7-0 | 7.911

25 | Ayala Ruben | 15-3-0 | 7.901

26 | Mira Costa | 6-6-0 | 7.9

27 | St Margarets Episcopal | 12-4-0 | 7.87

28 | Bonita | 19-3-0 | 7.859

29 | Norco | 12-1-0 | 7.821

30 | Palos Verdes | 11-1-1 | 7.8

31 | El Modena | 11-3-0 | 7.745

32 | Etiwanda | 10-4-0 | 7.741

33 | La Serna | 12-7-0 | 7.721

34 | Redlands East Valley | 9-3-0 | 7.708

35 | Aliso Niguel | 5-11-0 | 7.702

36 | Warren | 12-6-0 | 7.692

37 | Sage Hill | 10-2-0 | 7.664

38 | Linfield Christian | 8-2-0 | 7.663

39 | Trabuco Hills | 8-8-0 | 7.662

40 | Agoura | 12-5-0 | 7.657

41 | San Marcos/Santa Barbara | 11-6-0 | 7.656

42 | Chaparral | 10-3-0 | 7.628

43 | Bishop Amat | 9-5-0 | 7.619

44 | Upland | 12-3-1 | 7.566

45 | Pacifica/Oxnard | 12-5-0 | 7.562

46 | El Toro | 5-5-0 | 7.526

47 | Santa Barbara | 8-2-0 | 7.511

48 | Fountain Valley | 8-10-0 | 7.501

49 | Sonora | 9-2-0 | 7.497

50 | Poly/Long Beach | 2-6-0 | 7.483

51 | Ventura | 8-6-0 | 7.482

52 | Cypress | 8-3-0 | 7.479

53 | King Martin Luther | 11-5-0 | 7.475

54 | Santiago/Corona | 6-5-1 | 7.467

55 | Chaminade | 9-2-0 | 7.441

56 | Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks | 7-5-0 | 7.433

57 | Cajon | 8-4-0 | 7.428

58 | Centennial/Corona | 9-5-0 | 7.421

59 | Colony | 14-2-0 | 7.415

60 | California | 7-3-0 | 7.368

61 | Foothill/Santa Ana | 10-6-1 | 7.358

62 | Glendora | 10-1-0 | 7.348

63 | Millikan | 7-5-0 | 7.339

64 | Crean Lutheran | 10-7-0 | 7.315

65 | Murrieta Mesa | 11-5-0 | 7.277

66 | Portola | 4-7-0 | 7.275

67 | University | 7-5-0 | 7.264

68 | South Hills | 12-2-0 | 7.263

69 | Poly/Riverside | 10-8-0 | 7.259

70 | San Clemente | 5-6-0 | 7.258

71 | Oaks Christian | 9-5-0 | 7.23

72 | Santa Monica | 7-4-1 | 7.216

73 | Troy | 10-0-0 | 7.194

74 | Aquinas | 13-2-0 | 7.178

75 | Esperanza | 7-8-0 | 7.129

76 | Royal | 2-5-0 | 7.118

77 | El Dorado | 9-6-0 | 7.097

78 | Torrance | 7-5-0 | 7.084

79 | Canyon/Anaheim | 7-7-0 | 7.054

80 | Alta Loma | 8-3-0 | 7.053

81 | Gahr | 8-3-0 | 7.035

82 | Hart High | 9-6-0 | 7.026

83 | Castaic | 8-3-0 | 7.023

84 | Cerritos | 11-1-0 | 7.02

85 | Temescal Canyon | 10-2-0 | 7.01

86 | Channel Islands | 5-7-0 | 6.981

87 | Simi Valley | 6-8-0 | 6.975

88 | South Torrance | 7-0-0 | 6.969

89 | Sunny Hills | 8-8-0 | 6.962

90 | Pacifica Christian/Orange Cty | 8-8-0 | 6.941

91 | Murrieta Valley | 7-3-0 | 6.927

92 | Wilson/Long Beach | 12-5-0 | 6.907

93 | Fullerton | 10-7-0 | 6.906

94 | La Habra | 3-8-0 | 6.905

95 | Thousand Oaks | 5-5-0 | 6.902

96 | Vista Murrieta | 7-8-0 | 6.893

97 | Newbury Park | 6-7-0 | 6.889

98 | Villa Park | 4-9-0 | 6.884

99 | Shadow Hills | 7-2-0 | 6.873

100 | Roosevelt Eleanor | 6-8-0 | 6.858

101 | Moorpark | 2-3-0 | 6.856

102 | Ontario Christian | 11-7-0 | 6.856

103 | Patriot | 7-6-0 | 6.83

104 | Capistrano Valley | 4-9-0 | 6.829

105 | San Juan Hills | 3-13-0 | 6.821

106 | Great Oak | 5-8-0 | 6.811

107 | Segerstrom | 7-6-0 | 6.784

108 | Santa Paula | 7-5-0 | 6.769

109 | Chino Hills | 7-5-1 | 6.766

110 | Valencia/Valencia | 6-6-2 | 6.76

111 | Rosary Academy | 5-9-0 | 6.748

112 | Bishop Montgomery | 4-4-0 | 6.741

113 | Anaheim | 7-5-0 | 6.735

114 | Adelanto | 10-2-0 | 6.735

115 | Chino | 8-4-0 | 6.732

116 | Los Altos/Hacienda Heights | 9-2-0 | 6.703

117 | Compton | 9-0-0 | 6.7

118 | West Ranch | 4-5-0 | 6.699

119 | Covina | 8-5-0 | 6.686

120 | Northwood | 1-7-0 | 6.685

121 | St Paul | 8-4-0 | 6.669

122 | Baldwin Park | 11-1-0 | 6.631

123 | California Military Institute | 15-0-0 | 6.627

124 | Serra | 3-1-0 | 6.626

125 | Godinez | 8-0-0 | 6.621

126 | La Canada | 7-1-0 | 6.62

127 | Temecula Valley | 3-6-0 | 6.618

128 | Laguna Beach | 4-8-0 | 6.615

129 | Yucaipa | 9-2-0 | 6.614

130 | Valley Christian/Cerritos | 6-4-0 | 6.614

131 | Lakewood | 5-6-0 | 6.613

132 | Redlands Adventist | 9-3-0 | 6.587

133 | Harvard-Westlake | 6-4-0 | 6.586

134 | Loma Linda Academy | 7-2-1 | 6.586

135 | Moreno Valley | 9-6-0 | 6.585

136 | Valencia/Placentia | 6-5-0 | 6.569

137 | Oak Park | 1-7-0 | 6.566

138 | Rancho Cucamonga | 4-12-0 | 6.561

139 | Marina | 3-9-0 | 6.558

140 | Quartz Hill | 9-0-1 | 6.547

141 | Burroughs/Burbank | 5-4-0 | 6.539

142 | Mayfair | 2-12-1 | 6.522

143 | Irvine | 5-6-0 | 6.511

144 | Westminster | 6-2-0 | 6.509

145 | Hemet | 6-4-0 | 6.487

146 | St Lucys | 10-3-0 | 6.478

147 | Antelope Valley | 9-1-0 | 6.471

148 | West Covina | 6-7-0 | 6.464

149 | Inglewood | 5-4-0 | 6.443

150 | El Rancho | 7-2-0 | 6.425

151 | Schurr | 5-5-0 | 6.416

152 | Ramona/Riverside | 6-6-0 | 6.402

153 | Pacifica/Garden Grove | 3-5-0 | 6.402

154 | Garden Grove | 6-5-0 | 6.355

155 | Canyon/Canyon Country | 5-4-0 | 6.353

156 | Paloma Valley | 8-5-0 | 6.34

157 | Northview | 7-3-0 | 6.339

158 | San Marino | 5-3-0 | 6.33

159 | Laguna Hills | 4-6-0 | 6.31

160 | Paramount | 8-9-0 | 6.31

161 | Redlands | 8-4-0 | 6.308

162 | Lawndale | 5-0-0 | 6.29

163 | Saugus | 5-6-0 | 6.275

164 | Palm Desert | 7-5-0 | 6.275

165 | Hueneme | 5-5-0 | 6.272

166 | Arlington | 11-7-0 | 6.261

167 | Gabrielino | 7-4-0 | 6.247

168 | Highland | 6-4-0 | 6.245

169 | Indian Springs | 7-4-0 | 6.24

170 | Kennedy/La Palma | 2-8-0 | 6.234

171 | San Gorgonio | 9-6-0 | 6.227

172 | Nogales | 13-5-0 | 6.222

173 | Monrovia | 6-5-0 | 6.214

174 | Bellflower | 3-11-0 | 6.209

175 | Buena | 2-6-0 | 6.207

176 | Orange | 7-5-1 | 6.198

177 | Santiago/Garden Grove | 9-4-1 | 6.196

178 | Whittier | 9-3-0 | 6.194

179 | Tustin | 7-5-0 | 6.193

180 | South El Monte | 7-4-0 | 6.193

181 | North Torrance | 4-3-0 | 6.187

182 | Serrano | 5-5-0 | 6.183

183 | Montebello | 6-5-0 | 6.183

184 | Grand Terrace | 7-1-0 | 6.176

185 | Rancho Alamitos | 6-5-0 | 6.168

186 | San Dimas | 4-13-0 | 6.159

187 | Estancia | 5-6-0 | 6.149

188 | Claremont | 1-6-0 | 6.138

189 | La Quinta/La Quinta | 5-6-0 | 6.122

190 | Temecula Prep | 9-7-0 | 6.117

191 | Rowland | 5-5-0 | 6.116

192 | Rialto | 6-8-0 | 6.105

193 | Windward | 4-1-0 | 6.097

194 | Azusa | 9-4-0 | 6.094

195 | Saddleback | 7-4-0 | 6.09

196 | La Mirada | 2-5-0 | 6.082

197 | Brea Olinda | 1-11-0 | 6.072

198 | La Sierra | 6-7-0 | 6.065

199 | Alemany | 3-5-0 | 6.051

200 | Charter Oak | 4-6-0 | 6.047

201 | Citrus Valley | 6-4-0 | 6.041

202 | Vasquez | 6-5-0 | 6.034

203 | Rio Mesa | 2-11-0 | 6.033

204 | West Torrance | 3-5-0 | 6.03

205 | Sierra Vista | 4-10-0 | 6.028

206 | Hillcrest | 8-5-0 | 6.027

207 | Don Lugo | 2-12-1 | 6.021

208 | Chaffey | 5-5-0 | 6.012

209 | El Segundo | 3-5-0 | 6.01

210 | Kaiser | 5-9-0 | 6.002

211 | Alhambra/Alhambra | 5-5-0 | 6.001

212 | Desert Hot Springs | 6-8-0 | 5.999

213 | Elsinore | 7-7-1 | 5.997

214 | Westridge | 5-2-0 | 5.993

215 | Ocean View | 6-6-0 | 5.966

216 | Rancho Verde | 6-1-0 | 5.963

217 | Indio | 6-5-0 | 5.963

218 | St Marys Academy | 1-2-0 | 5.96

219 | Garey | 6-9-0 | 5.958

220 | Village Christian | 3-5-0 | 5.955

221 | Costa Mesa | 3-4-0 | 5.945

222 | Valley View | 6-11-0 | 5.944

223 | Los Osos | 3-12-0 | 5.943

224 | North JW | 5-5-0 | 5.935

225 | Wilson/Hacienda Heights | 3-9-0 | 5.927

226 | Santa Fe | 2-8-0 | 5.918

227 | St Anthony | 0-3-0 | 5.901

228 | Montclair | 4-5-0 | 5.896

229 | Eastside | 6-4-0 | 5.895

230 | La Quinta/Westminster | 3-6-0 | 5.889

231 | Ontario | 3-6-0 | 5.889

232 | Wiseburn Da Vinci | 3-12-0 | 5.883

233 | Corona | 3-15-0 | 5.877

234 | Golden Valley/Santa Clarita | 2-10-0 | 5.862

235 | Jurupa Hills | 4-8-0 | 5.839

236 | Culver City | 5-2-0 | 5.837

237 | Fairmont Prep | 2-6-0 | 5.836

238 | Dana Hills | 0-14-0 | 5.83

239 | Flintridge Sacred Heart | 1-4-0 | 5.83

240 | Liberty/Winchester | 4-4-0 | 5.809

241 | Artesia | 3-6-0 | 5.805

242 | Temple City | 3-6-0 | 5.782

243 | Fillmore | 5-7-0 | 5.774

244 | San Gabriel | 4-8-0 | 5.771

245 | Palm Springs | 4-5-0 | 5.756

246 | Canyon Springs | 3-12-0 | 5.737

247 | Ramona Convent | 4-8-0 | 5.731

248 | Compton Early College | 9-3-0 | 5.704

249 | Arroyo Valley | 6-8-0 | 5.701

250 | Peninsula | 1-7-0 | 5.7

251 | Magnolia | 3-2-0 | 5.689

252 | Lancaster | 4-9-0 | 5.688

253 | Poly/Pasadena | 2-4-0 | 5.683

254 | Glenn | 5-4-0 | 5.683

255 | Eisenhower | 5-2-0 | 5.677

256 | Brentwood | 1-3-0 | 5.673

257 | Rio Hondo Prep | 6-4-0 | 5.668

258 | Buena Park | 1-10-0 | 5.666

259 | Cathedral City | 5-5-0 | 5.663

260 | Vista Meridian Global Academy | 1-1-0 | 5.656

261 | Centennial/Compton | 3-5-0 | 5.648

262 | Victor Valley | 3-4-0 | 5.638

263 | Palmdale | 3-4-1 | 5.636

264 | Banning | 2-5-0 | 5.633

265 | Pioneer | 3-6-0 | 5.626

266 | Knight Pete | 3-4-1 | 5.608

267 | St Bonaventure | 2-8-0 | 5.608

268 | Santa Ana Valley | 5-5-0 | 5.604

269 | Mountain View | 8-3-0 | 5.6

270 | Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary | 4-4-0 | 5.578

271 | Heritage/Menifee | 6-6-0 | 5.569

272 | Summit | 2-9-0 | 5.568

273 | Tahquitz | 3-3-0 | 5.551

274 | Vistamar | 4-2-0 | 5.541

275 | Rim of the World | 6-2-0 | 5.54

276 | Loara | 3-9-0 | 5.535

277 | Katella | 2-9-0 | 5.514

278 | Workman | 4-7-0 | 5.496

279 | Arrowhead Christian | 2-7-0 | 5.469

280 | Rancho Mirage | 2-7-0 | 5.459

281 | Louisville | 1-5-0 | 5.439

282 | Los Amigos | 2-6-0 | 5.423

283 | Vista Del Lago/Moreno Valley | 3-7-0 | 5.422

284 | Xavier Prep | 1-10-0 | 5.396

285 | South Pasadena | 0-4-0 | 5.386

286 | Miller AB | 2-3-1 | 5.382

287 | Woodcrest Christian | 2-5-0 | 5.366

288 | West Valley | 3-5-0 | 5.36

289 | Norte Vista | 1-9-0 | 5.345

290 | Pomona | 4-7-1 | 5.345

291 | Century | 2-4-0 | 5.316

292 | Savanna | 0-3-0 | 5.314

293 | Dominguez | 1-10-0 | 5.313

294 | Notre Dame/Riverside | 1-9-0 | 5.262

295 | Orange Vista | 4-5-0 | 5.261

296 | Capistrano Valley Christian | 0-5-0 | 5.242

297 | Cabrillo/Long Beach | 2-4-0 | 5.236

298 | Jordan | 0-5-0 | 5.231

299 | Littlerock | 0-6-0 | 5.213

300 | Shalhevet | 3-2-0 | 5.21

301 | Calabasas | 0-8-0 | 5.203

302 | United Christian Academy | 3-4-0 | 5.2

303 | Bell Gardens | 3-7-1 | 5.189

304 | Providence/Burbank | 3-4-0 | 5.188

305 | La Puente | 2-7-0 | 5.171

306 | Colton | 2-9-1 | 5.165

307 | Beverly Hills | 1-3-0 | 5.16

308 | El Monte | 2-9-0 | 5.159

309 | Sacred Heart/Los Angeles | 0-5-0 | 5.141

310 | Immaculate Heart | 1-9-0 | 5.087

311 | Cate | 0-2-0 | 5.049

312 | Bolsa Grande | 2-9-0 | 5.043

313 | Palmdale Academy Charter | 1-7-0 | 5.032

314 | Norwalk | 1-10-0 | 5.017

315 | Bishop Diego | 0-3-0 | 5.013

316 | Pacific | 4-2-0 | 5.012

317 | Duarte | 1-7-0 | 5.01

318 | Arroyo | 0-11-0 | 5.007

319 | Calvary Baptist | 2-6-0 | 5.006

320 | Mary Star of the Sea | 1-0-0 | 4.996

321 | Jurupa Valley | 3-7-0 | 4.987

322 | Hawthorne | 1-6-0 | 4.976

323 | Del Sol | 0-7-0 | 4.966

324 | San Jacinto | 0-9-0 | 4.934

325 | Carter | 0-10-1 | 4.918

326 | Bloomington | 1-9-0 | 4.91

327 | St Monica Preparatory | 1-2-0 | 4.881

328 | Fontana | 0-9-0 | 4.853

329 | Nuview Bridge | 3-9-0 | 4.844

330 | Rancho Christian | 2-11-0 | 4.834

331 | San Bernardino | 3-4-0 | 4.826

332 | San Jacinto Valley Academy | 2-9-0 | 4.824

333 | Rosemead | 0-12-0 | 4.793

334 | Lakeside/Lake Elsinore | 1-12-0 | 4.76

335 | California School/Deaf CSDR | 0-2-0 | 4.735

336 | Oxford Academy | 1-10-0 | 4.718

337 | Public Safety Academy | 0-2-0 | 4.708

338 | Whitney | 2-12-0 | 4.694

339 | Chadwick | 1-2-0 | 4.693

340 | Citrus Hill | 1-7-0 | 4.655

341 | Animo Leadership | 1-5-0 | 4.581

342 | Bassett | 0-4-0 | 4.513

343 | Mark Keppel | 0-7-0 | 4.433

344 | Entrepreneur/Highland | 1-4-0 | 4.429

345 | Perris | 0-5-0 | 4.398

346 | Edgewood | 0-2-0 | 4.262

347 | Legacy College Prep | 0-2-0 | 4.219

348 | Desert Christian Academy | 0-4-0 | 4.196

349 | Western | 0-8-0 | 4.163

350 | YULA Yeshiva | 0-5-0 | 4.149

351 | Rubidoux | 0-6-0 | 4.01

352 | Environmental Charter | 0-2-0 | 3.994

353 | Entrepreneur/Fontana | 0-4-0 | 3.872