The Week That Will Be: East Alabama High School Football Games to Watch in Week 6

After three consecutive weeks of region play, many high school football teams across Alabama get a break from the region schedule this week before returning to it for the stretch run.

That doesn't mean the schedule gets easier.

East Alabama features several intriguing non-region matchups, led by a showdown between undefeated Alexandria and Piedmont. Unbeaten Oneonta and Westbrook Christian also meet, while Etowah faces rival Southside and Oxford travels to Mountain Brook looking to rebound from its first loss.

Here are four East Alabama high school football games to watch this week in "The Week That Will Be."

Alexandria (4-0) at Piedmont (5-0)

Something has to give when two of East Alabama's undefeated teams meet at the Field of Champions.

Alexandria, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, has dominated most of its competition during a 4-0 start. The Valley Cubs have won three of their four games by at least 21 points.

Piedmont has been just as impressive.

The fourth-ranked team in Class 2A has outscored its opponents 187-18 over its past four games and brings a 5-0 record into one of its biggest tests of the regular season.

Alexandria has historically controlled the series, holding a 40-11-4 advantage. The recent history has been much more competitive, however, with the teams splitting their past four meetings.

The Valley Cubs won the most recent matchup 25-20 in 2021.

With both teams expected to contend in their respective classifications, Friday provides an opportunity to measure themselves against another undefeated opponent before returning to region play.

What to watch: Alexandria's explosive start against a Piedmont defense that has allowed only 18 points over its past four games.

Oneonta (5-0) vs. Westbrook Christian (4-0)

Another pair of undefeated teams meet when Oneonta travels to Jack Osborn Stadium to face Westbrook Christian.

Westbrook Christian, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, has allowed no more than 14 points in any game this season and is surrendering fewer than seven points per game.

That defense will be challenged by an Oneonta offense that has taken off over the past three weeks.

After opening the season with a pair of single-digit victories, the fourth-ranked Class 3A Redskins have scored 148 points during their past three games while winning by an average of more than 37 points.

That sets up a straightforward strength-against-strength matchup: Oneonta's surging offense against a Westbrook Christian defense that has given opponents very little.

What to watch: Can Westbrook Christian slow an Oneonta offense averaging nearly 50 points over its past three games?

Etowah (3-1) at Southside (3-1)

Etowah's season began with a 21-0 loss to Cleburne County, but the Blue Devils have responded by winning three consecutive games.

Southside enters with momentum of its own after earning a road victory over Pinson Valley.

Neither team has a region result at stake Friday, but the rivalry provides both an opportunity to build momentum before returning to the games that will determine their postseason positioning.

What to watch: Etowah has responded to being shut out in its opener with three consecutive victories. Southside will try to stop that turnaround on its home field.

Oxford (4-1) at Mountain Brook (3-2)

Oxford and Mountain Brook rarely met before 2024.

Now they're preparing to play for the third consecutive season.

Oxford travels to Mountain Brook looking to respond after suffering its first loss of the season against Clay-Chalkville last week. The Yellow Jackets also have some recent history to overcome after the Spartans handed them a 42-14 loss last season.

Mountain Brook enters on a two-game winning streak.

The Spartans defeated Chilton County 37-17 before shutting out Helena 43-0, giving them consecutive convincing victories after a 1-2 start.

For Oxford, the trip provides an immediate opportunity to respond to its first setback. For Mountain Brook, it's a chance to continue building on two strong performances before both teams return to their region schedules.

What to watch: How does Oxford respond to its first loss against a Mountain Brook team that has outscored its past two opponents 80-17?