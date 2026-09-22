CIF Southern Section Girls Flag Football Playoff Computer Rankings, Sept. 21 (#1)
The CIF Southern Section uses the 'competitive equity' model to produce its playoff brackets for a number of sports, most notably football, basketball, and volleyball. So, it's no surprise to see the section will use it for flag football.
The competitive equity model uses computer rankings to judge teams on its current season. A team's rank will be produced based on wins, losses, strength of schedule, and other variables like win differential.
Previous systems used by the CIF to produce the postseason divisions have included school enrollment, geography, and most recently (before competitive equity), the last two seasons of data, which was used to predetermine divisions before the season started.
Below is the first published edition of the 2026 girls flag football computer rankings, which will end up determining the Division 1 playoff field size and berths (and at-large berths) for the subsequent divisions below. A newly updated version of the computer rankings will be published periodically for the rest of the season, according to the CIF website.
The season ends October 14. The playoffs are set to start October 20, according to the CIF calendar. The CIF Finals are slotted for November 7. There were six playoff divisions in 2025.
Here are the latest computer rankings published on September 21.
COMPUTER RANKINGS #1
(Rank, School, Record, Power Rating)
1 | JSerra Catholic | 17-0-0 | 9.786
2 | Newport Harbor | 15-2-0 | 9.192
3 | Lutheran/Orange | 15-1-0 | 9.158
4 | Dos Pueblos | 15-2-0 | 8.685
5 | Huntington Beach | 9-3-0 | 8.584
6 | Westlake | 11-3-0 | 8.52
7 | St Joseph/Lakewood | 10-1-0 | 8.495
8 | Woodbridge | 12-4-0 | 8.474
9 | Edison/HB | 11-5-0 | 8.459
10 | Downey | 12-3-0 | 8.427
11 | Mission Viejo | 10-0-0 | 8.374
12 | Corona Del Mar | 10-4-0 | 8.337
13 | Redondo Union | 11-4-0 | 8.307
14 | Beckman Arnold | 13-3-0 | 8.288
15 | Mater Dei | 9-4-0 | 8.279
16 | Western Christian | 16-2-0 | 8.263
17 | Sierra Canyon | 10-4-0 | 8.253
18 | Oxnard | 10-5-0 | 8.043
19 | Tesoro | 12-4-0 | 8.008
20 | Camarillo | 10-3-0 | 7.996
21 | Los Alamitos | 13-5-0 | 7.943
22 | Yorba Linda | 10-1-0 | 7.925
23 | Beaumont | 8-3-0 | 7.913
24 | Santa Margarita | 7-7-0 | 7.911
25 | Ayala Ruben | 15-3-0 | 7.901
26 | Mira Costa | 6-6-0 | 7.9
27 | St Margarets Episcopal | 12-4-0 | 7.87
28 | Bonita | 19-3-0 | 7.859
29 | Norco | 12-1-0 | 7.821
30 | Palos Verdes | 11-1-1 | 7.8
31 | El Modena | 11-3-0 | 7.745
32 | Etiwanda | 10-4-0 | 7.741
33 | La Serna | 12-7-0 | 7.721
34 | Redlands East Valley | 9-3-0 | 7.708
35 | Aliso Niguel | 5-11-0 | 7.702
36 | Warren | 12-6-0 | 7.692
37 | Sage Hill | 10-2-0 | 7.664
38 | Linfield Christian | 8-2-0 | 7.663
39 | Trabuco Hills | 8-8-0 | 7.662
40 | Agoura | 12-5-0 | 7.657
41 | San Marcos/Santa Barbara | 11-6-0 | 7.656
42 | Chaparral | 10-3-0 | 7.628
43 | Bishop Amat | 9-5-0 | 7.619
44 | Upland | 12-3-1 | 7.566
45 | Pacifica/Oxnard | 12-5-0 | 7.562
46 | El Toro | 5-5-0 | 7.526
47 | Santa Barbara | 8-2-0 | 7.511
48 | Fountain Valley | 8-10-0 | 7.501
49 | Sonora | 9-2-0 | 7.497
50 | Poly/Long Beach | 2-6-0 | 7.483
51 | Ventura | 8-6-0 | 7.482
52 | Cypress | 8-3-0 | 7.479
53 | King Martin Luther | 11-5-0 | 7.475
54 | Santiago/Corona | 6-5-1 | 7.467
55 | Chaminade | 9-2-0 | 7.441
56 | Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks | 7-5-0 | 7.433
57 | Cajon | 8-4-0 | 7.428
58 | Centennial/Corona | 9-5-0 | 7.421
59 | Colony | 14-2-0 | 7.415
60 | California | 7-3-0 | 7.368
61 | Foothill/Santa Ana | 10-6-1 | 7.358
62 | Glendora | 10-1-0 | 7.348
63 | Millikan | 7-5-0 | 7.339
64 | Crean Lutheran | 10-7-0 | 7.315
65 | Murrieta Mesa | 11-5-0 | 7.277
66 | Portola | 4-7-0 | 7.275
67 | University | 7-5-0 | 7.264
68 | South Hills | 12-2-0 | 7.263
69 | Poly/Riverside | 10-8-0 | 7.259
70 | San Clemente | 5-6-0 | 7.258
71 | Oaks Christian | 9-5-0 | 7.23
72 | Santa Monica | 7-4-1 | 7.216
73 | Troy | 10-0-0 | 7.194
74 | Aquinas | 13-2-0 | 7.178
75 | Esperanza | 7-8-0 | 7.129
76 | Royal | 2-5-0 | 7.118
77 | El Dorado | 9-6-0 | 7.097
78 | Torrance | 7-5-0 | 7.084
79 | Canyon/Anaheim | 7-7-0 | 7.054
80 | Alta Loma | 8-3-0 | 7.053
81 | Gahr | 8-3-0 | 7.035
82 | Hart High | 9-6-0 | 7.026
83 | Castaic | 8-3-0 | 7.023
84 | Cerritos | 11-1-0 | 7.02
85 | Temescal Canyon | 10-2-0 | 7.01
86 | Channel Islands | 5-7-0 | 6.981
87 | Simi Valley | 6-8-0 | 6.975
88 | South Torrance | 7-0-0 | 6.969
89 | Sunny Hills | 8-8-0 | 6.962
90 | Pacifica Christian/Orange Cty | 8-8-0 | 6.941
91 | Murrieta Valley | 7-3-0 | 6.927
92 | Wilson/Long Beach | 12-5-0 | 6.907
93 | Fullerton | 10-7-0 | 6.906
94 | La Habra | 3-8-0 | 6.905
95 | Thousand Oaks | 5-5-0 | 6.902
96 | Vista Murrieta | 7-8-0 | 6.893
97 | Newbury Park | 6-7-0 | 6.889
98 | Villa Park | 4-9-0 | 6.884
99 | Shadow Hills | 7-2-0 | 6.873
100 | Roosevelt Eleanor | 6-8-0 | 6.858
101 | Moorpark | 2-3-0 | 6.856
102 | Ontario Christian | 11-7-0 | 6.856
103 | Patriot | 7-6-0 | 6.83
104 | Capistrano Valley | 4-9-0 | 6.829
105 | San Juan Hills | 3-13-0 | 6.821
106 | Great Oak | 5-8-0 | 6.811
107 | Segerstrom | 7-6-0 | 6.784
108 | Santa Paula | 7-5-0 | 6.769
109 | Chino Hills | 7-5-1 | 6.766
110 | Valencia/Valencia | 6-6-2 | 6.76
111 | Rosary Academy | 5-9-0 | 6.748
112 | Bishop Montgomery | 4-4-0 | 6.741
113 | Anaheim | 7-5-0 | 6.735
114 | Adelanto | 10-2-0 | 6.735
115 | Chino | 8-4-0 | 6.732
116 | Los Altos/Hacienda Heights | 9-2-0 | 6.703
117 | Compton | 9-0-0 | 6.7
118 | West Ranch | 4-5-0 | 6.699
119 | Covina | 8-5-0 | 6.686
120 | Northwood | 1-7-0 | 6.685
121 | St Paul | 8-4-0 | 6.669
122 | Baldwin Park | 11-1-0 | 6.631
123 | California Military Institute | 15-0-0 | 6.627
124 | Serra | 3-1-0 | 6.626
125 | Godinez | 8-0-0 | 6.621
126 | La Canada | 7-1-0 | 6.62
127 | Temecula Valley | 3-6-0 | 6.618
128 | Laguna Beach | 4-8-0 | 6.615
129 | Yucaipa | 9-2-0 | 6.614
130 | Valley Christian/Cerritos | 6-4-0 | 6.614
131 | Lakewood | 5-6-0 | 6.613
132 | Redlands Adventist | 9-3-0 | 6.587
133 | Harvard-Westlake | 6-4-0 | 6.586
134 | Loma Linda Academy | 7-2-1 | 6.586
135 | Moreno Valley | 9-6-0 | 6.585
136 | Valencia/Placentia | 6-5-0 | 6.569
137 | Oak Park | 1-7-0 | 6.566
138 | Rancho Cucamonga | 4-12-0 | 6.561
139 | Marina | 3-9-0 | 6.558
140 | Quartz Hill | 9-0-1 | 6.547
141 | Burroughs/Burbank | 5-4-0 | 6.539
142 | Mayfair | 2-12-1 | 6.522
143 | Irvine | 5-6-0 | 6.511
144 | Westminster | 6-2-0 | 6.509
145 | Hemet | 6-4-0 | 6.487
146 | St Lucys | 10-3-0 | 6.478
147 | Antelope Valley | 9-1-0 | 6.471
148 | West Covina | 6-7-0 | 6.464
149 | Inglewood | 5-4-0 | 6.443
150 | El Rancho | 7-2-0 | 6.425
151 | Schurr | 5-5-0 | 6.416
152 | Ramona/Riverside | 6-6-0 | 6.402
153 | Pacifica/Garden Grove | 3-5-0 | 6.402
154 | Garden Grove | 6-5-0 | 6.355
155 | Canyon/Canyon Country | 5-4-0 | 6.353
156 | Paloma Valley | 8-5-0 | 6.34
157 | Northview | 7-3-0 | 6.339
158 | San Marino | 5-3-0 | 6.33
159 | Laguna Hills | 4-6-0 | 6.31
160 | Paramount | 8-9-0 | 6.31
161 | Redlands | 8-4-0 | 6.308
162 | Lawndale | 5-0-0 | 6.29
163 | Saugus | 5-6-0 | 6.275
164 | Palm Desert | 7-5-0 | 6.275
165 | Hueneme | 5-5-0 | 6.272
166 | Arlington | 11-7-0 | 6.261
167 | Gabrielino | 7-4-0 | 6.247
168 | Highland | 6-4-0 | 6.245
169 | Indian Springs | 7-4-0 | 6.24
170 | Kennedy/La Palma | 2-8-0 | 6.234
171 | San Gorgonio | 9-6-0 | 6.227
172 | Nogales | 13-5-0 | 6.222
173 | Monrovia | 6-5-0 | 6.214
174 | Bellflower | 3-11-0 | 6.209
175 | Buena | 2-6-0 | 6.207
176 | Orange | 7-5-1 | 6.198
177 | Santiago/Garden Grove | 9-4-1 | 6.196
178 | Whittier | 9-3-0 | 6.194
179 | Tustin | 7-5-0 | 6.193
180 | South El Monte | 7-4-0 | 6.193
181 | North Torrance | 4-3-0 | 6.187
182 | Serrano | 5-5-0 | 6.183
183 | Montebello | 6-5-0 | 6.183
184 | Grand Terrace | 7-1-0 | 6.176
185 | Rancho Alamitos | 6-5-0 | 6.168
186 | San Dimas | 4-13-0 | 6.159
187 | Estancia | 5-6-0 | 6.149
188 | Claremont | 1-6-0 | 6.138
189 | La Quinta/La Quinta | 5-6-0 | 6.122
190 | Temecula Prep | 9-7-0 | 6.117
191 | Rowland | 5-5-0 | 6.116
192 | Rialto | 6-8-0 | 6.105
193 | Windward | 4-1-0 | 6.097
194 | Azusa | 9-4-0 | 6.094
195 | Saddleback | 7-4-0 | 6.09
196 | La Mirada | 2-5-0 | 6.082
197 | Brea Olinda | 1-11-0 | 6.072
198 | La Sierra | 6-7-0 | 6.065
199 | Alemany | 3-5-0 | 6.051
200 | Charter Oak | 4-6-0 | 6.047
201 | Citrus Valley | 6-4-0 | 6.041
202 | Vasquez | 6-5-0 | 6.034
203 | Rio Mesa | 2-11-0 | 6.033
204 | West Torrance | 3-5-0 | 6.03
205 | Sierra Vista | 4-10-0 | 6.028
206 | Hillcrest | 8-5-0 | 6.027
207 | Don Lugo | 2-12-1 | 6.021
208 | Chaffey | 5-5-0 | 6.012
209 | El Segundo | 3-5-0 | 6.01
210 | Kaiser | 5-9-0 | 6.002
211 | Alhambra/Alhambra | 5-5-0 | 6.001
212 | Desert Hot Springs | 6-8-0 | 5.999
213 | Elsinore | 7-7-1 | 5.997
214 | Westridge | 5-2-0 | 5.993
215 | Ocean View | 6-6-0 | 5.966
216 | Rancho Verde | 6-1-0 | 5.963
217 | Indio | 6-5-0 | 5.963
218 | St Marys Academy | 1-2-0 | 5.96
219 | Garey | 6-9-0 | 5.958
220 | Village Christian | 3-5-0 | 5.955
221 | Costa Mesa | 3-4-0 | 5.945
222 | Valley View | 6-11-0 | 5.944
223 | Los Osos | 3-12-0 | 5.943
224 | North JW | 5-5-0 | 5.935
225 | Wilson/Hacienda Heights | 3-9-0 | 5.927
226 | Santa Fe | 2-8-0 | 5.918
227 | St Anthony | 0-3-0 | 5.901
228 | Montclair | 4-5-0 | 5.896
229 | Eastside | 6-4-0 | 5.895
230 | La Quinta/Westminster | 3-6-0 | 5.889
231 | Ontario | 3-6-0 | 5.889
232 | Wiseburn Da Vinci | 3-12-0 | 5.883
233 | Corona | 3-15-0 | 5.877
234 | Golden Valley/Santa Clarita | 2-10-0 | 5.862
235 | Jurupa Hills | 4-8-0 | 5.839
236 | Culver City | 5-2-0 | 5.837
237 | Fairmont Prep | 2-6-0 | 5.836
238 | Dana Hills | 0-14-0 | 5.83
239 | Flintridge Sacred Heart | 1-4-0 | 5.83
240 | Liberty/Winchester | 4-4-0 | 5.809
241 | Artesia | 3-6-0 | 5.805
242 | Temple City | 3-6-0 | 5.782
243 | Fillmore | 5-7-0 | 5.774
244 | San Gabriel | 4-8-0 | 5.771
245 | Palm Springs | 4-5-0 | 5.756
246 | Canyon Springs | 3-12-0 | 5.737
247 | Ramona Convent | 4-8-0 | 5.731
248 | Compton Early College | 9-3-0 | 5.704
249 | Arroyo Valley | 6-8-0 | 5.701
250 | Peninsula | 1-7-0 | 5.7
251 | Magnolia | 3-2-0 | 5.689
252 | Lancaster | 4-9-0 | 5.688
253 | Poly/Pasadena | 2-4-0 | 5.683
254 | Glenn | 5-4-0 | 5.683
255 | Eisenhower | 5-2-0 | 5.677
256 | Brentwood | 1-3-0 | 5.673
257 | Rio Hondo Prep | 6-4-0 | 5.668
258 | Buena Park | 1-10-0 | 5.666
259 | Cathedral City | 5-5-0 | 5.663
260 | Vista Meridian Global Academy | 1-1-0 | 5.656
261 | Centennial/Compton | 3-5-0 | 5.648
262 | Victor Valley | 3-4-0 | 5.638
263 | Palmdale | 3-4-1 | 5.636
264 | Banning | 2-5-0 | 5.633
265 | Pioneer | 3-6-0 | 5.626
266 | Knight Pete | 3-4-1 | 5.608
267 | St Bonaventure | 2-8-0 | 5.608
268 | Santa Ana Valley | 5-5-0 | 5.604
269 | Mountain View | 8-3-0 | 5.6
270 | Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary | 4-4-0 | 5.578
271 | Heritage/Menifee | 6-6-0 | 5.569
272 | Summit | 2-9-0 | 5.568
273 | Tahquitz | 3-3-0 | 5.551
274 | Vistamar | 4-2-0 | 5.541
275 | Rim of the World | 6-2-0 | 5.54
276 | Loara | 3-9-0 | 5.535
277 | Katella | 2-9-0 | 5.514
278 | Workman | 4-7-0 | 5.496
279 | Arrowhead Christian | 2-7-0 | 5.469
280 | Rancho Mirage | 2-7-0 | 5.459
281 | Louisville | 1-5-0 | 5.439
282 | Los Amigos | 2-6-0 | 5.423
283 | Vista Del Lago/Moreno Valley | 3-7-0 | 5.422
284 | Xavier Prep | 1-10-0 | 5.396
285 | South Pasadena | 0-4-0 | 5.386
286 | Miller AB | 2-3-1 | 5.382
287 | Woodcrest Christian | 2-5-0 | 5.366
288 | West Valley | 3-5-0 | 5.36
289 | Norte Vista | 1-9-0 | 5.345
290 | Pomona | 4-7-1 | 5.345
291 | Century | 2-4-0 | 5.316
292 | Savanna | 0-3-0 | 5.314
293 | Dominguez | 1-10-0 | 5.313
294 | Notre Dame/Riverside | 1-9-0 | 5.262
295 | Orange Vista | 4-5-0 | 5.261
296 | Capistrano Valley Christian | 0-5-0 | 5.242
297 | Cabrillo/Long Beach | 2-4-0 | 5.236
298 | Jordan | 0-5-0 | 5.231
299 | Littlerock | 0-6-0 | 5.213
300 | Shalhevet | 3-2-0 | 5.21
301 | Calabasas | 0-8-0 | 5.203
302 | United Christian Academy | 3-4-0 | 5.2
303 | Bell Gardens | 3-7-1 | 5.189
304 | Providence/Burbank | 3-4-0 | 5.188
305 | La Puente | 2-7-0 | 5.171
306 | Colton | 2-9-1 | 5.165
307 | Beverly Hills | 1-3-0 | 5.16
308 | El Monte | 2-9-0 | 5.159
309 | Sacred Heart/Los Angeles | 0-5-0 | 5.141
310 | Immaculate Heart | 1-9-0 | 5.087
311 | Cate | 0-2-0 | 5.049
312 | Bolsa Grande | 2-9-0 | 5.043
313 | Palmdale Academy Charter | 1-7-0 | 5.032
314 | Norwalk | 1-10-0 | 5.017
315 | Bishop Diego | 0-3-0 | 5.013
316 | Pacific | 4-2-0 | 5.012
317 | Duarte | 1-7-0 | 5.01
318 | Arroyo | 0-11-0 | 5.007
319 | Calvary Baptist | 2-6-0 | 5.006
320 | Mary Star of the Sea | 1-0-0 | 4.996
321 | Jurupa Valley | 3-7-0 | 4.987
322 | Hawthorne | 1-6-0 | 4.976
323 | Del Sol | 0-7-0 | 4.966
324 | San Jacinto | 0-9-0 | 4.934
325 | Carter | 0-10-1 | 4.918
326 | Bloomington | 1-9-0 | 4.91
327 | St Monica Preparatory | 1-2-0 | 4.881
328 | Fontana | 0-9-0 | 4.853
329 | Nuview Bridge | 3-9-0 | 4.844
330 | Rancho Christian | 2-11-0 | 4.834
331 | San Bernardino | 3-4-0 | 4.826
332 | San Jacinto Valley Academy | 2-9-0 | 4.824
333 | Rosemead | 0-12-0 | 4.793
334 | Lakeside/Lake Elsinore | 1-12-0 | 4.76
335 | California School/Deaf CSDR | 0-2-0 | 4.735
336 | Oxford Academy | 1-10-0 | 4.718
337 | Public Safety Academy | 0-2-0 | 4.708
338 | Whitney | 2-12-0 | 4.694
339 | Chadwick | 1-2-0 | 4.693
340 | Citrus Hill | 1-7-0 | 4.655
341 | Animo Leadership | 1-5-0 | 4.581
342 | Bassett | 0-4-0 | 4.513
343 | Mark Keppel | 0-7-0 | 4.433
344 | Entrepreneur/Highland | 1-4-0 | 4.429
345 | Perris | 0-5-0 | 4.398
346 | Edgewood | 0-2-0 | 4.262
347 | Legacy College Prep | 0-2-0 | 4.219
348 | Desert Christian Academy | 0-4-0 | 4.196
349 | Western | 0-8-0 | 4.163
350 | YULA Yeshiva | 0-5-0 | 4.149
351 | Rubidoux | 0-6-0 | 4.01
352 | Environmental Charter | 0-2-0 | 3.994
353 | Entrepreneur/Fontana | 0-4-0 | 3.872
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Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal