Week 5 brought separation to several East Alabama high school football region races, with Wellborn winning a battle of unbeatens, Clay-Chalkville rolling past Oxford and Jacksonville earning a key road victory over Central-Clay County.

Mareese Traylor delivered the week's biggest individual performance, rushing for 313 yards on just 16 carries as Wellborn defeated Pleasant Valley 58-35 and improved to 5-0.

Here's a look back at five of the biggest results from Friday night in East Alabama.

The Week That Was in East Alabama

Wellborn stays undefeated, Cherokee County rolls to its third straight win, Clay-Chalkville flexes against Oxford, Jacksonville surges late at Central-Clay County and Westbrook Christian pitches a shutout.

Wellborn Seizes Control in Class 2A Region 6

In a battle of unbeaten teams, Wellborn used a strong second half to pull away from fifth-ranked Pleasant Valley for a 58-35 victory. Mareese Traylor rushed for 313 yards on just 16 carries, while quarterback Braden Horton scored four touchdowns as the Panthers improved to 5-0.

Wellborn scored a season-high 58 points against a Pleasant Valley defense that had allowed just 35 combined through its first four games. The victory also put the Panthers in a strong position in the Class 2A Region 6 race.

Defense Lifts Cherokee County

Cherokee County has responded to a season-opening loss to rival Piedmont with three consecutive victories under first-year coach Bayley Blanchard. The Warriors held Guntersville to one touchdown Friday in a 19-7 victory.

Clay-Chalkville Rolls Past Oxford

Clay-Chalkville has won four consecutive games since a season-opening loss to top-ranked Thompson, improving to 4-1 with a 49-14 victory over Oxford.

The game was tied 7-7 early in the second quarter before the Cougars outscored Oxford 28-7 over the remainder of the first half to take control of the Class 5A Region 6 matchup.

Jacksonville Surges Late

Jacksonville broke open a defensive battle by scoring 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to defeat Central-Clay County 28-14.

The road victory in Lineville gave the Eagles a significant win against a Central-Clay County program coached by longtime Alabama high school football coach Danny Horn.

Westbrook Christian Posts Shutout

Westbrook Christian remained undefeated and earned its eighth consecutive home victory with a 48-0 shutout of Decatur Heritage.

The Warriors have allowed just 33 points through four games while continuing their unbeaten start.

Region Races Take Shape

With the regular season reaching its midpoint, Friday's results brought more clarity to several East Alabama region races. Unbeaten teams strengthened their positions, while others picked up important victories as the schedule begins shifting toward games with postseason implications.